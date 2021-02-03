"Say YES Everyday!" Empowers with Positivity

After capturing a year committed to saying "Yes!" to any and all opportunities that came her way in her blog, Brandao was inspired to share her story, providing a north star for living one day at a time. An award-winning mortgage executive, motivator, mentor and smasher of ceilings, Brandao shares her personal quest to change her life by accepting new people and new experiences each day, with open arms and without a second thought.

No matter where you are in your journey, Brandao invites readers to enrich each day by being open to new opportunities and new connections, without preconceptions or expectations.

With a 5-star rating on Amazon, here's what people are saying about Say YES Everyday!:

Fantastic Read!! - Inspiring book!!!

Inspiring and motivating - I've only read part of it and already I am so excited, inspired and motivated! I really like how honest and open it is and I can't wait to finish it.

This book inspired me to look at things differently, to chip away every day at the fear of failure and embrace the path forward. As someone still searching for her superpower, I will certainly be saying "YES" to finding it. - Anna P.

Laura captivates you from the start as she takes you on her journey into her womanhood and professional career and gives you an inside sneak peek into the grit, tenacity, and gifts brought to her by her superpowers! In Say Yes Everyday, she beautifully illustrates the art of tapping into your own superpower so that you can ultimately seek fulfillment in a meaningful way in your own life. - Ananya D.

About the Author

Laura Brandao is the president and only woman partner of American Financial Resources, Inc., as well as a mentor, speaker, and author of Say Yes Everyday available on Amazon here. Host of "Positively Charged Biz" and co-host of "The Leadership Mastermind" podcasts and "Thrive Thursday" Facebook Live series, Brandao is a renowned industry resource who shares her passion for bringing families home. She proudly serves as Chair of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America's (NAMMBA) Visionary program, serves on the Board and Chairs the women's committee for the Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey (MBANJ), and has been integral to the growth of the Women's Mortgage Network. Brandao launched the wholesale channel for AFR in 2007, and has grown AFR into a leader in specialized programs. Among her countless accolades, Brandao was featured as one of "The 10 Most Influential Businesswomen to Follow" and "The 20 Most Successful Businesswomen to Watch" by Insights Success magazine in 2020. She has also been recognized among "Women with Vision," "Top 100 People in Finance," and the "Best 50 Women in Business" by NJBIZ, in addition to being honored as a "Women of Influence" by Housing Wire and earning spots on Mortgage Professional America's "Hot 100 Mortgage Professionals" and "Elite Women of Mortgage" lists. Brandao's infectious enthusiasm has earned her fans throughout the mortgage industry, and beyond. Media Kit available. To learn more, visit https://laurabrandao.com

CONTACT: Sheri Wachenheim | [email protected] | 973-670-5413

SOURCE Laura J. Brandao

Related Links

https://laurabrandao.com

