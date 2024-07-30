Sayari Welcomes U.S. Special Operations Command Executive James Smith to Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari , the leading risk intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of James Smith as the latest addition to its advisory board. With a longstanding background in the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the U.S. Infantry, he brings deep expertise and knowledge in special operations forces acquisition, technology, and logistics to the Sayari team.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to Sayari's goal of illuminating threats to our defense industrial base," said Smith. "Sayari is already a global trusted partner in both the commercial and defense sectors. As the threats grow more sophisticated, the data-driven intelligence provided by Sayari becomes more critical to the health of our supply chains."

Smith has over 30 years of experience in government acquisitions. He was most recently the Acquisition Executive for USSOCOM, where he oversaw $6 billion annually to support global special operations missions. While at USSOCOM, he also managed over 200 projects for next-generation intelligence, mobility, fires and effects, and data and networks. Prior to this, he spent 27 years as an Army officer in multiple leadership positions, and during his time in Army acquisition, led the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies.

"The Defense Industrial Base is undergoing rapid transformation, ranging from the adoption of advanced technologies from an entirely new generation of vendors to an acceleration in new acquisition capabilities, and, unfortunately, the increased complexity of supply chain threats," said Sayari COO Benjamin Power. "We're excited to welcome James to our advisory board as we continue to increase investments across our growing portfolio of supply chain risk management solutions to support our partners in the U.S. Government and allied nations."

The appointment of James Smith follows the recent appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Anderson and Kevin Higgins . Smith's addition to the advisory board is another step forward for Sayari, as the company accelerates its expansion internationally.

Sayari is the leading risk intelligence platform trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Its intuitive network analysis platform surfaces hidden risk through integrated corporate ownership, supply chain, trade transaction and risk intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

