Sayata introduces the ultimate broker/agent insurance distribution engine: RSA 2.0

RSA 2.0 makes finding and securing cyber insurance even easier and more frictionless for insurance wholesale brokers and their retail agents.

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance wholesale brokers and carriers to easily scale their SMB insurance portfolios, announced the launch of RSA 2.0, a significant evolution of their insurance placement platform for retail agents and their wholesale broker partners.

RSA 2.0 allows insurance retail agents to submit, select, and apply online for cyber insurance for SMBs while their wholesale broker oversees the process and manages binding. With RSA 2.0, agents can -

Request insurance quotes by entering a few basic details. Get multiple cyber quotes from leading carriers. Select and apply for coverage with a prefilled digital application.

Additionally, agents can make adjustments to their submissions, like refreshing quotes, seeking additional limits/retentions, and selecting which quotes their client sees, thus freeing up both the agent's and broker's valuable time so both parties are focused on client relationships and driving portfolio growth.

As always, the broker then binds the policy. Brokers get full insight into their agent's activities and can offer support at any point in the process.

"True to Sayata's promise to simplify insurance distribution, RSA 2.0 gives both brokers and their agent partners what they need the most - time," said Brian Quinn, Chief Distribution Officer of Sayata. "As a direct extension of Sayata's flagship broker platform, RSA drastically reduces the time it takes to find and secure cyber insurance. Both brokers and their retail agents can now provide coverage to more insureds, deliver better service to their respective clients, and grow their portfolios in a significant way. And with a lot less headache."

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance professionals that place cyber risk for SMBs. The Sayata platform streamlines the once-manual process of finding and securing business coverage, allowing you to sell more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving you the ability to grow your portfolio quickly and efficiently.

