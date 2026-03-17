Saylor Academy Becomes Saylor University, Advancing the Vision of a Free Global University

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saylor Academy announced today that it has received approval from the Florida Department of Education's Commission for Independent Education to operate as Saylor University, marking the culmination of a multi-year effort to meet the state's regulatory standards for university status. This approval represents a major step toward realizing a long-standing vision: a degree granting university that provides high-quality higher education to anyone, anywhere in the world, at no cost.

Founded in 2008 under the Constitution Foundation, Saylor began as an open online learning initiative designed to remove the financial and geographic barriers that limit access to higher education. Since its launch, the organization has served more than 2.8 million learners worldwide through a catalog of more than 150 full-length college-level and professional courses, all delivered online and available free of charge.

Over the past year, the Florida Commission for Independent Education also approved four master's degree programs in business, which Saylor University is now offering tuition-free to students in Florida and around the world.

"Achieving university status validates nearly two decades of work to demonstrate that world-class education can be delivered at scale and at zero cost to students," said Michael Saylor, founder and trustee of the Constitution Foundation. "Saylor University is built on a simple idea: the internet makes it possible to provide universal access to higher education. Our mission is to ensure that anyone with the desire to learn can acquire the knowledge and credentials needed to improve their lives."

Earlier this year, Saylor also received international accreditation from the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC), further strengthening its commitment to academic quality and global reach.

Expanding Global Access to Higher Education

Our vision remains to:

Offer accredited degree programs accessible to learners worldwide

Expand transfer credit partnerships with colleges and universities globally

Increase employer recognition of coursework and credentials

Develop new programs aligned with workforce and technology needs

Scale access to higher education at dramatically lower cost

About Saylor University

Saylor University, formerly Saylor Academy, is a nonprofit university operating under the Constitution Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization founded by entrepreneur Michael Saylor. The university's mission is to provide free, high-quality, and accessible higher education to learners everywhere.

Through open online courses, academic partnerships, and accredited degree pathways, Saylor University enables individuals around the world to gain knowledge, skills, and recognized academic credentials.

Learn more at www.saylor.org.

For Press inquiries: Contact Jeff Davidson, [email protected] - (754) 732-8135

SOURCE Saylor University