SB Architects and Jeffrey Beers International Completes Design of Landmark Project in Frisco, Texas

Nestled alongside the PGA of America Headquarters, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is comprised of 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites, 10 exclusive four-bedroom ranch houses, 13 restaurant and bar concepts, nearly 130,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting space, four pools, a leading-edge golf training center, a destination Mokara Spa, and more.

"The opening of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort represents an important milestone, not only in my career but for all of SB Architects given the size, scale, and innovative vision of this impressive project," said SB Architects' Senior Vice President and Principal, Bruce Wright. "I'm so proud of the collaborative effort to transform this site not only into a world-class golf resort but a destination for excitement and gathering that will be enjoyed by so many for years to come."

The architectural design is inspired by Texas Modernism and reflects the future-thinking approach of the development. Distinctive massing, courtyards, and layered natural materials were utilized to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The use of stone, large overhangs, wood detailing, and ironwork all work together to create a modern contemporary feel. With golf at the heart of the resort, the guest rooms are positioned to prioritize views of the two championship courses: Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West.

The design challenge for Omni PGA Frisco Resort was to develop a destination resort of a residential scale and balance to accommodate 500 rooms and the significant group meeting space that is a signature of Omni Hotels & Resorts. SB Architects approached the challenge by creating smaller districts within the resort, weaving in pauses for reflection along the way to break up the scale of the project and keep people engaged with the architecture. The pedestrian-friendly environment is thoughtfully programmed as the Texas version of a boardwalk, with activities and events along the retail corridor.

Created in collaboration with design partners; Robert Glazier; Interior Designer, Jeffrey Beers International; and General Contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie; the resort is slated to become a leading destination for golf, providing an unparalleled experience for all visitors. In addition to the luxurious guest rooms, the property offers private ranch homes with dramatic views of two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by legendary designers, Beau Welling and Gil Hanse.

Tasked with honoring the heritage of the Omni Hotels and Resorts brand, the history of golf culture, and the PGA of America, Jeffrey Beers International set out to tell a sophisticated design story for the project's interiors, anchored in the studio's signature layered, detailed, and guest-driven design approach.

The interior design follows an over-arching mandate of luxury and intimacy, and features delightful, often cheeky nods to Western vernacular and the distinct fashion associated with golfing. This ethos pervades the hotel's public spaces, from food and beverage outlets, the spa, and the clubhouse to the intimate guestrooms and suites and ten private villas. The material palette starts with a grounded foundation of blackened steel, oak, and limestone and adds flourishes like smoked glass, perforated brass, and antique bronze for extra interest. An overriding color palette of masculine-leaning blues and greys is augmented by pops of amber, burgundy and greens. Decidedly Texan accents like plaid, cowhide and chevron patterning bring in a sense of place, but never overpower the clean, contemporary design. For this project, the studio worked with Oakland, CA-based creative collective Local Language to commission local artists, instructing them to draw inspiration both from the game of golf and the captivating narrative of Texan cowboys and ranchers.

"We are incredibly honored that Omni Hotels and Resorts trusted our expertise to plan and design the interiors of the new and incredible Omni PGA Frisco Resort," says Architect Jeffrey Beers, founder of Jeffrey Beers International. "With nods to Texan culture and Western vernacular, we have strived to tell a sophisticated visual story that honors the heritage of the Omni brand, the game of golf and its history, and the significance of the PGA of America."

Having recently celebrated its 63rd anniversary, SB Architects, part of Egis Group, has established an international reputation for design solutions shaped by the subtleties of the site. The firm has extended its leadership in hospitality, residential, and mixed-use in thirty countries and across four continents, with a collaborative culture and dynamic team of passionate individuals driving the firm's legacy and ongoing evolution. Since its beginnings in custom residential in 1960, SB Architects has prioritized staying true to the site and creating a strong sense of place that resonates with visitors, guests and residents on an emotional level.

Based in New York, but with global reach, Jeffrey Beers International is a full service studio that specializes in architecture, design, and planning from hotel hospitality to resorts, from restaurants to residential. We pair the precision of architecture with the sensuality of form. We bring emotion to modernism.

You can see our signature style in resorts such as One & Only Palmilla, The Newbury Hotel in Boston, Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, and One57, a luxury residence. Custom fixtures, sensitivity to the texture and color of materials, and elegant proportions define our work.

Our team is astute, skillful, and collaborative. We are passionate about what we do. Grounded in thirty-five years of experience, our designs balance discipline with spontaneity and blend Modernism with the warmth of artisanal techniques. This creative dialogue defines the ethos of JBI where we bring architecture and artistry together.

