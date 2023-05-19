Sayreville Officials Celebrate National Sabert Day Proclamation

Sabert Corporation Receives Recognition in Honor of Company's 40th Anniversary

SAYREVILLE, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, celebrated the official announcement of National Sabert Day. The city of Sayreville, NJ has issued a proclamation that May 3rd will now be known as National Sabert Day to commemorate the company's 40th anniversary and the date of its first hire, Founder and CEO of Sabert, Albert Salama. County officials, including Business Administrator Glenn Skarzynski, Councilwoman Mary Novak, Councilman John Zebrowski, and Councilwoman Donna Roberts, presented this declaration today at the company's headquarters in Sayreville, NJ.

Sayreville, NJ city officials joined Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, to celebrate the proclamation of National Sabert Day in recognition of the company’s 40th anniversary.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Sayreville, especially during a significant milestone in our company's history," said Albert Salama, Founder and CEO of Sabert Corporation. "Our unwavering passion for food and innovative mindset is driven by our employees, who are at the heart of everything we do here at Sabert. We are thankful for the city's engagement efforts throughout the years to help attract even more talent and residents to the area. We are proud to be part of a community that values our entrepreneurial spirit and supports a dynamic culture of growth."

Sabert Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide array of food packaging solutions for food distributors, restaurants and caterers, grocery stores, and national food chains. Sabert is also recognized for its long-standing sustainability commitments, including responsible operational practices, facility enhancements and investments in eco-friendly product innovation. Most recently, Sabert announced it would eliminate all intentionally added per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023.

In addition to 10 worldwide manufacturing facilities, Sabert is home to over 500 employees across three Middlesex County, NJ locations, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing site and a full-service recycling facility, Nuvida, located in Monmouth Junction, NJ. The company was recently named one of 2023's America's Greatest Places to Work for Diversity and Greatest Places to Work for Women by Newsweek.

About Sabert
Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 grounded in the purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.

