SAZERAC TURNS UP THE HEAT ON SUMMER WITH THREE NEW READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL BRANDS

Introducing Lovebug Hard Cream Soda, Endless Afternoon Whiskey Lemonade and Buckhorn Whiskey Lemonade

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazerac Company today announced the national launch of three new ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brands, demonstrating the company's continued investment in one of beverage alcohol's fastest-growing categories. Launching just in time for summer, the new lineup introduces three distinct RTD experiences designed to meet evolving consumer tastes and drinking occasions: Lovebug Hard Cream Soda, Endless Afternoon Whiskey Lemonade, and Buckhorn Whiskey Lemonade.

Sazerac Company announced the national launch of three new ready-to-drink cocktail brands: Endless Afternoon Whiskey Lemonade, Buckhorn Whiskey Lemonade, and Lovebug Hard Cream Soda

As consumers continue seeking flavor-forward, convenient drinking alternatives, Sazerac is building a next-generation RTD portfolio focused on innovation, occasion-based drinking and differentiated taste experiences.

"Consumers are looking for more than just another canned drink. They want real spirits, bold flavor, and brands that make every occasion more fun," says Lauren Selman, Global Growth and Innovation Director. "We're incredibly excited to bring these new offerings to market. Each one was created to deliver the quality, taste, and personality consumers expect while making it easier than ever to enjoy great cocktails wherever the moment takes them."

Spirit-based RTDs continue to be a bright spot in beverage alcohol, with the U.S. RTD cocktail category growing +23% in the last 52 weeks according to Nielsen data. *

LOVEBUG HARD CREAM SODA

A nostalgic twist on soda

One sip and you'll catch feelings.

Lovebug Hard Cream Soda introduces a true category-first innovation as the first vodka-based cream soda. Reimagining a nostalgic classic for the modern RTD space, it blends indulgent cream soda flavor with a vodka base in a dairy-free, 12oz format. With no sugar, 100 calories, and 5% ABV, it delivers a familiar yet elevated cocktail experience without compromise.

Available in four creamy flavors:

Vanilla 'n Cream Cherries 'n Cream Cola 'n Cream Peaches 'n Cream

Designed for brunches, rooftops, patios and poolside moments, Lovebug taps into growing consumer demand for nostalgic flavors and wellness-minded indulgence.

Lovebug Hard Cream Soda is now available at select retailers nationwide in an 8-pack variety format, with a suggested retail price of $18.99.

Website: LovebugHardSoda.com

Instagram: @lovebughardsoda

ENDLESS AFTERNOON WHISKEY LEMONADE

Real whiskey. Real lemon. Real good.

Endless Afternoon is a refreshing line of whiskey lemonades crafted for laid-back summer days, from backyard BBQs to tailgates and long afternoons with friends.

Made with real whiskey and real lemon juice from concentrate, the brand offers a bright, crisp and easy-drinking experience at 9% ABV. Built for any drinking occasion, Endless Afternoon balances bold flavor and refreshment.

Available in four flavors:

Original Lemonade Peach Lemonade Blackberry Lemonade Ginger Lemonade

Endless Afternoon is now available at select retailers nationwide in an 8-pack variety format, with a suggested retail price of $18.99.

Website: DrinkEndlessAfternoon.com

Instagram: @EndlessAfternoonSocialMedia

BUCKHORN WHISKEY LEMONADE

Grab the Buck by the Horns.

Expanding the Buckhorn Bourbon Whiskey brand into RTDs for the first time, Buckhorn Whiskey Lemonade combines blended whiskey, real lemon juice from concentrate, and bold fruit flavor designed for outdoor occasions.

At 7% ABV, Buckhorn brings familiar whiskey taste into a convenient RTD format built for fishing trips, tailgates, camping weekends and backyard hangs.

Available in four flavors:

Classic Whiskey Lemonade Peach Whiskey Lemonade Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade Honey Whiskey Lemonade

Buckhorn Whiskey Lemonade is rolling out at select retailers nationwide in an 8-pack variety format, with a suggested retail price of $18.99.

Instagram: @BuckhornWhiskey

*Based on Nielsen Volume Trends Report week ending 5/30/2026

ABOUT SAZERAC

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers and communities around the world.

Over 500 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montreal, London, Cork and Sydney, to name a few.

To learn more visit www.sazerac.com.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Lovebug: Please drink responsibly, Lovebug, Vodka with Natural Flavors and Artificial Sweeteners & Certified Color, 5% Alc/Vol, Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY. Each 355ml serving contains 100 calories with 1g carbohydrates, 0g fat, and 0g protein.

Endless Afternoon: Whiskey with Natural Flavors and Artificial Sweeteners. 9% ALC/VOL, Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY. Please drink responsibly 21+

Buckhorn: Please drink responsibly, Buckhorn Whiskey, Blended Whiskey with Natural Flavors 7% ALC/VOL, Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY. Please drink responsibly 21+

SOURCE Sazerac