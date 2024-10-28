Sazmining Announces Launch of Planet-Friendly Bitcoin Mining Data Center in Arctic Circle, Offering 99% Carbon-Free Operations and Lower Costs

This hydropower-based facility will replace oil-based heating, significantly lowering operational costs while achieving 95% rig efficiency.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazmining , the world's first Bitcoin mining platform created to connect individual retail miners with carbon-neutral mining facilities, is excited to announce the launch of a new hydro-powered data center in Norway. Scheduled to open in December 2024, this milestone marks the first time retail clients can access hydro-based mining and heat reuse technology, lowering operational costs while enhancing sustainability metrics.

Located above the Arctic Circle in one of Earth's coldest regions, the area around the data center is rich in wildlife, including polar bears. It is also one of the few places to witness the Midnight Sun in summer and the polar night in winter. This milestone will positively impact the local community, educating Norway and its politicians that sustainable heating technologies and Bitcoin mining can work hand in hand to support the country's leadership in eco-friendliness.

"We're proving that Bitcoin mining can deliver true value for value. By integrating nearly 100% carbon-free energy and repurposing mining heat for local industries, we're creating a win-win for everyone. Our customers benefit from sustainable, cutting-edge mining, and the community sees reduced energy costs and strengthened local businesses. This approach ensures that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand, benefiting everyone involved," said Kent Halliburton, CEO and Co-Founder of Sazmining.

With a 95% rig performance guarantee, Bitcoin miners at the new data center can enjoy consistent output. In a pioneering effort, the waste heat generated from mining will be repurposed to replace an oil-fired boiler, supplying heat for local entrepreneurs and community builders.

Furthermore, the excess heat will be repurposed for local industries, such as cod drying, a traditional practice in the region. Accelerating and stabilizing the drying process reduces energy demands and costs, reinforcing Sazmining's commitment to clean energy solutions. Clients will also enjoy the benefits of participating in sustainable Bitcoin mining with a 99% carbon-free footprint.

About Sazmining

Sazmining 's Bitcoin Mining as a Service (BMaaS) offers clients direct access to the Bitcoin network, allowing them to mine "wild sats" independently of exchanges while fully owning their mining hardware. Powered entirely by renewable energy and fully aligned with client success, Sazmining is pioneering a new era of sustainable, purpose-driven Bitcoin mining, making it accessible and environmentally responsible.

