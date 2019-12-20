Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation Honors NXTEducator Global Educational Innovation Awards

The Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation is committed to provide talents for future society. The foundation developed a comprehensive blueprint – TalentNXT, which includes K-12, university students, and professionals. The NXTEducator Summit, organized jointly with HundrED, focused on searching for educational innovations in the global Chinese speaking society that enhance attitude skills based on the six indicators: FIT+HUG.

15 Years of Findings Assist Taiwan's Education Innovation to Shine Globally

Teresa Lin, CEO of the Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation, stated that, "From the past 15 years of experience on enhancing K-12 education, we believed education must quickly adapt to the interdisciplinary, diverse, and changing environment that will become the norm in the future. Two years ago, the foundation began to promote education innovation, Global Highlight for Future, beginning with the identification of the most influential, active, and representative K-12 innovation advocates, allowing society to understand the value of diversity and educational outlook from different education models and share Taiwan's feature stories to the rest of the world. Since then, we have achieved great results, granting the Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation the opportunity to develop NXTEducator and a series of TalentNXT programs. This year, we established 'FIT+HUG' as the main theme that integrates the learning map of each stage."

Teresa further explained that, "K-12 is a fundamental education stage where personal character is developed, which is why the foundation believes that this time period is the most important timing in shaping a person. The foundation believes that in order to lead Taiwan into global connection and nurturing visionary talent, it is essential to introduce international perspectives and further develop education innovation. The 1st NXTEducator Summit recognized innovations that were elected based on science, humanities, society, environment, and innovative education aspects, allowing students to study and develop their career value through observing, expressing, and training innovative mindset."

HundrED: Chinese Education Innovation Accelerating Global Education Development

Lasse Leponiemi, Executive Director and co-Founder of HundrED, pointed out that, "We believe the most effective way to accelerate education innovation is to integrate the world's best education innovators and innovations. With the longest cultural background and traits, the Chinese society is accountable for 25% of the world's population. Our partner, the Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation, has been involved in global talent cultivation for a long time and the Global Education Innovation recognition focused on employability, sharing the world's greatest education innovations is truly meaningful. The selected innovations fully represent Chinese characteristics. We are excited for this establishment and hope to continue to explore more cross-cultural education innovations."

Through promoting literacy, nurturing communication skills, and a series of experience programs to allow students to understand the concept and mindset of being humane, people-oriented, and empathetic, the Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation had been focusing on the K-12 education. With over 15 years of experience, the foundation will use NXTEducator as a beginning to integrate FIT+HUG and realize the TalentNXT talent cultivation blueprint. The vision is to gather schools, non-profit organizations, and businesses to cooperatively nurture excellent talent and assist Taiwan innovation education to be acknowledge on a global scale.

SOURCE Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation