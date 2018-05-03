Sayles Werbner Recognized in Chambers USA for Commercial Litigation

"It's an honor to be continuously included in this listing," said Sayles. "We certainly appreciate the recognition from our peers and clients."

Viewed as one of the most respected guides in the legal industry, London's Chambers and Partners publishes the exclusive listing annually. Law firms and lawyers who demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients are identified through thousands of attorney and client interviews.

To learn more about Sayles Werbner in the Chambers USA guide visit: https://www.chambersandpartners.com/USA/firm/118006/sayles-werbner-pc

Sayles has earned a reputation as one of the state's most effective trial lawyers based on his work with individuals and corporations in state and federal court on corporate litigation matters. Those interviewed by Chambers describe Sayles as an attorney who does a "fantastic job."

Chamber's researchers noted that Werbner is known for having built a "very successful" practice representing plaintiffs and defendants and has "a fine Dallas reputation" in commercial litigation.

Both attorneys are often recognized for their work, including placement in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and listings as Lawyers of the Year in their practice areas, selection to the 2018 edition of Benchmark Litigation and placement in the 2017 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Since 2010, the firm has made the US News & World Report list of Best Law Firms. The firm's successes include the top patent infringement award ever issued by a U.S. jury; the nation's first civil liability verdict against a foreign bank for providing material financial support to terrorists; and one of the top business fraud verdicts ever awarded in Dallas County.

Sayles Werbner maintains an international reputation as a proven trial law firm in complex business litigation, life-altering personal injury cases, and practically every type of case that requires courtroom expertise. To learn more, visit swtriallaw.com.

