Sayari Labs Secures $40M Series C

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari Labs, the emerging leader in financial intelligence and supply chain risk solutions, today announced $40 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Centana Growth Partners. Existing investors Arsenal Growth, MissionOG, Lavrock Ventures, TFX Capital, and SAP NS2 also invested in this round.

In addition to the funding news, Sayari also disclosed that almost 200 enterprise customers, including government agencies, financial institutions, and multinational corporations are using its data to improve transparency, reduce risk, and fight crime. The Series C funds will be used to continue Sayari's global expansion with a vision for increasing transparency in global financial and trade flows.

Sayari's flagship product, Sayari Graph, is the first purpose-built tool for navigating the complexity of global corporate ownership and commercial relationships. Graph helps financial institutions and multinationals mitigate risk and comply with Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Sanctions, Beneficial Ownership, and Anti-Bribery & Corruption regulations. The solution provides a complete picture of customers, vendors, counterparties, their key personnel, hierarchies, subsidiaries, and related parties, all while maintaining provenance back to official documents from their countries of origin.

Farley Mesko, CEO at Sayari, said: "The last two years have thrown into sharp relief the complexities and vulnerabilities of global supply chains and financial networks. With greater complexity comes greater risk: money laundering, forced labor, and everything in between. Better understanding and management of these risks starts with better data, and we're thrilled to partner with Centana to take our solution to mission-driven organizations worldwide."

"Sayari has built an elegant and necessary solution to address the challenges associated with understanding customers and counterparties for regulatory requirements such as Know Your Customer or counterparty research," says Ben Cukier, Partner at Centana Growth. "Sayari delivers significant ROI to its customers with its high-quality data and its relationship graph. This is Centana's fourth investment in the identity space, and we see the market need that Sayari fills."

About Sayari Labs

Founded in 2015, Sayari is trusted by top financial institutions, Fortune Global 500 corporations, and financial crime regulators and enforcement agencies, across 35 countries. Sayari's data intelligence platform powers the fight against global financial crime, increases corporate transparency in high-risk places, and supports critical national security mission sets.

Website | LinkedIn

About Centana Growth Partners

Centana is a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the future of finance. We collaborate with companies across the entire financial services ecosystem, from institutions to fintech disruptors, to add strategic and long-term value to our portfolio companies. We empower entrepreneurs with a combination of capital, network, and expertise to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies. The Centana team taps into decades of financial services expertise and insight to invest in companies that bring real value and innovation to the industry. www.centanagrowth.com

SOURCE Sayari Labs, Inc.

Related Links

sayari.com

