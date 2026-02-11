S&B Expands Engineering Capabilities in India

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&B, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, today announced the expansion of its Noida, India office, supporting the company's continued growth and its commitment to delivering high-value engineering solutions for customers.

On December 15, S&B held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the expanded office, located at the India Glycol Complex in Sector 126, Noida, India. The expansion increases office capacity by 120 employees, bringing the total capacity to 500.

"This expansion reflects our strategic investment in global engineering capabilities to support our customers," said Mike Janssen, S&B's Senior Vice President of Engineering. "Our Noida team plays an important role in S&B's project success, and this growth recognizes the strong work they deliver every day."

S&B's global engineering model supports scalable, high-quality execution aligned across large-capital EPC and alliance engineering work. This expansion positions the company to meet future project demand while maintaining strong performance across midstream, energy and power sectors.

