SVEDKA Vodka Water Reinvents Water Cooler Culture with the World's First SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler

The maker of the world's first transparent canned vodka water transforms the iconic office fixture into the ultimate after-hours centerpiece with comedian Craig Robinson

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the best conversations have always happened around the water cooler. Now, SVEDKA Vodka is putting a crystal-clear spin on the conversations and connections sparked there.

Actor Craig Robinson joins SVEDKA Vodka to launch the new SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler. The limited-edition SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler reimagines the brand's transparent can as an oversized office water cooler for post-work conversations.

Following the debut of the world's first transparent canned vodka water, SVEDKA Vodka Water is taking its clearest innovation beyond the can with the launch of the SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler. This limited-edition statement piece transforms the brand's transparent can into a larger-than-life conversation starter inspired by the cultural phenomenon of the water cooler, a longtime symbol of connection.

Standing more than five feet tall, the SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler reimagines the traditional office water dispenser with an oversized glass replica of SVEDKA Vodka Water's transparent can replacing the standard blue water jug. The fully functional cooler delivers the classic water cooler experience with hot and cold drinking water from a built-in tank, while a side tap pours chilled SVEDKA Vodka Water directly from the giant can. A dedicated compartment stores additional SVEDKA Vodka Water cans, making the cooler the ultimate centerpiece for post-work happy hours, office celebrations, and anywhere people gather for a drink (and maybe a little gossip).

"The water cooler has always been where people connect and share what's happening," says David Binder, Senior Brand Director at SVEDKA. "When we introduced the world's first transparent canned vodka water, we challenged expectations around what a ready-to-drink cocktail could look like. The SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler continues that idea by reimagining another familiar icon through the lens of transparency, creating something that's unexpected, undeniably SVEDKA Vodka Water and built to bring people together."

And who better to reinvent water cooler culture than actor and comedian Craig Robinson, whose time in one of television's most iconic workplaces made him no stranger to office chatter? Robinson is helping SVEDKA debut the Water Cooler by bringing his signature humor to the launch and surprising one of the five purchasers with a special experience.

"I've spent a lot of time around office water coolers. Trust me… nobody ever expects the water cooler to become the most talked-about spot in the office. Until now," Craig Robinson says.

Beginning July 31 at 9:00 a.m. CST, fans 21+ can enter via Flaviar at svedka.com/watercooler for the chance to purchase a limited-edition SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler and an 8-pack of SVEDKA Vodka Water for $90. The entry window will remain open for one hour before five entrants are randomly selected and invited to complete their purchase.

Each SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler purchase includes:

One limited edition SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler

An 8-pack of SVEDKA Vodka Water

Bragging rights as the owner of the coolest office upgrade of the summer

Plus: One of the five SVEDKA Vodka Water Cooler purchasers will get the ultimate office flex - a personalized video message from Craig Robinson delivered alongside their cooler.

SVEDKA Vodka Water delivers a light, clean drinking experience with just 90 calories, zero sugar, zero carbs and zero bubbles. Its fully transparent can reveals exactly what's inside. Made with real vodka and natural spring water. Available in Strawberry, Peach, Lime and Pineapple, SVEDKA Vodka Water is available now at retailers nationwide for consumers 21+. For more information, visit Svedka.com or follow @svedkavodka on Instagram and TikTok.

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is an award-winning spirit, distilled four times for a clean, crisp taste that's as bold as it is smooth. As one of the fastest-growing vodka brands in the U.S., SVEDKA continues to challenge convention through innovative products and experiences. SVEDKA Vodka Water extends that spirit of innovation with the world's first transparent canned vodka water—made with real vodka, purified water and bold fruit flavor for a refreshingly simple drinking experience.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. SVEDKA VODKA, 40% ALC./VOL. SAZERAC CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac