Say YOLO to Real Fried Nutrition for the Whole Family

Swanson's Real Fried Food supplement line is the result of groundbreaking happiness research conducted by Chief Innovation Officer, Shane Durkee and the Swanson research and development team. Their latest research uncovered that while most people think they should cut back on fried foods to swap in more fruits and veggies, the reality is this doesn't make people happy. Swanson's Real Fried Food supplement line captures the powerful, smile-inducing benefits of fried foods to help people fill their happiness gaps.

"What we see today is that a sad 33 percent of Americans are actually, truly happy," said Durkee.1 Through our innovative Real Fried Food line, we have an unparalleled opportunity to increase happiness all over the world, with products that give people the benefits they want, from the foods they actually like to eat. Our Real Fried Food supplements are truly crave-satisfying, groundbreaking health and happiness boosters."

Doing the Happy Dance

People are happiest when they get what they want, but since elation can sometimes be short-lived, Swanson developed its Real Fried Food supplements to give people that rewarding feeling of instant gratification all day long. The supplement line is backed by science on why fried foods simply make people happy, keeping cheerfulness at the core of Swanson's goal to help people live simply healthier AND happier together.

Swanson's Real Fried Food line is a new collection of supplements, including:

French Fry Multivitamin

Organic, vegan and non-GMO blend of potatoey goodness that boosts moods and inspires spontaneous happy dances.

Chicken Nugget Probiotic

A powerful, science-backed formula of protein and probiotics that drives impromptu hand-slaps with strangers* and smiles for days.

Cheeseburger Omegas

Infused with omegas and a potent antioxidant blend specifically formulated to combat frowny faces, this supplement helps support healthy daily giggle-fests.

The exciting new Real Fried Food line launches Sunday, April 1, so visit swanson.com to check out the whole line-up then. In the meantime, follow Swanson on social media at @SwansonHealth and watch #RealFriedFood for sneak peeks leading up to the launch.

*WARNING! Impromptu hand slapping and other high-five variations may increase the size of your squad.

About Swanson Health

Swanson Health started in 1969 in Fargo, ND with a mission to offer pure and potent health products at a great value. Nearly 50 years later, Swanson Health continues to innovate science-backed vitamins and supplements, delivering wellness solutions that help people live simply healthier together. Learn more and shop exclusively online at swanson.com.

*This non-factual press release is issued by Swanson Health and is an acknowledged spoof press release for April Fools' Day!*

