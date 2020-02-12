Say "I Love You" with Chocolate

News provided by

Venchi

Feb 12, 2020, 13:40 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again to give your special someone a token of your affection, and what better way to do that than with the gift of chocolate?

Venchi, the legendary name in Italian chocolate, is out with their limited-edition Valentine's Day collection of seasonally inspired offerings which recall the magical element of love and remind us all that chocolate is always the answer.

(PRNewsfoto/Venchi)
(PRNewsfoto/Venchi)

The new line includes an assortment of unique chocolate products and flavor combinations, including a vegan-friendly dark chocolate option, wrapped in the historical significance and passionate creativity the brand is known for.

Chocolate lovers can go with a small or large heart-shaped tin ($12-$25), a decorative gift box ($22) or a friendly pencil case ($14).

All products are available to purchase at the NYC Venchi flagship store located at 861 Broadway and online at us.venchi.com.

SOURCE Venchi

Related Links

http://us.venchi.com

You just read:

Say "I Love You" with Chocolate

News provided by

Venchi

Feb 12, 2020, 13:40 ET