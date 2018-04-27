Say Yes to This Promposal: Clear Skin Courtesy of Clearasil

Clearasil's product lines include a wide variety of washes, pads and creams that are designed to treat pimples on and beneath the skin's surface. Each product lines' formula is effective because of active ingredients such as Salicylic Acid or Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO).

The three main Clearasil product lines are:

For everyday use, Clearasil Gentle Prevention treats pimples up to 3 weeks before they appear and is dermatologist tested. Pimples can start forming under the skin up to 3 weeks before they're visible and common soap cleanser isn't enough.

treats pimples up to 3 weeks before they appear and is dermatologist tested. Pimples can start forming under the skin up to 3 weeks before they're visible and common soap cleanser isn't enough. For the last minute unwanted pimple that needs to be treated fast, Clearasil Rapid Rescue offers visible results by reducing pimple size and redness in as fast as 12 hours.

offers visible results by reducing pimple size and redness in as fast as 12 hours. For those with persistent acne, Clearasil Stubborn Acne Control 5-in-1 fights five acne problems and helps unblock pores, reduce pimple size, reduce excess oil and shine, prevent the appearance of acne marks and reduce the appearance of new blackheads.

For stressful prom season, Clearasil Gentle Prevention is the perfect solution - it treats pimples up to 3 weeks before they appear so teens can feel confident they will have clear skin for the big day. Clearasil Gentle Prevention Salicylic Acid formula penetrates deep into the pores, loosening and breaking apart the attachments between cells in the outer layers of the skin.

In support of the new, cleaner packaging, Clearasil also launched a new campaign called #BelowtheSurface, encouraging moms to not only encourage their teens to go "below the surface" when it comes to treating acne, but also confide in them about the stresses in their life from prom season to college admissions.

In support of #BelowtheSurface, Clearasil recently conducted a survey of teens and parents nationwide to uncover how both sides see social media, acne and having the tough conversations:

On prom season and acne. Nearly 3 in 10 teens are stressed out about their skin breaking out before prom. But only 28% of teens say they frequently discuss controlling acne with their parents.

Nearly 3 in 10 teens are stressed out about their skin breaking out before prom. But only 28% of teens say they frequently discuss controlling acne with their parents. On prom season and open communication. 4 in 10 teens feel they should talk more with their parents about the stress of prom, while nearly 7 in 10 parents feel the same way. Both groups don't talk to each other about the stress related to prom because they don't know how to start the conversation.

4 in 10 teens feel they should talk more with their parents about the stress of prom, while nearly 7 in 10 parents feel the same way. Both groups don't talk to each other about the stress related to prom because they don't know how to start the conversation. On social media. Nearly 8 out of 10 parents feel there should be more discussion with their teens about being responsible on social media. Less than 4 in 10 parents say they frequently discuss behavior on social media with their teens.

"We found that both teens and parents want to communicate with each other more, especially about all the stresses that come with prom season. That's why we're here to help mom go below the surface with their kids," said Rachel Sexton, Marketing Director at Clearasil. "First, we're encouraging them to have open, honest dialogue about what's troubling them—even if seems to difficult to start. And also, by recommending their teens use Clearasil Gentle Prevention to treat acne below the surface, before it appears, up to three weeks before the big night."

To learn more, visit http://www.clearasil.us/ or retailers nationwide.

About RB

RB is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose of providing innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives.

RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Durex, Clearasil, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit http://www.rb.com/us/.

*RB is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

About #BelowtheSurface Survey

The #BelowtheSurface survey of 1,000 American parents of teens and American teens was conducted online from March 13 through March 21, 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/say-yes-to-this-promposal-clear-skin-courtesy-of-clearasil-300638113.html

SOURCE Clearasil

Related Links

http://www.clearasil.us

