SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter include:

Net income of $5.4 million up $2.0 million or 59.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.71 , up $0.29 per share or 69.0 percent

up or 59.6 percent; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of , up per share or 69.0 percent Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recapture, was $5.8 million , which yields an increase in adjusted EPS of $0.06 to $0.77

, which yields an increase in adjusted EPS of to Mortgage origination volume of $169.0 million , an increase of $31.5 million , or 22.9 percent

, an increase of , or 22.9 percent Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $7.5 million , up $3.1 million or 70.6 percent

The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, highlights over the prior-year twelve months include:

Net income of $14.9 million ; diluted EPS of $1.96

; diluted EPS of Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR and Edon merger costs, rose to $18.8 million , up $5.9 million , or 46.1 percent, with adjusted EPS of $2.44

, up , or 46.1 percent, with adjusted EPS of Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29 percent; adjusted ROAA of 1.61 percent

Loan growth of $47.2 million , or 5.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition.

, or 5.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition. Deposit growth of $213.9 million , or 25.4 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition

, or 25.4 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition Mortgage origination volume of $694.2 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.3 billion , which is up $101 million , or 8.4 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2020 Dec. 2019 % Change

Dec. 2020 Dec. 2019 % Change Operating revenue $ 18,153 $ 14,555 24.7%

$ 66,026 $ 52,842 24.9% Interest income 10,589 11,205 -5.5%

42,635 44,400 -4.0% Interest expense 1,338 2,609 -48.7%

6,705 9,574 -30.0% Net interest income 9,251 8,596 7.6%

35,930 34,826 3.2% Provision for loan losses 800 300 166.7%

4,500 800 462.5% Noninterest income 8,902 5,959 49.4%

30,096 18,016 67.1% Noninterest expense 10,684 10,176 5.0%

43,087 37,410 15.2% Net income 5,358 3,358 59.6%

14,944 11,973 24.8% Earnings per diluted share 0.71 0.42 69.0%

1.96 1.51 29.8% Return on average assets 1.73% 1.28% 35.2%

1.29% 1.16% 11.2% Return on average equity 15.05% 9.93% 51.6%

10.74% 8.99% 19.5%















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $ 5,841 $ 3,119 87.3%

$ 18,757 $ 12,838 46.1% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.77 0.39 97.4%

2.44 1.62 50.6% Adjusted return on average assets 1.89% 1.26% 50.0%

1.61% 1.24% 29.8% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 8,172 4,076 100.5%

19,685 16,526 19.1%

"The fourth quarter completed a record year of earnings for our Company. We earned $0.71 per share in the quarter up 69 percent from the prior year and for the full year $1.96, which was up 30 percent over the prior twelve months," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "We had significant contributions from our lending teams in the PPP initiative and our Residential Mortgage group originated record volume during 2020. We were especially pleased to have returned over $10 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks this past year and to have increased shareholder book value by nearly 11 percent."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 24.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the year was up 24.9 percent.

Net interest income was up 7.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and remained flat to the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 49 basis points and down 20 basis points from the linked quarter due to higher transactional cash balances, slower PPP forgiveness realization and lower mortgage volume. Loan yields are down 60 bps with the decline in the rate curve.

Noninterest income was up 49.4 percent year over year but down 14.5 percent from the linked quarter, due to servicing rights impairment and lower mortgage volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $169.0 million, up $31.5 million, or 22.9 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $143.2 million, up $15.7 million, or 12.3 percent. For the full year, SB Financial had total volume of $694.2 million, of which $290.9 million (42 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $217.0 million (31 percent) was internal refinance, and the remaining $186.3 million (27 percent) was new customer refinance volume.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a negative $0.6 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million for the prior year. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.9 million. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2020, was $1.3 billion up $100.6 million or 8.4 percent, from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019. Normal amortization is up 124 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Our mortgage machine continued at a brisk pace in the quarter with nearly $170 million in volume and for the year we were just a few loans shy of $700 million. Our sales and processing teams set a new standard of excellence with over 3,100 units closed during the year, and the gain on sale yields continued at high levels in the quarter allowing us to overcome the effects of the servicing rights impairment. We can add to book value in the future with the potential realization of our $4.9 million in valuation impairment."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Mortgage originations $ 168,997 $ 200,158 $ 223,671 $ 101,365 $ 137,528 Mortgage sales 143,151 166,201 204,628 84,476 127,441 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,299,698 1,293,037 1,261,746 1,216,292 1,199,107 Mortgage servicing rights 7,759 8,535 8,168 8,974 11,017























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 857 813 782 757 740 OMSR amortization (1,283) (1,308) (1,574) (597) (709) Net administrative fees (426) (495) (792) 160 31 OMSR valuation adjustment (611) 326 (1,088) (2,212) 303 Net loan servicing fees (1,037) (169) (1,880) (2,052) 334 Gain on sale of mortgages 7,197 8,085 8,119 1,949 3,048 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 6,160 $ 7,916 $ 6,239 $ (103) $ 3,382

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care were $558.4 million as of December 31, 2020, up $50.7 million, or 10.0 percent, compared to the prior year. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 49.0 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million, up 32.8 percent from the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $10.7 million was up $0.5 million year over year or 5.0 percent reflecting a 4.9 times positive operating leverage. On a full year basis, noninterest expense of $43.1 million is up $5.7 million or 15.2 percent. Operating leverage for the year was a positive 1.6 times, however when adjusted for the Edon merger costs, operating leverage improves to 2.1 times.

Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to see the positive effects to net income this quarter from the resources we have allocated to our revenue lines. Our commitment to technology, hedging and geographic expansion continued to pay dividends as our revenue growth exceeded expense growth by over two times and we continue to realize significant benefits from our commitment to the mortgage business line for each of our stakeholders."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 8,902 $ 10,418 $ 8,615 $ 2,161 $ 5,959 NII / Total Revenue 49.0% 52.9% 49.3% 20.2% 40.9% NII / Average Assets 2.9% 3.4% 3.0% 0.8% 2.3% Total Revenue Growth 24.7% 36.4% 39.6% -5.6% 16.0%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,684 $ 11,335 $ 11,662 $ 9,406 $ 10,176 Efficiency Ratio 58.8% 57.5% 66.7% 87.8% 69.9% NIE / Average Assets 3.5% 3.7% 4.0% 3.5% 3.9% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -0.6 -0.3 -1.0% -2.7% -1.6% Total Expense Growth 5.0% 19.3% 28.0% 9.0% 15.0% Operating Leverage 4.9 1.9 1.4 -0.6 1.1

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $1.26 billion, up $219.3 million, or 21.1 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and the PPP activity. Total equity as of December 31, 2020, was $142.9 million, up 5.0 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.4 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $872.7 million at December 31, 2020, up $47.2 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2019. Commercial loans were up $52.2 million, or 34.6 percent, commercial real estate up $1.0 million or 0.3 percent and agricultural loans increasing $4.3 million, or 8.3 percent. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $44.7 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $154.7 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 12.3 percent of assets at December 31, 2020, and was up 46.5 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.05 billion at December 31, 2020, increased by $213.9 million, or 25.5 percent, since December 31, 2019. Growth from the prior year included $144.1 million in checking and $69.8 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "We allocated more to our loan loss allowance in the quarter despite what we see as relatively stable asset quality. We continue to prepare for potential COVID impacts to our clients and other credit unknowns. For the year, we set aside $4.5 million in provision expense compared to credit losses of $0.7 million. We have been able to offset the provision expense with our PPP revenue and the pandemic related expense reductions we realized during the year. Adjusting for our PPP balances, our reserve level ended the year at $12.6 million, or 1.56 percent of loans, compared to the $8.8 million and 1.06 percent at the end of the prior year."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 203,256 $ 216,667 $222,108 $151,538 $151,018 $ 52,238 % of Total 23.3% 24.5% 24.6% 18.2% 18.3% 34.6% Commercial RE 370,984 371,947 375,450 378,212 369,962 1,022 % of Total 42.5% 42.0% 41.6% 45.5% 44.8% 0.3% Agriculture 55,251 57,420 58,817 47,660 50,994 4,257 % of Total 6.3% 6.5% 6.5% 5.7% 6.2% 8.3% Residential RE 182,076 178,393 184,684 189,738 189,290 (7,214) % of Total 20.9% 20.1% 20.6% 22.9% 22.9% -3.8% Consumer & Other 61,156 61,423 60,489 63,616 64,246 (3,090) % of Total 7.0% 6.9% 6.7% 7.7% 7.8% -4.8% Total Loans $ 872,723 $ 885,850 $901,548 $830,764 $825,510 $ 47,213 Total Growth Percentage









5.7%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 251,649 $ 225,003 $229,042 $170,920 $158,357 $ 93,292 % of Total 24.0% 22.2% 23.1% 19.8% 18.8% 58.9% Interest DDA 176,785 164,248 154,143 133,722 131,084 45,701 % of Total 16.9% 16.2% 15.6% 15.5% 15.6% 34.9% Savings 174,864 169,474 161,182 138,863 119,359 55,505 % of Total 16.7% 16.7% 16.2% 16.0% 14.1% 46.5% Money Market 216,164 204,862 189,380 169,209 173,666 42,498 % of Total 20.6% 20.2% 19.1% 19.6% 20.7% 24.5% Time Deposits 229,549 250,428 256,840 251,177 257,753 (28,204) % of Total 21.9% 24.7% 25.9% 29.2% 30.9% -10.9% Total Deposits $1,049,011 $1,014,015 $990,587 $863,891 $840,219 $ 208,792 Total Growth Percentage









24.8%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.3 million as of December 31, 2020, up $0.6 million from the year-ago quarter. The coverage of nonperforming loans by the loan loss allowance was at 174 percent at December 31, 2020, up from 137 percent at December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Commercial & Agriculture $ 902 $ 1,140 $ 1,204 $ 1,309 $ 1,772 $ (870) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.35% 0.42% 0.43% 0.66% 0.88% -49.1% Commercial RE 2,412 2,475 2,484 1,816 1,826 586 % of Total CRE loans 0.65% 0.67% 0.66% 0.48% 0.49% 32.1% Residential RE 2,704 2,481 2,538 2,330 1,635 1,069 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.49% 1.39% 1.37% 1.23% 0.86% 65.4% Consumer & Other 408 313 308 327 267 141 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.67% 0.51% 0.51% 0.51% 0.42% 52.8% Total Nonaccruing Loans 6,426 6,409 6,534 5,782 5,500 926 % of Total loans 0.74% 0.72% 0.72% 0.70% 0.67% 16.8% Accruing Restructured Loans 810 789 804 816 874 (64) Total Change (%)









-7.3% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 7,236 7,198 7,338 6,598 6,374 862 % of Total loans 0.83% 0.81% 0.81% 0.79% 0.77% 13.5% Foreclosed Assets 23 76 382 85 305 (282) Total Change (%)









-92.5% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,259 $ 7,274 $ 7,720 $ 6,683 $ 6,679 $ 580 % of Total assets 0.58% 0.60% 0.64% 0.61% 0.64% 8.7%

The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance as of December 31, 2020 of 83 loans at $39.7 million. The detail on these deferrals; 9 commercial at $28.0 million down $8.3 million from the linked quarter, zero portfolio residential and consumer loans, down $2.0 million from the linked quarter and 74 sold residential real estate loans at $11.7 million, down $30.6 million from the linked quarter.

Loans in Deferral Status







Linked Qtr.

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020













Total Commercial $ 28,032 $ 36,366 $142,682

$ (8,334)











Total Consumer - 28 350

(28)











Total Portfolio Mortgage - 1,959 10,274

(1,959) Total Balance Sheet Deferrals $ 28,032 $ 38,353 $153,306

$ (10,321)











% of Total loans 3.21% 4.33% 17.00%

-1.12%











Total Sold Mortgage $ 11,685 $ 42,317 $ 41,751

$ (30,632)

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)

































December

September

June

March

December





($ in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

























ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks $ 142,225

$ 94,641

$ 85,661

$ 56,393

$ 27,064

Interest bearing time deposits 4,288

8,956

10,542

-

-

Available-for-sale securities 149,406

130,315

104,289

107,727

100,948

Loans held for sale 7,234

13,943

13,742

11,328

7,258

Loans, net of unearned income 872,723

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510

Allowance for loan losses (12,574)

(11,793)

(10,013)

(8,958)

(8,755)

Premises and equipment, net 23,557

23,785

23,662

23,599

23,385

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,303

5,303

4,837

4,648

4,648

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 23

76

382

85

305

Interest receivable 3,799

4,159

4,272

2,940

3,106

Goodwill 22,745

22,091

22,117

17,792

17,792

Cash value of life insurance 17,530

17,453

17,375

17,299

17,221

Mortgage servicing rights 7,759

8,535

8,168

8,974

11,017

Other assets 13,821

14,927

16,354

15,722

9,078































Total assets $ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577













































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits





















Non interest bearing demand $ 251,649

$ 225,003

$ 229,042

$ 170,920

$ 158,357



Interest bearing demand 176,785

164,248

154,143

133,722

131,084



Savings 174,864

169,474

161,182

138,863

119,359



Money market 216,164

204,862

189,380

169,209

173,666



Time deposits 229,549

250,428

256,840

251,177

257,753































Total deposits 1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219



























Short-term borrowings 20,189

20,710

23,826

36,881

12,945

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,000

8,000

13,000

16,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities 10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable 616

946

929

1,131

1,191

Other liabilities 26,790

22,913

26,403

24,195

21,818































Total liabilities 1,114,916

1,076,894

1,065,055

952,408

902,483



























Shareholders' Equity





















Preferred stock -

-

-

-

-



Common stock 54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463



Additional paid-in capital 14,845

14,782

14,780

14,655

15,023



Retained earnings 84,578

80,012

75,526

72,641

72,704



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,210

2,221

2,320

2,049

659



Treasury stock (13,173)

(10,131)

(9,208)

(7,903)

(6,755)































Total shareholders' equity 142,923

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







































December

September

June

March

December



December

December Interest income

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019



2020

2019

Loans





























Taxable $ 9,816

$ 10,179

$ 9,945

$ 9,795

$ 10,313



$ 39,735

$ 40,529

Tax exempt 54

47

59

79

83



239

300

Securities





























Taxable 632

494

510

692

737



2,328

3,226

Tax exempt 87

87

81

78

72



333

345





































Total interest income 10,589

10,807

10,595

10,644

11,205



42,635

44,400

































Interest expense































Deposits 1,218

1,423

1,549

1,880

2,392



6,070

8,660

Repurchase agreements & other 10

12

20

28

17



70

82

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 58

59

92

100

101



309

402

Trust preferred securities 52

54

62

88

99



256

430





































Total interest expense 1,338

1,548

1,723

2,096

2,609



6,705

9,574



































































Net interest income 9,251

9,259

8,872

8,548

8,596



35,930

34,826



































Provision for loan losses 800

1,800

1,300

600

300



4,500

800

































Net interest income after provision



























for loan losses

8,451

7,459

7,572

7,948

8,296



31,430

34,026

































Noninterest income































Wealth management fees 863

839

775

768

801



3,245

3,093

Customer service fees 728

730

667

682

712



2,807

2,761

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 7,197

8,085

8,119

1,949

3,048



25,350

8,413

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net (1,037)

(169)

(1,880)

(2,052)

334



(5,138)

(397)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 123

119

107

104

250



453

1,255

Title insurance revenue 522

517

609

265

393



1,913

1,120

Net gain on sales of securities -

-

-

-

-



-

206

Gain (loss) on sale of assets 181

(52)

(80)

(46)

1



3

(5)

Other 325

349

298

491

420



1,463

1,570





































Total noninterest income 8,902

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959



30,096

18,016

































Noninterest expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 6,556

6,995

6,419

5,427

6,142



25,397

22,064

Net occupancy expense 782

736

675

698

675



2,891

2,603

Equipment expense 818

888

780

700

764



3,186

2,828

Data processing fees 633

586

1,288

548

543



3,055

1,973

Professional fees 631

695

1,224

757

639



3,307

2,476

Marketing expense 172

137

141

208

171



658

895

Telephone and communication expense 156

142

122

115

121



535

466

Postage and delivery expense 108

96

96

115

86



415

340

State, local and other taxes 299

331

262

254

347



1,146

1,092

Employee expense 103

155

93

184

207



535

795

Other expenses 426

574

562

400

481



1,962

1,878





































Total noninterest expense 10,684

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176



43,087

37,410



































































Income before income tax expense 6,669

6,542

4,525

703

4,079



18,439

14,632



































Income tax expense 1,311

1,292

870

22

721



3,495

2,659

































Net income



$ 5,358

$ 5,250

$ 3,655

$ 681

$ 3,358



$ 14,944

$ 11,973

































Preferred share dividends -

-

-

-

230



-

950

































Net income available to common shareholders 5,358

5,250

3,655

681

3,128



14,944

11,023

































Common share data:





























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.09

$ 0.48



$ 1.96

$ 1.71



































Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.09

$ 0.42



$ 1.96

$ 1.51

































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):





























Basic: 7,487

7,607

7,708

7,749

6,445



7,635

6,456

Diluted: 7,487

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799



7,635

7,935













































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.











CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)









































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



































December

September

June

March

December



December

December SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019



2020

2019































Net interest income

$ 9,251

$ 9,259

$ 8,872

$ 8,548

$ 8,596



$ 35,930

$ 34,826 Tax-equivalent adjustment

37

36

37

42

41



152

171 Tax-equivalent net interest income

9,288

9,295

8,909

8,590

8,637



36,082

34,997 Provision for loan loss

800

1,800

1,300

600

300



4,500

800 Noninterest income

8,902

10,418

8,615

2,161

5,959



30,096

18,016 Total operating revenue

18,153

19,677

17,487

10,709

14,555



66,026

52,842 Noninterest expense

10,684

11,335

11,662

9,406

10,176



43,087

37,410 Pre-tax pre-provision income

7,469

8,342

5,825

1,303

4,379



22,939

15,432 Pretax income

6,669

6,542

4,525

703

4,079



18,439

14,632 Net income

5,358

5,250

3,655

681

3,358



14,944

11,973 Net income available to common shareholders 5,358

5,250

3,655

681

3,128



14,944

11,023































PER SHARE INFORMATION:





























Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.71

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.48



1.96

1.71 Diluted earnings per share

0.71

0.69

0.47

0.09

0.42



1.96

1.51 Common dividends

0.105

0.100

0.100

0.095

0.095



0.400

0.360 Book value per common share

19.39

18.73

17.97

17.64

17.53



19.39

17.53 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

16.30

15.72

15.09

15.33

15.24



16.30

15.24 Market price per common share

18.28

13.49

16.62

11.12

19.69



18.28

19.69 Market price to TBV

112.1%

85.8%

110.1%

72.5%

129.2%



112.1%

129.2% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

9.3

8.0

11.4

8.4

13.0



9.3

13.0































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





























Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.73%

1.73%

1.25%

0.26%

1.28%



1.29%

1.16% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

2.41%

2.74%

1.99%

0.49%

1.67%



2.14%

1.50% Return on average equity

15.05%

15.01%

10.31%

1.99%

9.93%



10.74%

8.99% Return on average tangible equity

17.91%

17.93%

11.91%

2.29%

12.83%



12.59%

11.73% Efficiency ratio

58.76%

57.48%

66.68%

87.81%

69.90%



65.25%

70.79% Earning asset yield

3.66%

3.96%

3.95%

4.32%

4.80%



3.98%

4.85% Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.64%

0.75%

0.89%

1.12%

1.42%



0.85%

1.31% Net interest margin

3.20%

3.39%

3.30%

3.47%

3.68%



3.35%

3.81% Tax equivalent effect

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%



0.01%

0.01% Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.21%

3.41%

3.32%

3.48%

3.70%



3.36%

3.82% Non interest income/Average assets

2.87%

3.42%

2.95%

0.81%

2.27%



2.59%

1.75% Non interest expense/Average assets

3.45%

3.73%

3.99%

3.54%

3.87%



3.71%

3.64% Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-0.58%

-0.30%

-1.04%

-2.73%

-1.60%



-1.12%

-1.89%































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























Gross charge-offs

57

32

254

400

51



743

259 Recoveries

39

11

10

3

14



63

47 Net charge-offs

18

21

244

397

37



680

212 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%



0.74%

0.67% Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%



0.83%

0.77% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.83%

0.82%

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%



0.83%

0.81% Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%



0.58%

0.64% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

173.77%

163.84%

136.45%

135.77%

137.35%



173.77%

137.35% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.44%

1.33%

1.11%

1.08%

1.06%



1.44%

1.06% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.01%

0.01%

0.11%

0.19%

0.02%



0.08%

0.03% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

4444.44%

8571.43%

532.79%

151.13%

810.81%



661.76%

377.36%































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





























Loans/ Deposits

83.19%

87.36%

91.01%

96.17%

98.25%



83.19%

98.25% Equity/ Assets

11.36%

11.60%

11.46%

12.49%

13.10%



11.36%

13.10% Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.73%

9.97%

9.80%

11.03%

11.59%



9.73%

11.59% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

12.91%

12.71%

11.97%

12.17%

12.46%



12.91%

12.46%































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























Total assets

1,257,839

1,218,241

1,202,936

1,088,313

1,038,577



1,257,839

1,038,577 Total loans

872,723

885,850

901,548

830,764

825,510



872,723

825,510 Deposits

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

863,891

840,219



1,049,011

840,219 Stockholders equity

142,923

141,347

137,881

135,905

136,094



142,923

136,094 Goodwill and intangibles

22,745

22,091

22,117

17,792

17,792



22,745

17,792 Tangible equity

120,178

119,256

115,764

118,113

118,302



120,178

118,302 Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107



1,299,698

1,199,107 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

558,409

522,360

495,025

427,129

507,670



558,409

507,670 Total assets under care

3,115,946

3,033,638

2,959,707

2,731,734

2,745,354



3,115,946

2,745,354 Full-time equivalent employees

244

251

254

253

252



244

252 Period end common shares outstanding

7,372

7,545

7,672

7,705

7,763



7,372

7,763 Market capitalization (all)

134,760

101,782

127,509

85,680

152,853



134,760

152,853































AVERAGE BALANCES





























Total assets

1,238,790

1,216,843

1,169,030

1,061,365

1,051,071



1,161,396

1,027,932 Total earning assets

1,156,718

1,090,386

1,073,490

986,216

934,540



1,072,443

914,975 Total loans

893,244

907,483

898,216

832,975

828,108



880,338

809,651 Deposits

1,031,649

1,007,679

946,053

855,272

856,961



951,226

836,299 Stockholders equity

142,418

139,908

141,821

136,930

135,267



139,197

133,190 Goodwill and intangibles

22,754

22,787

19,066

17,831

17,833



20,491

17,597 Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

12,707



-

13,484 Tangible equity

119,664

117,121

122,755

119,099

104,727



118,706

102,109 Average basic shares outstanding

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,749

6,445



7,635

6,456 Average diluted shares outstanding

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,756

7,799



7,635

7,935







SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/Cash

$ 256,068 $ 632 0.99%



$ 99,149 $ 737 2.97%

Nontaxable securities

7,406 87 4.70%



7,283 72 3.95%

Loans, net

893,244 9,870 4.42%



828,108 10,396 5.02%























Total earning assets

1,156,718 10,589 3.66%



934,540 11,205 4.80%























Cash and due from banks

7,463







48,289





Allowance for loan losses

(12,045)







(8,566)





Premises and equipment

23,841







24,183





Other assets

62,813







52,625



























Total assets

$ 1,238,790







$ 1,051,071

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 552,018 $ 841 0.61%



$ 432,077 $ 614 0.57%

Time deposits

238,284 377 0.63%



264,054 1,778 2.69%

Repurchase agreements & other

21,610 10 0.19%



13,891 17 0.49%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

8,000 58 2.90%



16,000 101 2.53%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 52 2.02%



10,310 99 3.84%























Total interest bearing liabilities

830,222 1,338 0.64%



736,332 2,609 1.42%























Non interest bearing demand

241,347 -





160,830 -

























Total funding

1,071,569

0.50%



897,162

1.16%























Other liabilities

24,803







18,642



























Total liabilities

1,096,372







915,804



























Equity

142,418







135,267



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,238,790







$ 1,051,071



























Net interest income



$ 9,251







$ 8,596

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.20%







3.68%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.21%







3.70%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis











































Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020



Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/Cash

$ 185,480 $ 2,328 1.26%



$ 95,216 $ 3,226 3.39%

Nontaxable securities

6,625 333 5.03%



10,108 345 3.41%

Loans, net

880,338 39,974 4.54%



809,651 40,829 5.04%























Total earning assets

1,072,443 42,635 3.98%



914,975 44,400 4.85%























Cash and due from banks

14,553







47,135





Allowance for loan losses

(10,165)







(8,370)





Premises and equipment

23,776







23,779





Other assets

60,789







50,413



























Total assets

$ 1,161,396







$ 1,027,932

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 492,267 $ 3,152 0.64%



$ 427,858 $ 2,846 0.67%

Time deposits

247,955 2,918 1.18%



262,040 5,814 2.22%

Repurchase agreements & Other

22,832 70 0.31%



15,288 82 0.54%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

14,186 309 2.18%



16,066 402 2.50%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 256 2.48%



10,310 430 4.17%























Total interest bearing liabilities

787,550 6,705 0.85%



731,562 9,574 1.31%























Non interest bearing demand

211,004

0.67%



146,401

1.09%























Total funding

998,554







877,963



























Other liabilities

23,645







16,779



























Total liabilities

1,022,199







894,742



























Equity

139,197







133,190



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,161,396







$ 1,027,932



























Net interest income



$ 35,930







$ 34,826

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.35%







3.81%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.36%







3.82%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

















Total Operating Revenue

$ 18,153

$ 14,555

$ 66,026

$ 52,842 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

611

(303)

3,585

1,094

















Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

18,764

14,252

69,611

53,936

















Total Operating Expense

$ 10,684

$ 9,500

$ 43,087

$ 37,410 Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

-

(1,241)

-

















Adjusted Total Operating Expense

10,684

9,500

41,846

37,410

















Income before Income Taxes

6,669

4,079

18,439

14,632 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

611

(303)

4,826

1,094

















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

7,280

3,776

23,265

15,726



































Provision for Income Taxes

1,311

721

3,495

2,659 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***

128

(64)

1,013

230

















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

1,439

657

4,508

2,890



































Net Income

5,358

3,358

14,944

11,973 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

483

(239)

3,813

864

















Adjusted Net Income

5,841

3,119

18,757

12,838



































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.71

0.42

1.96

1.51 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.06

(0.03)

0.48

0.11

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.77

$ 0.39

$ 2.44

$ 1.62



































Return on Average Assets

1.73%

1.28%

1.29%

1.16% Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.16%

-0.02%

0.33%

0.08%

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.89%

1.26%

1.61%

1.24%

















*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights

















**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition

















***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

