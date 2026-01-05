Sayville Dentist Richard M. Sigismondi DMD Launches Redesigned Website

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard M. Sigismondi, a Long Island native and highly trained dentist with more than four decades of experience, has launched a redesigned website for his West Sayville dental practice. The new site, https://www.sayvilledentist.com , features a modern layout, user-friendly navigation, and detailed information about the practice's dental services.

"We are excited to introduce our updated website to the community," said Dr. Sigismondi. "It reflects our commitment to providing high-quality dentistry while making it easier for patients to learn about our team, our services, and our approach to care."

Dr. Sigismondi began working in his father's dental laboratory at the age of fifteen, sparking a lifelong interest in occlusion and its effect on teeth, muscles, and joints. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stony Brook University and his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis. His advanced training includes completing the Dawson Academy curriculum in occlusion, achieving Scholar status, and studying with Dr. Mark Piper to deepen his expertise in the relationship between teeth and the temporomandibular joint (TMJ).

A Fellow of the Misch Resnik International Implant Institute, Dr. Sigismondi has extensive experience in full arch implant restoration, socket grafting, and sinus augmentation. He is a strong advocate of using surgical guides for precise implant placement, ensuring optimal esthetics, function, and comfort. In addition to leading his private practice, he serves as a clinical professor at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, where he trains residents to approach patient care comprehensively.

A resident of West Sayville since 1985, Dr. Sigismondi has deep ties to the local community. The practice welcomes patients of all ages and focuses on building lasting relationships through attentive, personalized care. Richard M. Sigismondi DMD combines decades of clinical experience with advanced technology to deliver care in a comfortable, professional environment.

Richard M. Sigismondi DMD provides a full range of dental services, including:

Richard M. Sigismondi DMD is a full-service dental practice located in West Sayville, NY. The practice provides comprehensive general, restorative, and implant dentistry with a focus on personalized care and patient comfort. For more information, visit https://www.sayvilledentist.com/ or contact the office at 8 Munson Lane, West Sayville, NY 11796, 631-563-1583.

