Say High to Beautiful Skin at Urban Outfitters

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- high®, the visionary skin care brand powered by cannabis sativa seed oil, is delivering the high-powered benefits of nature's most revolutionary plant with the release of their two core products on UrbanOutfitters.com and 43 Urban Outfitter stores in 17 U.S. states. The products: high expectations CANNABIS FACIAL OIL and high five CANNABIS FACIAL MOISTURIZER were developed to counter the most common cause of aging: stress-inducing inflammation.

High Beauty Product Photography can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/2MB8z5i high Beauty Cannabis Moisturizer & Facial Oil

Founder of high Beauty, and industry visionary, Melissa Jochim, formulates all high products using cannabis sativa seed oil extracts that are legal and free of psychoactive substances including THC and CBD. "high® is unlike any other product on the market. I wanted to create a line of products that alluded to the high feeling of achieving your highest potential in life," she said.

high Beauty products help neutralize skin's inflammatory response, while balancing with adaptogens, and offering potent antioxidant protection. high® uses certified organic ingredients and all products are vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and naturally farmed.

The exciting addition to the Urban Outfitters beauty lineup will provide a cannabis skincare routine from morning to evening.

Available immediately on UrbanOutfitters.com and select stores, the products will include:

high five CANNABIS FACIAL MOISTURIZER

20% cannabis sativa seed oil

Use to calm, balance, protect, hydrate & replenish the skin

Give your skin a high five. Apply daily after cleansing by generously smoothing over face and neck

HIGH-POWERED INGREDIENTS

bioflavonoids: grape seed, cranberry, pomegranate, black cumin, troxerutin and broccoli seed

potent plant oils: sunflower, grape seed, shea butter, cranberry, pomegranate seed, rose hip, coconut, argan, sunflower, borage, evening primrose and flax seed

hydration: aloe juice, sodium hyaluronate, glycerin, mimosa, honeysuckle, sugar cane and lactic acid

antioxidants: co-enzyme Q10, Vitamin C, magnesium, zinc and copper minerals pure essential oils: bergamot, petitgrain and melissa

high expectations CANNABIS FACIAL OIL

32% cannabis sativa seed oil intensive repair & replenishment

Meet your skin's highest expectations. Apply nightly after cleansing, by warming several drops in your palms and smooth over face and neck. Absorbs instantly for high-speed results.

HIGH-POWERED INGREDIENTS

bioflavonoids: grape seed, cranberry, pomegranate, black cumin seed, troxerutin and broccoli seed

potent plant oils: sunflower, coconut, cranberry, black currant seed, rose hip, argan, borage, evening primrose, flax seed and shea butter

pure essential oils: bergamot, petitgrain and melissa

"In addition to offering a revolutionary product, we take great pride in our manufacturing practices," says Jochim. "Our lab is powered by solar power, our cartons meet forest stewardship standards, and the ink is vegetable based. All components and cartons are recyclable. We are focused on the entire high Beauty experience at a higher level. It's not just about the products, but what we offer as a brand."

About high

high is a revolutionary beauty brand powered by cannabis sativa seed oil that is free of psychoactive substances including THC and CBD. Founded and formulated in Northern California by renowned organic beauty pioneer, Melissa Jochim, high is innovatively formulated using cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with organic plant oils and extracts to realize your skin's highest potential. Say high to beautiful skin with high Beauty.

www.highbeauty.com

Follow high on Instagram and Facebook: @highskincare

Media Contact:

Alan Diamond

220575@email4pr.com

212-696-1100

SOURCE high Beauty

Related Links

https://highbeauty.com

