Saying 'No' To Cavities Could Mean Saying 'Yes' To Nintendo Switch

Students up to age 17 may submit their completed sheet to Delta Dental by March 11, 2021, to enter a drawing for a Nintendo Switch.

"It takes about 30 days to form a new habit," said Thomas Redd, DDS, MS, Vice President of Professional Relations of Delta Dental of Arkansas. "We're using this habit-forming principle to motivate Arkansas children and their families or guardians to develop healthy oral habits over the course of February, National Children's Dental Health Month. These healthy habits will serve them well their entire life."

The Challenge is open to all Arkansas residents. There is no charge to participate. One entry per participant, please. Delta Dental of Arkansas employees and their immediate families are ineligible to enter the drawing.

More information, along with the February calendar page and submission guidelines, is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit www.deltadentalar.com.

