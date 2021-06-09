Say Hello to Your 'Bestie Summer Ever' at Jamba® with the Return of Watermelon Breeze and Summer Blackberry - Plus Deals and Giveaways All Season Long

Jamba fans can rejoice at the return of Watermelon Breeze, a summertime delight that includes delicious watermelon grape juice blend, raspberry sherbet, strawberries and pineapples, that will chill you out from AM to PM all season long. Through June 13, My Jamba Rewards members will enjoy $2 off any order of a Watermelon Breeze smoothie through the Jamba website or app* when spending $12 or more. And hitting stores this July, the plant-based Summer Blackberry is made with a delicious blackberry pear juice blend, creamy oat milk frozen dessert, vanilla coconut milk and fresh pineapple, to keep you feeling tropi-cool in the peak summer heat.

"Summer is best when celebrated together, so bringing back the fresh and in-season duo of Watermelon Breeze and Summer Blackberry smoothies was an obvious choice," said Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "We're thrilled to kick off our 'Bestie Summer Ever' filled with exciting deals and giveaways for our fans and their friends, because at Jamba it's always about coming together over great food, drinks and vibes!"

To continue the summer excitement, beginning on National Smoothie Day, June 21, Jamba fans can enter to win the Bestie Summer Ever sweepstakes**. Through the week of July 26, Jamba will post a weekly social media challenge on Instagram and choose two winners, a follower who comments on that week's post, and their bestie tagged on the post, who also both complete the challenge of following @JambaJuice on Instagram. The contest will run from 3:00 PM EST each Monday through 12:00 PM EST each Friday, and the winning duo will each receive a unique beach cruiser and fun swag from Jamba to celebrate their #BestieSummerEver.

Additionally, Jamba is launching amazing deals and freebies at locations nationwide this summer:

On June 20 , the First Day of Summer, Jamba fans can enjoy a BOGO food item (buy any food item, get one free) when they order through the Jamba website or app* or in-store and use code "FOODBOGO" at checkout.

, the First Day of Summer, Jamba fans can enjoy a BOGO food item (buy any food item, get one free) when they order through the Jamba website or app* or in-store and use code "FOODBOGO" at checkout. On June 20 and 21, Jamba is bringing the celebrations to you and your crew with $0 delivery fee on any order placed through the Jamba website or app*.

and 21, Jamba is bringing the celebrations to you and your crew with delivery fee on any order placed through the Jamba website or app*. To keep up the fun on National Smoothie Day ( June 21 ), Jamba will be offering a free small Watermelon Breeze with the purchase of any smoothie order through the Jamba website or app* with the code "SUMMERBOGO."

), Jamba will be offering a free small Watermelon Breeze with the purchase of any smoothie order through the Jamba website or app* with the code "SUMMERBOGO." The Bestie Summer Ever continues with the arrival of Summer Blackberry on July 6 . From July 2 through July 4 , My Jamba Rewards members will have exclusive, early access to this smoothie and can enjoy $0 delivery fee on Jamba website or app orders of $15 or more when they use code "FIREWORKS" at checkout.

Along with the return of Watermelon Breeze and Summer Blackberry, fans can enjoy Jamba's new on-the-go breakfast items which launched earlier this year, to fuel every summer adventure. To learn more about Jamba, visit Jamba.com or @JambaJuice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Website and app orders subject to $0.35 service fee. Offer not valid on third party delivery. Rewards cannot be used in combination with any other offer, coupon or discount. Consumer must pay applicable tax and convenience fees, if any. Limited to one offer or reward per transaction. Taxes and other exclusions may apply. Participating stores only. California delivery orders subject to prop 22 fee.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes begins on or about June 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on July 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C who are 13 years of age or older. Children must get their parent or legal guardian's permission to enter. See Official Rules at https://bit.ly/3w71gFj including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Many will enter, only 20 will win. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One entry per person per Sweepstakes Post. Void where prohibited. Sponsor Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, 5620 Glenridge Drive NE, Atlanta GA 30342.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

Media Contact: Carly Ginsberg, [email protected], 646.292.5264

SOURCE Jamba

Related Links

https://www.jamba.com/

