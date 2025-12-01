Say hello to WHIFT Bidet™, the first non-electric bidet that makes "going" smell a whole lot better

Whift Bidet is receiving a celebrity assist as Conan O'Brien debuted Whift Bidet with a hilarious ad on his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." Listeners are already dying of laughter as he turns the chaos of bathroom smells into some of his funniest bathroom commentary yet.

"When we introduced our toilet deodorizing spray, Whift, customers immediately embraced it," said Anjum Gupta, founder of LUXE Bidet. "Eventually people asked for a bidet that offered both a clean wash and Whift's deodorizing mist. Creating Whift Bidet was a natural progression in elevating the bathroom experience."

The launch arrives just in time for the holiday season, when Whift Bidet will be available at a special discounted price.

How WHIFT Bidet™ Works

Whift Bidet installs by attaching under your existing toilet seat and connecting to your water line. Just press a button to mist Whift into the toilet bowl before you go, stopping odors before they even start. After you go, turn the knob to activate the wash mode and clean yourself with fresh water.

Why WHIFT Bidet™ Feels Different

Deodorizes before you go, not after. A bowl-directed mist helps keep the bathroom free of unpleasant odors.

A bowl-directed mist helps keep the bathroom free of unpleasant odors. Ships with one free Whift deodorizing fragrance refill, with additional scent options available such as Ocean Mist, English Lavender, and Lemon Peel.

with additional scent options available such as Ocean Mist, English Lavender, and Lemon Peel. Fully non-electric, installs in minutes, and works with your existing toilet

installs in minutes, and works with your existing toilet Designed for modern homes, featuring patented EZ-Lift® hinges that allow for fast slide-in installation and easy cleaning.

The Lineup

WHIFT 120 Bidet: Offers a rearwash and is designed for first-time bidet users.

Offers a rearwash and is designed for first-time bidet users. WHIFT 185 Bidet: Features dual nozzles, including both a Rear Wash and a dedicated Feminine Wash mode.

Features dual nozzles, including both a Rear Wash and a dedicated Feminine Wash mode. WHIFT 320 Bidet: Includes dual nozzles and an optional warm water connection for temperature control.

Holiday Pricing

Whift Bidet is available now with limited-time holiday discounts. Sale pricing applies to Whift 120, Whift 185, and Whift 320 bidets while supplies last.

Available at luxebidet.com and on TikTok Shop.

About LUXE Bidet®

LUXE Bidet is the number one best-selling bidet brand in the United States, offering high-quality, easy-to-install attachments that make bathrooms cleaner and more comfortable. Since 2008, the company has focused on simple, reliable, and affordable solutions and continues to lead the market with millions of units sold.

Media Contact

Emma Dunnigan

[email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Bidet

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo