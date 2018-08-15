Sayles Werbner Attorneys Once Again Named to Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Sayles Werbner is home to seven attorneys selected once again to the annual Best Lawyers in America listing.

Co-founders Richard A. "Dick" Sayles and Mark S. Werbner are included in the highly respected list, having earned recognition for more than a decade. Both men are on the 2019 list for their commercial litigation work and bet-the-company prowess; Werbner also is recognized for his white-collar criminal defense work.

Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law, Sayles has a reputation for his effective representation in high-stakes cases. His list of accomplishments includes 150 cases tried to verdict, more than a dozen multimillion-dollar jury verdicts and significant defense wins.

Werbner, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, also has tried more than 150 jury cases, earning recognition from his peers as one of the nation's most accomplished trial attorneys.

The 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America includes the following Sayles Werbner shareholders:

The Best Lawyers in America guide is compiled annually from independent nominations. Prior nominees who handle similar cases review the nominations. Editors make the final selections, recognizing the top attorneys in the country based on their practice areas.

Sayles Werbner maintains an international reputation as a proven trial law firm in complex business litigation, life-altering personal injury cases, and practically every type of case that requires courtroom expertise. To learn more, visit swtriallaw.com.

