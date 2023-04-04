Sayata Launches At-Bay's Admitted Cyber Insurance

The distribution platform gives another cyber insurance option to wholesale brokers with At-Bay's government-backed admitted cyber coverage.

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the addition of At-Bay's Admitted Cyber insurance onto its platform, offering brokers and their retail agents an affordable admitted option for cyber coverage serving small and medium businesses (SMBs).

At-Bay Admitted Cyber gives brokers an easy way to place admitted risks with a simple application and fast approvals, all at an affordable price point for the at-risk SMB market. At-Bay's new admitted option is ideal for small businesses that want affordable coverage and government-backed insurance. The cyber coverage is available in 48 states and Washington DC.

At-Bay Admitted Cyber insurance is the fourth admitted offering on the Sayata platform and the ninth cyber insurance option overall.

"At-Bay's Admitted Cyber product offers a much-needed option for smaller businesses, delivering full coverage from cyber risks and peace of mind that comes with government backing," said Upasana Unni, Chief Commercial Officer at Sayata. "It complements the other available options on Sayata as we strive to offer the best of the market in an easy-to-use platform for brokers and their retail partners."

Kristie Felton, Head of Partnerships at At-Bay, added, "Sayata and At-Bay make it easy for brokers to quote and bind cyber insurance for SMBs. We're thrilled to offer our new Admitted Cyber product on their platform, specifically designed for small businesses with up to $25M in revenue with limits up to $1M."

About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that cater to small and medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the once-manual process of finding and securing business coverage, allowing insurance professionals to sell more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving their partners the ability to grow their portfolios quickly and efficiently.

About At-Bay

At-Bay is the insurance provider for the digital age. By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, At-Bay was designed from the ground up to empower businesses to thrive in the digital world. At-Bay is backed by Acrew Capital, Glilot Capital, the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, Icon Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12, entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer, and Qumra Capital. www.at-bay.com

