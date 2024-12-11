Say It, Log It: MyFitnessPal Unveils Voice Log

New iOS and Android app feature transforms food tracking with voice-assisted logging

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, announced today a new feature that uses voice to text to make nutrition tracking easier. Available to Premium members, Voice Log simplifies the process of tracking, helping members build consistent tracking habits through a streamlined experience.

"At MyFitnessPal, we're always looking for new ways to make nutrition tracking easier and less time-consuming for our members," said Tim Holley, Chief Product Officer at MyFitnessPal. "Voice Log is a big step forward in simplifying the experience. By making logging more intuitive, we're helping our members stay focused on reaching their goals."

With Voice Log, food tracking is as simple as having a conversation. Members can select the feature via the app's navigation bar, grant access to their phone's microphone if it's the first time they're using the feature, say what they ate in everyday language, and log the items based on the best matches suggested by the app. Members can review, make adjustments if needed, and tap "Log!" to complete the process.

Tracking food intake is a proven way to increase awareness of eating habits, supporting more informed decisions and healthier lifestyles. Voice Log is one of the many features MyFitnessPal Premium members have access to simplify tracking, in addition to:

Barcode Scan: Log items by scanning barcodes for accurate nutritional information.

Log items by scanning barcodes for accurate nutritional information. Meal Scan: Log an entire meal at once by snapping a picture.

Voice Log is currently available to all MyFitnessPal Premium iOs and Android members in the United States using the English language setting. An annual Premium subscription is available for $79.99. For more information on Voice Log , visit blog.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

SOURCE MyFitnessPal