SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

Net income of $3.7 million ; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.47

; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") impairment of $1.1 million and Edon merger costs of $1.2 million with a combined after-tax impact of $1.8 million , was $5.5 million , with EPS of $0.71

and Edon merger costs of with a combined after-tax impact of , was , with EPS of Mortgage origination volume of $223.7 million , an increase of $125.2 million , or 127.2 percent

Six months ended June 30, 2020, highlights over prior-year six months include:

Net income of $4.3 million ; adjusted for OMSR and merger costs of $3.6 million after-tax net income rises to $7.9 million , which was up $2.0 million , or 33.0 percent

; adjusted for OMSR and merger costs of after-tax net income rises to , which was up , or 33.0 percent Diluted EPS of $0.56 ; adjusted EPS of $1.03

; adjusted EPS of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.78 percent; adjusted ROA of 1.42 percent

Second quarter 2020 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loan growth of $87.0 million , or 10.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of $82.9 million and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of $16.3 million .

, or 10.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of . Deposit growth of $151.2 million , or 18.0 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition

, or 18.0 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition Mortgage origination volume of $620.5 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.26 billion , which is up $0.15 billion , or 13.4 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2020 Jun. 2019 % Change

Jun. 2020 Jun. 2019 % Change Operating revenue $ 17,487 $ 12,523 39.6%

$ 28,196 $ 23,863 18.2% Interest income 10,595 11,151 -5.0%

21,239 21,649 -1.9% Interest expense 1,723 2,319 -25.7%

3,819 4,477 -14.7% Net interest income 8,872 8,832 0.5%

17,420 17,172 1.4% Provision for loan losses 1,300 200 550.0%

1,900 200 850.0% Noninterest income 8,615 3,691 133.4%

10,776 6,691 61.1% Noninterest expense 11,662 9,108 28.0%

21,068 17,734 18.8% Net income 3,655 2,627 39.1%

4,336 4,853 -10.7% Earnings per diluted share 0.47 0.33 42.4%

0.56 0.61 -8.2% Return on average assets 1.25% 1.03% 21.4%

0.78% 0.96% -18.8% Return on average equity 10.31% 7.92% 30.2%

6.22% 7.36% -15.5%















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $ 5,495 $ 3,172 73.2%

$ 7,923 $ 5,958 33.0% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.71 0.40 77.5%

1.03 0.75 37.3% Adjusted return on average assets 1.88% 1.09% 72.5%

1.42% 1.18% 20.3% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 8,154 4,105 98.6%

11,668 7,527 55.0%

"SB Financial's second quarter results reflect the efforts of our staff working at full capacity to best serve our residential mortgage and small business clients and to integrate the Edon acquisition. Despite an OMSR impairment of $1.1 million and merger costs of $1.2 million, our GAAP diluted EPS were up 42 percent from the prior year. Adjusting for those events, EPS of $0.71 were up 78 percent from $0.40 in the prior year, reflecting the success of our balance sheet growth and revenue diversity strategies" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Our offices are back open and we remain committed to serving all of our clients in a safe and productive manner as we monitor the COVID-19 situation."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 39.6 percent from the second quarter of 2019, and up 63.3 percent to the linked quarter.

Net interest income was flat from the year-ago quarter, and up 3.8 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from both year-ago and linked quarters by 56 and 16 basis points, respectively as cash balances were higher and the PPP loans held down loan yields.

Noninterest income was up 133 and 299 percent from the year ago and linked quarters, respectively.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2020 were $223.7 million, up $125.2 million, or 127.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $204.6 million, up $133.6 million, or 188.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Refinance activity accelerated in the quarter, with total internal refinance volume of $88.4 million or 39 percent, compared to 19 percent for all of 2019. For the first six months, SB Financial had total volume of $325.0 million, of which $113.1 million (35 percent) was internal refinance, $100.7 million was external refinance (31 percent), and the remaining $111.2 million was new purchase/construction lending.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2020 was a negative $1.1 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.3 million compared to $1.4 million for the prior year six months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.6 million. The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2020, was $1.26 billion, up $0.15 billion, or 13.4 percent, from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2019. Normal amortization is up 242 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage volume accelerated again in the quarter as we originated over $223 million in volume. Given the volatility in the mortgage markets early in the quarter, our disciplined approach was critical in achieving the record number of originations and sales in the quarter. We remain very bullish on the mortgage business and our pipelines in all markets are near capacity."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mortgage originations $ 223,671 $ 101,365 $ 137,528 $ 157,947 $ 98,447 Mortgage sales 204,628 84,476 127,441 125,386 70,993 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,261,746 1,216,292 1,199,107 1,153,020 1,112,857 Mortgage servicing rights 8,168 8,974 11,017 10,447 10,264























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 782 757 740 709 691 OMSR amortization (1,574) (597) (709) (701) (460) Net administrative fees (792) 160 31 8 231 OMSR valuation adjustment (1,088) (2,212) 303 - (690) Net loan servicing fees (1,880) (2,052) 334 8 (459) Gain on sale of mortgages 8,119 1,949 3,048 2,495 1,678 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 6,239 $ (103) $ 3,382 $ 2,503 $ 1,219

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans. SBA and USDA activity outside of the PPP program for the quarter consisted of total origination volume of $0.1 million, with sales volume of $0.4 million resulting in gains of $0.07 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care rebounded to $495.0 million as of June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 49.3 percent. Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.6 million, up 98 percent from the prior year.

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $11.7 million was up $2.6 million compared to the prior year or 28.0 percent. Excluding the $1.2 million of legal, technology and processing costs incurred for the Edon merger, year-over-year growth was 15.4 percent, which is driven by higher mortgage commission and higher expenses in the Title Agency.

Mr. Klein stated, "We actively participated in the SBA's PPP program and helped nearly 650 small business clients with $83 million in loans on our way to help preserve over 9,000 jobs. Our efforts rested exclusively with the small business owner as our average loan size was $124 thousand and our median loan size was $42 thousand; just 15 clients borrowed in excess of $1.0 million. Interest and fees from these loans increased revenue in the quarter by $450,000; the remaining deferred fees associated with the PPP initiative now stands at $2.7 million. We were especially pleased with the nearly 200 new relationships we were able to garner by our participation in the program. In the aggregate, net non-interest expense was the lowest ever at -1.0 percent and led to a positive adjusted operating leverage for the first half of 2020."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense









($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 8,615 $ 2,161 $ 5,959 $ 5,366 $ 3,691 NII / Total Revenue 49.3% 20.2% 40.9% 37.2% 29.5% NII / Average Assets 3.0% 0.8% 2.3% 2.1% 1.5%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,662 $ 9,406 $ 10,176 $ 9,500 $ 9,108 Efficiency Ratio 66.7% 87.8% 69.9% 65.9% 72.7% NIE / Average Assets 4.0% 3.5% 3.9% 3.6% 3.6% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.0% -2.7% -1.6% -1.6% -2.1%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $1.2 billion, up $173.8 million, or 16.9 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition ($68.1 million) and the PPP activity. Total equity as of June 30, 2020, was $137.9 million, up 2.9 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.5 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $901.5 million at June 30, 2020, up $87.0 million, or 10.7 percent, from June 30, 2019. Commercial loans were up $78.3 million, or 54.5 percent, commercial real estate up $15.0 million or 4.1 percent and agricultural loans increasing $4.5 million or 8.3 percent. The Edon acquisition added $16.3 million in loan balances. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $12.0 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $109.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 9.1 percent of assets at June 30, 2020, and was up 21.4 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $990.6 million at June 30, 2020, increased by $151.2 million, or 18.0 percent, since June 30, 2019. Growth from the prior year included $112.2 million in checking and $39.0 million in savings and time deposit balances. The Edon acquisition added $52.3 million in deposit balances and retention of PPP funding in the Bank increased checking deposits significantly.

Mr. Klein continued, "A large percentage of our PPP clients have retained their loan balances in their operating accounts and the successful integration of the Edon acquisition added to our deposit balances in the quarter. Like all banks we have seen some weakness in certain industries and our nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 64 basis points at quarter end, up 21 basis points from the prior year. We did set aside much higher reserves in the quarter, totaling $1.3 million."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Annual Growth Commercial $ 222,108 $ 151,538 $ 151,018 $ 145,147 $ 143,798 $ 78,310 % of Total 24.6% 18.2% 18.3% 17.6% 17.7% 54.5% Commercial RE 375,450 378,212 369,962 362,580 360,491 14,959 % of Total 41.6% 45.5% 44.8% 44.0% 44.2% 4.1% Agriculture 58,817 47,660 50,994 51,946 54,317 4,500 % of Total 6.5% 5.7% 6.2% 6.3% 6.7% 8.3% Residential RE 184,684 189,738 189,290 199,036 191,642 -6,958 % of Total 20.6% 22.9% 22.9% 24.2% 23.5% -3.6% Consumer & Other 60,489 63,616 64,246 64,658 64,261 -3,772 % of Total 6.7% 7.7% 7.8% 7.9% 7.9% -5.9% Total Loans $ 901,548 $ 830,764 $ 825,510 $ 823,367 $ 814,509 $ 87,039 Total Growth Percentage









10.7%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 229,042 $ 170,920 $ 158,357 $ 152,932 $ 141,216 $ 87,826 % of Total 23.1% 19.8% 18.8% 18.0% 16.8% 62.2% Interest DDA 154,143 133,722 131,084 131,655 129,710 24,433 % of Total 15.6% 15.5% 15.6% 15.5% 15.5% 18.8% Savings 161,182 138,863 119,359 121,991 118,931 42,251 % of Total 16.2% 16.0% 14.1% 14.3% 14.1% 35.5% Money Market 189,380 169,209 173,666 173,237 175,455 13,925 % of Total 19.1% 19.6% 20.7% 20.4% 20.9% 7.9% Time Deposits 256,840 251,177 257,753 268,139 274,062 (17,222) % of Total 25.9% 29.1% 30.8% 31.8% 32.7% -6.3% Total Deposits $ 990,587 $ 863,891 $ 840,219 $ 847,954 $ 839,374 $ 151,213 Total Growth Percentage









18.0%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.7 million as of June 30, 2020, up $3.3 million from the year-ago quarter. The Company took $0.2 million in charge-offs in the quarter and expects further pressure on the portfolio due to the COVID-19 impact. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 136 percent at June 30, 2020, down from 212 percent at June 30, 2019. The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance as of June 30, 2020 of 510 loans at $195.1 million. The detail on these deferrals; 200 commercial at $142.7 million, 62 portfolio residential and consumer at $10.6 million and 248 sold residential real estate at $41.8 million.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2020 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Commercial & Agriculture $ 1,204 $ 1,309 $ 1,772 $ 834 $ 674 $ 530 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.43% 0.66% 0.88% 0.42% 0.34% 78.6% Commercial RE 2,484 1,816 1,826 262 208 2,276 % of Total CRE loans 0.66% 0.48% 0.49% 0.07% 0.06% 1094.2% Residential RE 2,538 2,330 1,635 1,763 1,768 770 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.37% 1.23% 0.86% 0.89% 0.92% 43.6% Consumer & Other 308 327 267 416 456 (148) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.51% 0.51% 0.42% 0.64% 0.71% -32.5% Total Nonaccruing Loans 6,534 5,782 5,500 3,275 3,106 3,428 % of Total loans 0.72% 0.70% 0.67% 0.40% 0.38% 110.4% Accruing Restructured Loans 804 816 874 825 814 (10) Total Change (%)









-1.2% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 7,338 6,598 6,374 4,100 3,920 3,418 % of Total loans 0.81% 0.79% 0.77% 0.50% 0.48% 87.2% Foreclosed Assets 382 85 305 489 530 (148) Total Change (%)









-27.9% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,720 $ 6,683 $ 6,679 $ 4,589 $ 4,450 $ 3,270 % of Total assets 0.64% 0.61% 0.64% 0.44% 0.43% 73.5%





























Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on July 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 21 offices; 20 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































June

March

December

September

June





($ in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019



























ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 96,203

$ 56,393

$ 27,064

$ 49,824

$ 42,786

Available-for-sale securities

104,289

107,727

100,948

77,029

85,261

Loans held for sale

13,742

11,328

7,258

13,655

9,579

Loans, net of unearned income

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

814,509

Allowance for loan losses

(10,013)

(8,958)

(8,755)

(8,492)

(8,306)

Premises and equipment, net

23,662

23,599

23,385

23,898

23,150

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,837

4,648

4,648

4,648

4,648

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

382

85

305

489

530

Interest receivable

4,272

2,940

3,106

3,176

3,209

Goodwill and other intangibles

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

17,836

Cash value of life insurance

17,375

17,299

17,221

17,137

17,051

Mortgage servicing rights

8,168

8,974

11,017

10,447

10,264

Other assets

15,658

15,684

9,038

9,749

8,606

































Total assets

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits























Non interest bearing demand

$ 229,042

$ 170,920

$ 158,357

$ 152,932

$ 141,216



Interest bearing demand

154,143

133,722

131,084

131,655

129,710



Savings

161,182

138,863

119,359

121,991

118,931



Money market

189,380

169,209

173,666

173,237

175,455



Time deposits

256,840

251,177

257,753

268,139

274,062

































Total deposits

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954

839,374





























Short-term borrowings

23,826

36,881

12,945

14,659

13,968

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

13,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

929

1,131

1,191

1,391

1,188

Other liabilities

26,403

24,195

21,818

18,201

14,346

































Total liabilities

1,065,055

952,408

902,483

908,515

895,186





























Shareholders' Equity























Preferred stock

-

-

-

13,241

13,978



Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

41,223

40,486



Additional paid-in capital

14,780

14,655

15,023

15,219

15,259



Retained earnings

75,526

72,641

72,704

70,184

67,236



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,320

2,049

659

900

801



Treasury stock

(9,208)

(7,903)

(6,755)

(6,521)

(3,823)

































Total shareholders' equity

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

133,937

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,202,936

$ 1,088,313

$ 1,038,577

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended











































June

March

December

September

June



June

June Interest income





2020

2020

2019

2019

2019



2020

2019

Loans































Taxable

$ 9,945

$ 9,795

$ 10,313

$ 10,607

$ 10,182



$ 19,740

$ 19,609

Tax exempt

59

79

83

82

73



138

135

Securities































Taxable

510

692

737

776

802



1,202

1,713

Tax exempt

81

78

72

81

94



159

192







































Total interest income

10,595

10,644

11,205

11,546

11,151



21,239

21,649



































Interest expense

































Deposits

1,549

1,880

2,392

2,258

2,092



3,429

4,010

Repurchase agreements & other

20

28

17

22

17



48

43

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

92

100

101

101

100



192

200

Trust preferred securities

62

88

99

107

110



150

224







































Total interest expense

1,723

2,096

2,609

2,488

2,319



3,819

4,477



































Net interest income

8,872

8,548

8,596

9,058

8,832



17,420

17,172





































Provision for loan losses

1,300

600

300

300

200



1,900

200



































Net interest income after provision





























for loan losses



7,572

7,948

8,296

8,758

8,632



15,520

16,972



































Noninterest income

































Wealth management fees

775

768

801

775

783



1,543

1,517

Customer service fees

667

682

712

729

689



1,349

1,320

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

8,119

1,949

3,048

2,495

1,678



10,068

2,870

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

8

(459)



(3,932)

(739)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

107

104

250

462

216



211

543

Title insurance revenue

609

265

393

400

308



874

327

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

206



-

206

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(80)

(46)

1

1

(5)



(126)

(7)

Other

298

491

420

496

275



789

654







































Total noninterest income

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366

3,691



10,776

6,691



































Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,419

5,427

6,142

5,715

5,305



11,846

10,207

Net occupancy expense

675

698

675

656

627



1,373

1,272

Equipment expense

780

700

764

688

665



1,480

1,376

Data processing fees

1,288

548

543

499

488



1,836

931

Professional fees

1,224

757

639

571

649



1,981

1,266

Marketing expense

141

208

171

239

246



349

485

Telephone and communication expense 122

115

121

118

112



237

227

Postage and delivery expense

96

115

86

89

81



211

165

State, local and other taxes

262

254

347

243

247



516

502

Employee expense

93

184

207

199

236



277

389

Other expenses

562

400

481

483

452



962

914







































Total noninterest expense

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500

9,108



21,068

17,734



































Income before income tax expense

4,525

703

4,079

4,624

3,215



5,228

5,929





































Income tax expense

870

22

721

862

588



892

1,076



































Net income





$ 3,655

$ 681

$ 3,358

$ 3,762

$ 2,627



$ 4,336

$ 4,853



































Preferred share dividends

-

-

230

233

243



-

487



































Net income available to common shareholders

3,655

681

3,128

3,529

2,384



4,336

4,366



































Common share data:































Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.47

$ 0.09

$ 0.48

$ 0.55

$ 0.37



$ 0.56

$ 0.68





































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.47

$ 0.09

$ 0.42

$ 0.48

$ 0.33



$ 0.56

$ 0.61



































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic:

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397

6,454



7,750

6,469

Diluted:

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876

7,967



7,750

7,982



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.











CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)









































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)





At and for the Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



































June

March

December

September

June



June

June SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019



2020

2019































Net interest income

$ 8,872

$ 8,548

$ 8,596

$ 9,058

$ 8,832



$ 17,420

$ 17,172 Tax-equivalent adjustment

37

42

41

43

44



79

87 Tax-equivalent net interest income

8,909

8,590

8,637

9,101

8,876



17,499

17,259 Provision for loan loss

1,300

600

300

300

200



1,900

200 Noninterest income

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366

3,691



10,776

6,691 Total operating revenue

17,487

10,709

14,555

14,424

12,523



28,196

23,863 Noninterest expense

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500

9,108



21,068

17,734 Pre-tax pre-provision income

5,825

1,303

4,379

4,924

3,415



7,128

6,129 Pretax income

4,525

703

4,079

4,624

3,215



5,228

5,929 Net income

3,655

681

3,358

3,762

2,627



4,336

4,853 Net income available to common shareholders

3,655

681

3,128

3,529

2,384



4,336

4,366































PER SHARE INFORMATION:





























Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.47

0.09

0.48

0.55

0.37



0.56

0.68 Diluted earnings per share

0.47

0.09

0.42

0.48

0.33



0.56

0.61 Common dividends

0.100

0.095

0.095

0.090

0.090



0.195

0.175 Book value per common share

17.97

17.64

17.53

17.28

16.89



17.97

16.89 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

15.00

15.32

15.23

16.23

15.83



15.00

15.83 Fully converted TBV per common share

-

-

-

14.98

14.64



-

14.64 Market price per common share

16.62

11.12

19.69

16.72

16.46



16.62

16.46 Market price per preferred share

-

-

-

16.50

16.10



-

16.10 Market price to TBV

110.8%

72.6%

129.2%

103.0%

104.0%



110.8%

104.0% Market price to fully converted TBV

-

-

-

111.6%

112.4%



-

112.4% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

11.4

8.4

13.0

11.5

12.1



11.4

12.1































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





























Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.25%

0.26%

1.28%

1.44%

1.03%



0.78%

0.96% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.99%

0.49%

1.67%

1.89%

1.34%



1.28%

1.22% Return on average equity

10.31%

1.99%

9.93%

11.24%

7.92%



6.22%

7.36% Return on average tangible equity

11.91%

2.29%

12.83%

14.67%

10.41%



7.17%

9.65% Efficiency ratio

66.68%

87.81%

69.90%

65.85%

72.71%



74.71%

74.30% Earning asset yield

3.95%

4.32%

4.80%

4.98%

4.88%



4.13%

4.82% Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.89%

1.12%

1.42%

1.33%

1.28%



1.00%

1.24% Net interest margin

3.30%

3.47%

3.68%

3.91%

3.86%



3.39%

3.83% Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%



0.01%

0.01% Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.32%

3.48%

3.70%

3.93%

3.88%



3.40%

3.84% Non interest income/Average assets

2.95%

0.81%

2.27%

2.06%

1.45%



1.93%

1.33% Non interest expense/Average assets

3.99%

3.54%

3.87%

3.64%

3.58%



3.78%

3.52% Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.04%

-2.73%

-1.60%

-1.58%

-2.13%



-1.85%

-2.19%































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























Gross charge-offs

254

400

51

128

20



654

80 Recoveries

10

3

14

15

5



13

18 Net charge-offs

244

397

37

113

15



641

62 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.40%

0.38%



0.72%

0.38% Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.50%

0.48%



0.81%

0.48% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%

0.56%

0.55%



0.86%

0.55% Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.44%

0.43%



0.64%

0.43% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

136.45%

135.77%

137.35%

207.12%

211.89%



136.45%

211.89% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.11%

1.08%

1.06%

1.03%

1.02%



1.11%

1.02% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.11%

0.19%

0.02%

0.05%

0.01%



0.15%

0.02% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

532.79%

151.13%

810.81%

265.49%

1333.33%



296.41%

322.58%































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





























Loans/ Deposits

91.01%

96.17%

98.25%

97.10%

97.04%



91.01%

97.04% Equity/ Assets

11.46%

12.49%

13.10%

12.87%

13.01%



11.46%

13.01% Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.75%

11.03%

11.59%

10.07%

10.10%



9.75%

10.10% Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

-

-

-

11.36%

11.48%



-

11.48% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 6/20 estimate 11.21%

12.17%

12.46%

12.07%

12.53%



11.21%

12.53%































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























Total assets

1,202,936

1,088,313

1,038,577

1,042,761

1,029,123



1,202,936

1,029,123 Total loans

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

814,509



901,548

814,509 Deposits

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954

839,374



990,587

839,374 Stockholders equity

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

133,937



137,881

133,937 Goodwill and intangibles

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

17,836



22,813

17,836 Preferred equity

-

-

-

13,241

13,978



-

13,978 Tangible equity

115,068

118,075

118,262

103,171

102,123



115,068

102,123 Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857



1,261,746

1,112,857 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

495,025

427,129

507,670

484,295

479,442



495,025

479,442 Total assets under care

2,959,707

2,731,734

2,745,354

2,680,076

2,621,422



2,959,707

2,621,422 Full-time equivalent employees

254

253

252

247

250



254

250 Period end common shares outstanding

7,672

7,705

7,763

6,357

6,451



7,672

6,451 Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

-

-

-

1,414

1,478



-

1,478 Market capitalization (all)

127,509

85,680

152,853

129,620

130,324



127,509

130,324































AVERAGE BALANCES





























Total assets

1,169,030

1,061,365

1,051,071

1,043,791

1,016,493



1,115,527

1,008,559 Total earning assets

1,073,490

986,216

934,540

927,360

914,652



1,028,114

897,611 Total loans

898,216

832,975

828,108

829,699

804,716



865,595

790,080 Deposits

946,053

855,272

856,961

849,984

827,615



900,812

819,252 Stockholders equity

141,821

136,930

135,267

133,891

132,734



139,521

131,861 Goodwill and intangibles

19,066

17,831

17,833

17,835

17,837



18,537

17,359 Preferred equity

-

-

12,707

13,459

13,978



-

13,978 Tangible equity

122,755

119,099

104,727

102,597

100,919



120,984

100,524 Average basic shares outstanding

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397

6,454



7,750

6,469 Average diluted shares outstanding

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876

7,967



7,750

7,982

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020



Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/Cash

$ 168,373 $ 510 1.21%



$ 100,768 $ 802 3.18%

Nontaxable securities

6,901 81 4.69%



9,168 94 4.10%

Loans, net

898,216 10,004 4.46%



804,716 10,255 5.10%























Total earning assets

1,073,490 10,595 3.95%



914,652 11,151 4.88%























Cash and due from banks

18,937







36,908





Allowance for loan losses

(9,369)







(8,232)





Premises and equipment

23,896







23,555





Other assets

62,076







49,610



























Total assets

$ 1,169,030







$ 1,016,493

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 473,793 $ 1,220 1.03%



$ 422,327 $ 740 0.70%

Time deposits

251,482 334 0.53%



261,746 1,352 2.07%

Repurchase agreements & other

19,200 20 0.42%



13,645 17 0.50%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

24,472 92 1.50%



16,000 100 2.50%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 62 2.41%



10,310 110 4.27%























Total interest bearing liabilities

779,257 1,728 0.89%



724,028 2,319 1.28%























Non interest bearing demand

220,778 -





143,542 -

























Total funding

1,000,035

0.69%



867,570

1.07%























Other liabilities

27,174







16,189



























Total liabilities

1,027,209







883,759



























Equity

141,821







132,734



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,169,030







$ 1,016,493



























Net interest income



$ 8,867







$ 8,832

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.30%







3.86%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.32%







3.88%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis











































Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020



Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities

$ 155,787 $ 1,202 1.54%



$ 98,203 $ 1,713 3.49%

Nontaxable securities

6,732 159 4.72%



9,328 192 4.12%

Loans, net

865,595 19,878 4.59%



790,080 19,744 5.00%























Total earning assets

1,028,114 21,239 4.13%



897,611 21,649 4.82%























Cash and due from banks

12,693







41,724





Allowance for loan losses

(9,118)







(8,258)





Premises and equipment

23,797







23,536





Other assets

60,041







53,946



























Total assets

$ 1,115,527







$ 1,008,559

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 458,116 $ 2,303 1.01%



$ 422,494 $ 1,462 0.69%

Time deposits

252,912 1,131 0.89%



255,734 2,548 1.99%

Repurchase agreements & Other

20,868 48 0.46%



15,663 43 0.55%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

20,302 192 1.89%



16,133 200 2.48%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 150 2.91%



10,310 224 4.35%























Total interest bearing liabilities

762,508 3,824 1.00%



720,334 4,477 1.24%























Non interest bearing demand

189,784

0.80%



141,024

1.04%























Total funding

952,292







861,358



























Other liabilities

23,714







15,340



























Total liabilities

976,006







876,698



























Equity

139,521







131,861



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,115,527







$ 1,008,559



























Net interest income



$ 17,415







$ 17,172

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.39%







3.83%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.40%







3.84%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2019

















Total Operating Revenue

$ 17,487

$ 12,523

$ 28,196

$ 23,863 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

1,088

690

3,300

1,398

















Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

18,575

13,213

31,496

25,261

















Total Operating Expense

$ 11,662

$ 9,108

$ 21,068

$ 17,734 Adjustment for merger expenses**

(1,241)

-

(1,241)

-

















Adjusted Total Operating Expense

10,421

9,108

19,827

17,734

















Income before Income Taxes

4,525

3,215

5,228

5,929 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

2,329

690

4,541

1,398

















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

6,854

3,905

9,769

7,327



































Provision for Income Taxes

870

588

892

1,076 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***

489

145

954

294

















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

1,359

733

1,846

1,371



































Net Income

3,655

2,627

4,336

4,853 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

1,840

545

3,587

1,104

















Adjusted Net Income

5,495

3,172

7,923

5,958



































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.47

0.33

0.56

0.61 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.24

0.07

0.46

0.14

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.71

$ 0.40

$ 1.02

$ 0.75



































Return on Average Assets

1.25%

1.03%

0.78%

0.96% Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.63%

0.05%

0.64%

0.11%

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.88%

1.09%

1.42%

1.07%

*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights

**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition

***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

