Sayata Labs' VP Named One Of Insurance Business' Elite Women of 2021

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata Labs congratulates one of its own, Valorie Owens, for being one of 64 women named to the Insurance Business Elite Women of 2021 list. Valorie was one of only two women representing Insurtech businesses on the list. The list was rounded out by women from more traditional insurance companies such as carriers and brokers as well as adjunct businesses.

As Vice President of Business Development, Valorie oversees all of Sayata's growth on a national scale working directly with partner companies as well as internally with virtually every facet of the company from development to marketing.

"While we're ecstatic to see Val honored with such a prestigious award, we were not surprised," said Sayata Labs CEO Asaf Lifshitz, "Val is one of the prime reasons we've experienced hyper-growth over the last 18 months. She is the force that brings Sayata to market and simultaneously brings the needs of the client back to us so we always serve their business."

About the Insurance Business 2021 Elite Women in Insurance Awards

Insurance Business America received over 360 applications from 200+ companies. Winners were selected by a diverse panel of judges reflecting a variety of disciplines within the insurance industry. The judges based their decisions on the nominee's achievements and initiatives over the past 12 months, specifically focused on their professional accomplishments and contributions to the industry as a whole. This is the eighth year of the awards.

About Sayata Labs

Sayata delivers exponential growth to brokers and carriers that place cyber risk. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place cyber risk in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently. To date, over 70 brokerages and carriers partner with Sayata to grow their cyber book.

