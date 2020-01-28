Say 'I love you' with James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Heart Drops Necklace and Hoop Earrings are a perfect pair crafted in silver or gold.

are a perfect pair crafted in silver or gold. The Changeable Heart Charm Bracelet is a heartfelt gift that can be customized every day – no soldering needed, change your charms as you wish.

is a heartfelt gift that can be customized every day – no soldering needed, change your charms as you wish. Enamel Hearts in Bloom Charm features colorful hummingbirds and flowers, available in red or teal.

features colorful hummingbirds and flowers, available in red or teal. Lasting Love Pendant is a Design from Our Archives with space to engrave your initials.

is a Design from Our Archives with space to engrave your initials. Fearless Hearts Charm features two hearts are better than one with this expression of love.

features two hearts are better than one with this expression of love. "Forever" Love Charm is a charming expression of love and commitment.

is a charming expression of love and commitment. Radiant Heart Charm is a heart as precious as a postage stamp on a love letter.

is a heart as precious as a postage stamp on a love letter. Two of a Kind Ring, joined by Cupid's arrow, each heart can be engraved with one initial.

"Our customers look to us for gifts that will be loved and treasured for generations," said Lindsey Avery Tognietti, manager of strategic initiatives. "We are excited to help customers celebrate the people that mean the most in their lives with new symbols of love."

James Avery offers free shipping on orders more than $100 and their buy online, pick-up in store service takes the stress out of shopping for your loved ones. For Valentine's Day shipping and engraving deadlines, visit JamesAvery.com, and find more Valentine gift inspiration in their Valentine Gift Guide.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

