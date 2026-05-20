SB Energy Announces Intended Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

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SB Energy

May 20, 2026, 16:57 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Energy today announced that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock in the United States. Both the offering itself and the timing thereof are subject to market conditions, other considerations, and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release will be made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. 

Contacts

Ally Copple
[email protected]

FGS Global 
[email protected]

SOURCE SB Energy

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