"Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" Returns with More Hopeful, Candid Conversations about Change

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Profit , a venture philanthropy organization expanding opportunity in America, announced new episodes of the podcast series, " Say More with Tulaine Montgomery ."

During an election year when many Americans view the country as deeply divided, "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" continues its mission of fostering radically candid, action-oriented, and joyful conversations around building a community that works for everyone. Hosted by New Profit CEO Tulaine Montgomery, each episode features conversations with influential leaders, philanthropists, civic visionaries, and activists and explores what it will take to build multiracial, intergenerational, cross-sector movements for a thriving society.

"Say More is a place where people of different identities and experiences can explore what it would take to build a world that works for everyone," said Tulaine Montgomery. "Listening is important, but it's not enough. We need to actively engage with each other in a co-design process focused on collective ideation and decision-making."

"Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" features an extraordinary lineup of guests, each bringing unique perspectives to the table. Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms today. Guests include:

Angela Glover Blackwell, Founder in Residence at PolicyLink

Heather McGhee, Author, Speaker and Advocate

Kwasi Mitchell, Deloitte's Chief Purpose & DEI Officer and Deloitte Global Chief Sustainability Officer

Sherrell Dorsey, Award-winning Data Journalist, Entrepreneur, Speaker, and Author

Marc Freedman, Founder and Co-CEO of CoGenerate and Lecturer at the Yale School of Management

While the show aims to support movement-building, it's also centered around joy and wisdom, embracing the philosophy articulated by previous guest, journalist and author Krista Tippett, who says, "I've never met a wise person who doesn't know how to laugh and enjoy and especially to laugh at themselves. It's a mark of wisdom. I think this theme of joy is not extra, not optional, not a luxury, not a privilege, but a human birthright, something that can't be taken away from us."

Created in partnership with Hueman Group Media, a Webby-winning podcast company for social change and impact, "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" will build on the momentum of Season 2. In addition to "On Being" creator Krista Tippett, previous Say More guests include:

Rachel Cargle, Founder of The Loveland Foundation and The Loveland Company

Chris Emdin, Maxine Greene Chair for Distinguished Contributions to Education at Teachers College, Columbia University

Eric Liu, Co-founder and CEO of Citizen University

Marshall Ganz, Lecturer at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government

The new episodes promise to push the boundaries even further, offering listeners not just inspiration but actionable insights for creating positive change in their communities and beyond.

Listen to "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery" on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Tulaine Montgomery

Tulaine Montgomery is the CEO of New Profit , a philanthropic organization that supports high-impact social entrepreneurs creating solutions to systemic challenges in America by leveraging their proximity to the genius, assets, and vision of the communities they serve. Tulaine serves as the Board Chair of GirlTrek, the largest health nonprofit dedicated to Black women and girls in the United States and is the host and executive producer of "Say More with Tulaine Montgomery", a podcast that explores what it would take to build a world that works for everyone. Tulaine's writing has been featured in TIME, Forbes, Stanford Social Innovation Review, The Root and more. She was honored with the PayPal Maggie Lena Walker Award in 2023, an Innovator of Color Award from the ASU+GSV Summit, and was recognized as the 2021 Social Innovator of the Year by the University of New Hampshire.

About New Profit

New Profit is a venture philanthropy organization that backs social entrepreneurs who are advancing equity and opportunity in America. New Profit exists to build a bridge between these leaders and a community of philanthropists who are committed to catalyzing their impact. New Profit provides unrestricted grants and strategic support to a portfolio of organizations led by visionary social entrepreneurs to increase their impact, scale, and sustainability. It also partners with social entrepreneurs and other cross-sector leaders to shift how government and philanthropy pursue social change to ensure that all people can thrive. Since its founding in 1998, New Profit has invested over $350M in 250+ organizations and, through the America Forward Coalition's collective advocacy efforts, has unlocked over $1.9B in government funding for social innovation.

About Hueman Group Media

Hueman Group Media is a podcast company for social change and impact. HGM works with leading nonprofit organizations, purpose-driven companies, and thought leaders to amplify conversations around today's most important issues including gender equity, climate change, social justice, and mental health. HGM has produced podcasts and partnered with organizations including The Elders, MetLife, EY, B Lab, Vodafone Americas Foundation, and MIT Solve.

