Sayles Werbner Lands Four Attorneys on D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas

Additionally, firm shareholder Shawn C. Long was included for her work in professional non-medical liability litigation, and shareholder Darren P. Nicholson was chosen for his business and commercial litigation practice. To learn more about the individual lawyers, visit http://www.swtriallaw.com/attorneys/.

"Our entire firm is dedicated to our clients' cases," said Sayles. "To be continuously recognized by our fellow attorneys for our hard work is rewarding."

With a track record of securing successful outcomes for clients, the lawyers at Sayles Werbner are known for tackling high-stakes litigation in Texas and across the country. Their success includes one of the top patent infringement awards ever issued by a U.S. jury, the nation's first civil liability verdict against a foreign bank for providing material financial support to terrorists, and one of the top business fraud verdicts awarded in Dallas County.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas list is compiled from attorney nominations from Dallas and Fort Worth, a thorough screening process by D Magazine's editorial team, and final review by a hand-picked, anonymous panel of the city's most respected attorneys and the editors. The full listing will appear in the magazine's May edition and online at http://www.dmagazine.com.

Sayles Werbner maintains an international reputation as a proven trial law firm in complex business litigation, life-altering personal injury cases, and practically every type of case that requires courtroom expertise. To learn more, visit swtriallaw.com.

