Sayari Launches New Supply Chain Mapping Solution to Automate Risk Detection in Upstream Suppliers

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari , the leading counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence provider, today launched Sayari Map , a supply chain mapping and risk screening solution aimed at enhancing visibility into complex global supply chains. Sayari Map is Sayari's second product designed specifically to provide comprehensive network visibility at scale. The new solution empowers sourcing, procurement, and trade compliance teams to easily map and screen for direct and upstream supplier risk in bulk, while Sayari's flagship product, Sayari Graph, facilitates in-depth analysis essential for addressing identified risks. Together, the solutions aim to simplify the typically complex workflow of managing compliance risks, including exposure to forced labor, ESG risk, global sanctions, and more.

"Sourcing, procurement, and trade compliance teams are increasingly accountable for managing non-obvious risks deep within their supply chains. Existing mapping and risk identification solutions are complex, manual, and difficult to implement at scale without incurring significant cost - and compliance budgets have not necessarily increased in line with regulatory scrutiny," said Sayari CEO Farley Mesko. "Sayari Map is the next development in Sayari's suite of products that addresses this exact problem — and does so with a unique approach. We use real trade data so users can be certain they are not dealing with theoretical risk, and proprietary product blueprints, which use AI to connect products with input components, so users can hone in on what's relevant to their actual supply chains."

Early users of Sayari Map have saved significant amounts in operational costs while improving the ability to meet stringent regulations and minimize supply chain disruptions.

"Since we started utilizing Sayari Map, we've been able to provide our clients with unprecedented insight into over 200+ upstream suppliers, enabling the assessment of risks and compliance in real-time," said John Foote, Partner at Kelley Drye, a leading law firm. "Previously, evaluating suppliers for compliance and supply chain risks was a labor-intensive process that involved sifting through numerous disparate sources to manually configure the risk landscape. Now, it can be done in just minutes, allowing us to better advise based on a clear view of a supplier's situation and risk exposure. The data resolution and enhanced visibility features of the Sayari Map platform have transformed the way we advise on forced labor-related trade matters."

With Sayari's automated supplier mapping, batch upload capabilities, and world-class trade, corporate, and risk data, companies can make confident, informed decisions to create transparent, compliant, and resilient supply chains. Teams can:

Teams can access comprehensive, credible data from 250+ jurisdictions, including real trade data from 70+ countries, including hard target countries, such as and . Sayari's data is trusted by regulators worldwide and maintains provenance back to the original sources. Cut through the noise and focus on relevant supply chain risk: Teams can filter supply chain maps to surface only the suppliers and risks relevant to a specific product, leveraging Sayari's proprietary AI-enabled product blueprints.

Teams can filter supply chain maps to surface only the suppliers and risks relevant to a specific product, leveraging Sayari's proprietary AI-enabled product blueprints. Streamline the discovery of sub-tier supplier risk through automated mapping and batch screening: Teams can automatically map, screen, and monitor tens of thousands of suppliers within minutes, staying ahead of potential supply chain vulnerabilities and disruptions.

Teams can automatically map, screen, and monitor tens of thousands of suppliers within minutes, staying ahead of potential supply chain vulnerabilities and disruptions. Cut lengthy deployment timelines: Teams can deploy Sayari Map rapidly and begin pinpointing insights to mitigate risks immediately while maintaining the flexibility to integrate seamlessly with other systems of choice.

"Sayari Map has been pivotal in enhancing our capability to manage supply chain risks, ensuring that our clients can uphold their commitments to sustainable and ethical sourcing," Foote said.

To learn more about Sayari Map, please visit sayari.com/map.

About Sayari

Sayari is the counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence provider trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Its intuitive network analysis platform surfaces hidden risk through integrated corporate ownership, supply chain, trade transaction and risk intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

