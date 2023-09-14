Sayata Expands Carrier Relations Team With A New Head of Partnerships

The online distribution insurtech deepens its commitment to providing innovative insurance offerings for small and medium businesses with the expansion of its Carrier Relations team.

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata , the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their SMB portfolios, added Manny Johl to the Carrier Relations department as Head of Partnerships.

Manny will drive initiatives to bring in and onboard new carrier partners, as well as steward and deepen current relationships to deliver more coverages and innovative insurance products to Sayata's broker partners. He will report to Chief Commercial Officer Upasana Unni.

Prior to joining Sayata, Manny was Chief Revenue Officer at CoverHound and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CyberPolicy. There, he secured and grew relationships with over 60 insurance carrier partners, including blue-chip financial institutions and technology companies, leading to the acquisition of CoverHound by Brown & Brown, Inc.. Before entering the insurance technology space, Manny held underwriting roles at ICW Group and Travelers, focused on a wide variety of commercial coverages, including Commercial Package, Workers' Compensation & Executive Liability Insurance.

Manny commented, "Sayata is lighting the way for brokers and their agents to find new levels of value and efficiency in reducing risk for the insured while optimizing the distribution flow for all. I'm excited to work deeply with our carrier partners to create and maximize that value."

Chief Commercial Officer Upasana Unni added, "Manny's depth and breadth of experience across insurance companies and insurtechs alike will help Sayata expand its business insurance footprint. He's already worked with insurers to bring their products into technological arenas. We're excited to expand into more commercial lines with a greater diversity of coverage options to continue bringing unique business insurance products to a wider range of industries."

About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process, allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently.

Media Contact

Kevin Capon Goldszmidt

[email protected]

+351911841630

SOURCE Sayata