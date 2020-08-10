Sayge Announces Accelerated Momentum With Increased Funding and Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayge, the professional development platform transforming the way companies grow with personalized 1:1 coaching, is excited to report record momentum heading into the second half of 2020. Exceeding aggressive revenue targets and securing its most significant round of funding to date is positioning the company as an innovative new solution supporting HR and business leaders.

Sayge is reporting rapid growth indicators, including a 100% increase in its professional coaching community, tripling year-over-year revenue, and the addition of more than 15 new customers — including a growing partnership with BMW North America, Fivestars, MeUndies, and W2O. Other major milestones for Sayge this year include hiring a seasoned Director of Coach & Customer Success, expanding international coaching to the EMEA region, adding a 360 feedback tool to accelerate personal growth, and maintaining over 90% customer retention.

"The growth we're seeing is a testament to the results companies see when they provide a better way to develop their people," said Katie Stricker, Co-founder, President, and Chief Coaching Officer at Sayge. "We believe that coaching individuals' career growth is critical to supporting growing organizations. Professional coaching, especially early in a career, for every employee is the only way to truly unlock employees' full potential and drive business outcomes."

Strong demand for Sayge's professional development platform is being driven by companies that recognize the need to support their people and retain top talent during the current economic downturn. Investing in talent is critical to business success as companies are asking more from their remaining workforce.

"We've been able to supplement our Impactful Leadership Coaching Program heavily focused on EQ skill development with Sayge and it's had fabulous results for our managers," said Claudia Fulga, VP of People at Fivestars. "They continue to hone their leadership skills and their EQ, and that's increased our overall engagement on the teams they lead and the organization as a whole."

As companies struggle to empower their employees with effective tools, Sayge is answering the market with a mission to democratize professional coaching. By personalizing expert coaching to individual employee needs, providing live 1:1 sessions, and tracking progress, Sayge's platform is built to ensure employees and companies never stop growing.

"This year we've seen extremely encouraging results from a growing number of new employees using the platform," said Jamie Bryan, co-founder and CEO. "From 10% lower attrition rates, 11% higher intent to stay, and marked increases in confidence in employees' abilities to meet goals, we're excited to focus our resources and maximize the results we can bring to our customers."

About Sayge

Sayge believes in putting people first to unlock the full potential of workforces everywhere. We are a professional development and coaching company that's demystifying and democratizing coaching — making it easy for companies to give their employees ongoing access to their very own expert coach. We know that a personalized client-coach match is critical, so we've built a proprietary matching engine and a deep bench of coaches to help us ensure the best possible outcomes. Sayge's approach is designed around the people we work with, and we act as an extension of their teams. We know how important it is to prove the business impact and ROI of what we do, so we're uncommonly focused on providing detailed, robust reporting. To learn more, visit us at www.hellosayge.com.

