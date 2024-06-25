Sayari Appoints Lieutenant General (Ret.) Joseph Anderson as Newest Advisor

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari , the leading risk intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Joseph Anderson as its newest advisor. With a distinguished, decade-spanning career of driving transformational programs supporting the US warfighter and allied forces, Lieutenant General Anderson brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the Sayari team.

For more than 38 years, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Anderson commanded units at every level, and most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army. He oversaw operations for more than 180,000 soldiers in 140 countries, managed major disaster relief efforts, and was responsible for Army training, leadership development, and a budget of over $26 billion. Lieutenant General (Ret.) Anderson's advisor appointment comes at a critical point in the nation's geopolitical trajectory.

"Sayari continues to lead the way in pioneering solutions that enhance economic security and strengthen supply chain resiliency," said Sayari COO and Co-Founder Benjamin Power. "With Lieutenant General Anderson on board, Sayari is poised to strengthen its strategic initiatives and further support the evolving needs of defense programs worldwide. He will be an instrumental advisor as Sayari ramps up investments in supply chain resiliency for US, UK, and Australian defense programs."

"Managing supply chain risk and ensuring operational resiliency are critical for US defense and international organizations. I look forward to advising the company to ensure we meet these challenges head-on and support these programs effectively," said Lieutenant General (Ret.) Anderson. "Sayari has some of the most advanced technology in the market and has consistently proven its solutions' effectiveness at scale with some of the most complex organizations in the world."

The appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Anderson is the next pivotal milestone in Sayari's growth strategy as the company expands internationally. In 2024, Sayari accelerated its global expansion, further establishing its second company headquarters in London. Alongside these efforts, Sayari launched Sayari Map , a solution designed to enhance visibility into intricate global supply chains and networks by enabling easy mapping and bulk screening for direct and upstream supplier risks.

About Sayari

Sayari is the leading risk intelligence platform trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Its intuitive network analysis platform surfaces hidden risk through integrated corporate ownership, supply chain, trade transaction and risk intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

