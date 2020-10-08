Say Hello To Yellow, A 30-Day, Worry-Free Home Trial For The Nikon Z 5

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Z 5 is Nikon's latest full-frame mirrorless camera and it's already receiving accolades from industry experts and customers alike. Want to know what all the buzz is about? Now is your chance, as Nikon is bringing back the Yellow program for a limited time to provide a worry-free way to experience it for 30 days.

The Nikon Z 5 is the ideal companion to join in any creative endeavor. From stunning street photography to expansive landscapes, portraits, video and more – the Z 5 can do it all. From now until November 30, try a Nikon Z 5 camera risk free for 30 days, and if you don't fall in love with it simply return it for a full refund, including shipping. The trial also includes support from Nikon, with fun ideas to spark creativity and get inspired, along with weekly educational tips and access to the Nikon team to answer any questions you may have on getting the most from your new Z 5.

"There are thousands of camera users who are considering upgrading to a compact full-frame mirrorless camera that is perfect for a fast-paced and creative lifestyle. Yellow allows them to do just that, in a worry-free way. We're so confident you'll enjoy using the Z 5 that we are letting customers try it for 30 days and if they don't fall in love with it, they can just send it back. We're excited to see what people will create with this fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc.

The Yellow program is available in the United States online through the Nikon Store. Customers can receive expedited shipping on a variety of kit configurations, including bundles with the ultra-compact NIKKOR Z 24-50mm lens as well as the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm telephoto lens to get closer to the action. For those looking to use any of the approx. 360 compatible F-Mount NIKKOR lenses with the Z 5, the Mount Adaptor FTZ (retailing for $49.95* when purchased with the camera) can also be combined with this offer.

The new Nikon Z 5 is quickly establishing itself as the premiere entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera, earning critical and editorial acclaim for its simple usability yet sophisticated feature set. The camera inherits sophisticated features from the award-winning Z 7 and Z 6 and Nikon's next generation Z mount at an unprecedented value. For those new to mirrorless or creators looking to push the limits of their craft with the power of full-frame, the compact Z 5 will exceed expectations. With an incredibly robust feature set, including a 24.3-megapixel Full Frame sensor, dual memory card slots, in-camera vibration reduction (VR) image stabilization, 4K UHD video and the perfect balance of seamless automation and full manual controls, creators can effortlessly capture and share their artistic passions, travel adventures and so much more.

The Z 5 offers simple operation, yet the most sophisticated features. The high-performance AF system easily locks onto and tracks subjects throughout the frame, while also offering Eye-Detection AF for humans, cats, and dogs.

This limited time offer is the chance to discover legendary Nikon reliability and handling, stellar Nikon image quality and renowned Nikon color science that help bring your photos and videos to the next level. When paired with the ultra-compact Z NIKKOR 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit lens, powerful NIKKOR Z lenses or more than 360 iconic F-mount NIKKOR lenses (with Mount Adaptor FTZ), users can capture clarity and sharpness that's nothing short of stunning.

For information on the Z 5 Yellow program, including full instructions, terms and conditions, please visit:www.nikonusa.com/yellow.

For more information on the latest Nikon equipment, including the Nikon Z series and the new Nikon Z 5, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Price and Availability

The Nikon Z 5 is available now in a variety of kit configurations, including Body-only for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1,399.95*, a one-lens kit with the new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 for an SRP of $1,699.95* and a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR lens for an SRP of $2,199.95*

