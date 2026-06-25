SIPMARGS Expands Nationwide, Launches New Summer of the Serve Campaign

To celebrate, SIPMARGS is launching Summer of the Serve, its biggest campaign to date, featuring global social media personality and entrepreneur Alix Earle. In the campaign's new creative, Earle stars alongside KJ Dillard and the S.I.P. Servers, bringing to life a world where everyone gets the VIP treatment. Its mission is simple: make everyone feel like a S.I.P. - aka a SIPMARGS Important Person - all summer long. It's not bottle service - it's better.

To celebrate the launch, Alix and members of the S.I.P team will be hitting the streets of New York today, surprising fans by popping up in unexpected locations and setting the tone for SIPMARGS' Summer of the Serve.

"Summer of the Serve is all about turning everyday moments into something unforgettable. I've always been the friend who's a little extra, so creating a campaign that's all about making people feel special felt very me. Whether it's a day on the water, a girls' trip, a beach day, or a backyard hang, everyone deserves a little main-character energy," says Earle.

"As our first major campaign for SIPMARGS, Summer of the Serve aims to introduce more consumers to the brand in a way that feels timely and of the moment, while also staying true to the premium quality and fun-loving spirit that built the brand," says Sara Saunders, Chief Marketing Officer at Sazerac. "We're excited to invite even more fans into the SIPMARGS family with our S.I.P. Servers."

SIPMARGS' are 130 calories and come in four flavors - Classic, Mango, Spicy, and Coconut - and will be available at retailers nationwide beginning July 1 for an SRP of $11.99 for the 4-packs and $19.99 for the 8-pack variety (local taxes and fees apply). Summer of the Serve creative will run on Meta platforms beginning on June 26ᵗʰ.

Follow SIPMARGS on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates and to be the first to learn about S.I.P. Service offerings all summer long.

About SIPMARGS

SIPMARGS is a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand that blends convenience, quality and fun. Crafted with premium tequila blanco from Jalisco, real fruit juice, cane sugar and sparkling water, SIPMARGS deliver a lighter, more refreshing take on the classic margarita. Available in four flavors — Classic, Mango, Coconut, and Spicy — each contains 5% ABV, 130 calories and just 6g of sugar.

Learn more at www.sipmargs.com.

About Sazerac Company



With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 550 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

SOURCE Sazerac