Saybrook Home to Host Exclusive Design Event with Renowned Textile Artist John Robshaw

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saybrook Home is proud to announce a special live showroom event featuring world-renowned textile designer John Robshaw, taking place on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 1 p.m., at its flagship store located at 2 Main Street in Old Saybrook.

John Robshaw CT-based Textile Designer

The event will spotlight Robshaw's signature globally inspired bedding and home textiles, including a preview of his newest collections. Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments, special gifts with purchase, and the rare opportunity to hear directly from the artist about his design journey, craftsmanship, and influences from travels across India and Southeast Asia.

"Attendees are in for a treat!," said Owner/President Keith A. Bolles. "Not only will you get a sneak peek at John Robshaw's newest collections, but you'll also have the chance to hear firsthand about his creative journey and the global influences that shape his stunning designs. This is sure to be an unforgettable experience for anyone passionate about beautiful living spaces."

Highlights of the event include:

Meet John Robshaw, and a live Q&A with him and his team

Styled showroom vignettes featuring his latest luxury bedding collections

10% off bedding purchases made during the event

Special Robshaw gift with any purchase of John Robshaw bedding

Opportunities to connect with fellow design professionals and clients in an inspiring setting

The event will be held during normal store hours and is open to the public, trade professionals, designers, and invited VIP clients. Space is limited, and guests are being encouraged to RSVP to reserve a spot. Visit our event webpage for additional information, or to register to attend.

Media Contact: Kelly Eddinger, [email protected], 860-388-0891

About Saybrook Home

Saybrook Home is a Connecticut-based lifestyle destination offering curated furniture, décor, and design services. With a recent remodel and expanded home shop, the brand continues to elevate the customer experience, blending timeless design with personalized service. The new bedding department has quickly become a cornerstone for both designers and discerning homeowners seeking luxury and style. Visit www.saybrookhome.com for more information.

About John Robshaw

John Robshaw is an internationally celebrated textile designer known for his distinctive block-print patterns, global craftsmanship, and travel-inspired home collections. His work has been featured in Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, Vogue Living, and top design houses across the U.S. Visit www.johnrobshaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Saybrook Home