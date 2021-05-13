SB 176 Could Create Hundreds of Underregulated Gambling Locations in Ohio

"Expanded gambling without an appropriate regulatory framework is a bad bet for Ohioans," said Derek Longmeier, executive director of the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio. "SB 176 does not currently contain the necessary consumer protections to mitigate the harm that will result from introducing e-bingo in Ohio. The bill contains no requirements to ensure the e-bingo staff, whether paid or volunteer, are consistently trained to respond to those experiencing a gambling problem."

Advocates of regulated and contained gaming remain hopeful that the Ohio Select Committee on Gaming will be open to improvements in SB 176 that will protect consumers and avoid the consequences of an unprecedented expansion of underregulated gambling machines.

About Get Gaming Right Ohio

Get Gaming Right Ohio is committed to educating the public about the need for responsible, regulated, and limited gaming and sports betting. Get Gaming Right Ohio is supported by JACK Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Penn National Gaming.

About Problem Gambling Network of Ohio

The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio promotes responsible gambling principles and provides ample treatment services for those negatively affected by gambling by working with state agencies, regulators, and operators to continually ensure a cohesive system for minimizing harm and growing Ohio's gambling treatment workforce through trainings and professional development opportunities.

