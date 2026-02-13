Say "I Do" to Colombia This Valentine's Season

Beyond flowers and cacao, The Country of Beauty promotes its appeal for romantic travel and destination celebrations.

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's weekend, Colombia is already part of the celebration. For more than five decades, the country has been recognized in the United States as a leading source of the flowers shared during the season of love. Today, more than 80% of Valentine's blooms originate from Colombian fields. In January and February 2025 alone, approximately 720 million stems supplied the U.S. market, reflecting a relationship built on trust, trade, and shared value. More recently, Colombia's reputation has also expanded through its high-quality cacao exports, bringing another taste of the country into romantic moments nationwide.

Barichara, Eastern Colombian Andes, Courtesy of ProColombia.

This year, however, Colombia is inviting couples to look beyond these familiar connections. Through activations across the United States, including a promotional event on Lincoln Road in Miami, the country is expanding the narrative and encouraging travelers to see Colombia not only as a source of flowers and chocolate, but as a destination where love stories unfold. The message is simple: say "yes" to Colombia.

"Wedding tourism continues to grow, with Colombia emerging as a leading regional choice. Big cities such as Medellín and Bogotá are among the preferred settings for these celebrations, while Cartagena de Indias' recognition as South America's Leading Honeymoon Destination at the 2024 World Travel Awards underscores Colombia's broader appeal to couples", said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country's promotion agency, part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

Across the country, meaningful experiences unfold amid beautiful settings in four of six tourist regions, supported by strong hospitality infrastructure, unique venues and experienced providers. Competitive pricing, renowned bridal craftsmanship, and abundant floral resources further reinforce Colombia's attractiveness for destination weddings and romantic getaways.

Colombia's tourism momentum reflects growing confidence in the destination. More than 21 million international visitors have arrived in the past three years, and the country ranks as the number one destination in South America for U.S. travelers. Expanded air connectivity from major U.S. cities continues to improve accessibility and reinforce its appeal.

This Valentine's Day, Colombia invites travelers to embrace the small yeses that shape lasting memories: yes to flowers grown in its soil, yes to chocolate crafted from its fine aroma cacao, yes to journeys shared together, and yes to unforgettable celebrations.

For more information, visit: Colombia.travel/en

