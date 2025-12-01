Say hello to WHIFT Bidet™, the first non-electric bidet that makes "going" smell a whole lot better

News provided by

LUXE Bidet

Dec 01, 2025, 09:22 ET

Launching with limited-time holiday pricing!

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whift Bidet from LUXE Bidet® has officially entered the scene as the newest innovation in bathroom care. Its mission: make going feel clean, smell fresh, and genuinely enjoyable. Whift Bidet is a new kind of bidet that requires no outlet and no batteries, yet still fights odors at the source, thanks to a built-in deodorizer that sprays a fragrance directly into the bowl before you go.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/luxe-bidet/9306851-en-whift-bidet-first-deodorizing-bidet-attachment-by-luxe-bidet

Continue Reading

Whift Bidet is receiving a celebrity assist as Conan O'Brien debuted Whift Bidet with a hilarious ad on his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." Listeners are already dying of laughter as he turns the chaos of bathroom smells into some of his funniest bathroom commentary yet.

"When we introduced our toilet deodorizing spray, Whift, customers immediately embraced it," said Anjum Gupta, founder of LUXE Bidet. "Eventually people asked for a bidet that offered both a clean wash and Whift's deodorizing mist. Creating Whift Bidet was a natural progression in elevating the bathroom experience."

The launch arrives just in time for the holiday season, when Whift Bidet will be available at a special discounted price.

How WHIFT Bidet™ Works
Whift Bidet installs by attaching under your existing toilet seat and connecting to your water line. Just press a button to mist Whift into the toilet bowl before you go, stopping odors before they even start. After you go, turn the knob to activate the wash mode and clean yourself with fresh water.

Why WHIFT Bidet™ Feels Different

  • Deodorizes before you go, not after. A bowl-directed mist helps keep the bathroom free of unpleasant odors.
  • Ships with one free Whift deodorizing fragrance refill, with additional scent options available such as Ocean Mist, English Lavender, and Lemon Peel.
  • Fully non-electric, installs in minutes, and works with your existing toilet
  • Designed for modern homes, featuring patented EZ-Lift® hinges that allow for fast slide-in installation and easy cleaning.

The Lineup

  • WHIFT 120 Bidet: Offers a rearwash and is designed for first-time bidet users.
  • WHIFT 185 Bidet: Features dual nozzles, including both a Rear Wash and a dedicated Feminine Wash mode.
  • WHIFT 320 Bidet: Includes dual nozzles and an optional warm water connection for temperature control.

Holiday Pricing
Whift Bidet is available now with limited-time holiday discounts. Sale pricing applies to Whift 120, Whift 185, and Whift 320 bidets while supplies last.

Available at luxebidet.com and on TikTok Shop.

About LUXE Bidet®
LUXE Bidet is the number one best-selling bidet brand in the United States, offering high-quality, easy-to-install attachments that make bathrooms cleaner and more comfortable. Since 2008, the company has focused on simple, reliable, and affordable solutions and continues to lead the market with millions of units sold.

Media Contact
Emma Dunnigan
[email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Bidet

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

LUXE Bidet Steals the Spotlight at NACDS TSE 2025 with Winning NEO 185 Plus

LUXE Bidet Steals the Spotlight at NACDS TSE 2025 with Winning NEO 185 Plus

LUXE Bidet, the #1 bidet attachment brand in America, is making waves in the home healthcare world. Recently announced as a winner in the NACDS Total ...
LUXE Bidet Sponsors Take Steps Walk in San Diego, Giving Away Over 100 Free Bidets in Support of Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

LUXE Bidet Sponsors Take Steps Walk in San Diego, Giving Away Over 100 Free Bidets in Support of Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

LUXE Bidet, America's leading bidet brand, proudly sponsored the 2025 Take Steps Walk hosted by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on June 1st at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics