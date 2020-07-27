SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

  • Net income of $3.7 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.47
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") impairment of $1.1 million and Edon merger costs of $1.2 million with a combined after-tax impact of $1.8 million, was $5.5 million, with EPS of $0.71
  • Mortgage origination volume of $223.7 million, an increase of $125.2 million, or 127.2 percent

Six months ended June 30, 2020, highlights over prior-year six months include:

  • Net income of $4.3 million; adjusted for OMSR and merger costs of $3.6 million after-tax net income rises to $7.9 million, which was up $2.0 million, or 33.0 percent
  • Diluted EPS of $0.56; adjusted EPS of $1.03
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.78 percent; adjusted ROA of 1.42 percent

Second quarter 2020 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loan growth of $87.0 million, or 10.7 percent, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of $82.9 million and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of $16.3 million.
  • Deposit growth of $151.2 million, or 18.0 percent, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition
  • Mortgage origination volume of $620.5 million; servicing portfolio of $1.26 billion, which is up $0.15 billion, or 13.4 percent

Highlights

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Jun. 2020

Jun. 2019

% Change

Jun. 2020

Jun. 2019

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      17,487

$      12,523

39.6%

$      28,196

$      23,863

18.2%

Interest income 

10,595

11,151

-5.0%

21,239

21,649

-1.9%

Interest expense

1,723

2,319

-25.7%

3,819

4,477

-14.7%

Net interest income 

8,872

8,832

0.5%

17,420

17,172

1.4%

Provision for loan losses

1,300

200

550.0%

1,900

200

850.0%

Noninterest income

8,615

3,691

133.4%

10,776

6,691

61.1%

Noninterest expense

11,662

9,108

28.0%

21,068

17,734

18.8%

Net income 

3,655

2,627

39.1%

4,336

4,853

-10.7%

Earnings per diluted share

0.47

0.33

42.4%

0.56

0.61

-8.2%

Return on average assets

1.25%

1.03%

21.4%

0.78%

0.96%

-18.8%

Return on average equity

10.31%

7.92%

30.2%

6.22%

7.36%

-15.5%








Non-GAAP Measures






Adjusted net income

$        5,495

$        3,172

73.2%

$        7,923

$        5,958

33.0%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.71

0.40

77.5%

1.03

0.75

37.3%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.88%

1.09%

72.5%

1.42%

1.18%

20.3%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

8,154

4,105

98.6%

11,668

7,527

55.0%

"SB Financial's second quarter results reflect the efforts of our staff working at full capacity to best serve our residential mortgage and small business clients and to integrate the Edon acquisition.  Despite an OMSR impairment of $1.1 million and merger costs of $1.2 million, our GAAP diluted EPS were up 42 percent from the prior year.  Adjusting for those events, EPS of $0.71 were up 78 percent from $0.40 in the prior year, reflecting the success of our balance sheet growth and revenue diversity strategies" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "Our offices are back open and we remain committed to serving all of our clients in a safe and productive manner as we monitor the COVID-19 situation."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 39.6 percent from the second quarter of 2019, and up 63.3 percent to the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was flat from the year-ago quarter, and up 3.8 percent from the linked quarter. 
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from both year-ago and linked quarters by 56 and 16 basis points, respectively as cash balances were higher and the PPP loans held down loan yields.  
  • Noninterest income was up 133 and 299 percent from the year ago and linked quarters, respectively.       

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2020 were $223.7 million, up $125.2 million, or 127.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $204.6 million, up $133.6 million, or 188.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Refinance activity accelerated in the quarter, with total internal refinance volume of $88.4 million or 39 percent, compared to 19 percent for all of 2019.  For the first six months, SB Financial had total volume of $325.0 million, of which $113.1 million (35 percent) was internal refinance, $100.7 million was external refinance (31 percent), and the remaining $111.2 million was new purchase/construction lending.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2020 was a negative $1.1 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.  For the first six months, the impairment on servicing rights was $3.3 million compared to $1.4 million for the prior year six months.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $4.6 million.  The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2020, was $1.26 billion, up $0.15 billion, or 13.4 percent, from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2019.  Normal amortization is up 242 percent from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage volume accelerated again in the quarter as we originated over $223 million in volume.  Given the volatility in the mortgage markets early in the quarter, our disciplined approach was critical in achieving the record number of originations and sales in the quarter.  We remain very bullish on the mortgage business and our pipelines in all markets are near capacity."

Mortgage Banking




($ in thousands)

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mortgage originations

$      223,671

$      101,365

$      137,528

$      157,947

$       98,447

Mortgage sales

204,628

84,476

127,441

125,386

70,993

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857

Mortgage servicing rights

8,168

8,974

11,017

10,447

10,264












Mortgage servicing revenue




Loan servicing fees

782

757

740

709

691

OMSR amortization

(1,574)

(597)

(709)

(701)

(460)

Net administrative fees

(792)

160

31

8

231

OMSR valuation adjustment

(1,088)

(2,212)

303

-

(690)

Net loan servicing fees

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

8

(459)

Gain on sale of mortgages

8,119

1,949

3,048

2,495

1,678

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         6,239

$           (103)

$         3,382

$         2,503

$         1,219

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans.  SBA and USDA activity outside of the PPP program for the quarter consisted of total origination volume of $0.1 million, with sales volume of $0.4 million resulting in gains of $0.07 million.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care rebounded to $495.0 million as of June 30, 2020.  For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income as a percentage of total operating revenue was 49.3 percent.  Reflective of the robust mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.6 million, up 98 percent from the prior year. 

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense of $11.7 million was up $2.6 million compared to the prior year or 28.0 percent.  Excluding the $1.2 million of legal, technology and processing costs incurred for the Edon merger, year-over-year growth was 15.4 percent, which is driven by higher mortgage commission and higher expenses in the Title Agency.

Mr. Klein stated, "We actively participated in the SBA's PPP program and helped nearly 650 small business clients with $83 million in loans on our way to help preserve over 9,000 jobs.  Our efforts rested exclusively with the small business owner as our average loan size was $124 thousand and our median loan size was $42 thousand;  just 15 clients borrowed in excess of $1.0 million.  Interest and fees from these loans increased revenue in the quarter by $450,000; the remaining deferred fees associated with the PPP initiative now stands at $2.7 million.  We were especially pleased with the nearly 200 new relationships we were able to garner by our participation in the program.  In the aggregate, net non-interest expense was the lowest ever at -1.0 percent and led to a positive adjusted operating leverage for the first half of 2020."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense




($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Noninterest Income (NII)

$          8,615

$          2,161

$          5,959

$          5,366

$          3,691

NII / Total Revenue

49.3%

20.2%

40.9%

37.2%

29.5%

NII / Average Assets

3.0%

0.8%

2.3%

2.1%

1.5%






Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$        11,662

$          9,406

$        10,176

$          9,500

$          9,108

Efficiency Ratio

66.7%

87.8%

69.9%

65.9%

72.7%

NIE / Average Assets

4.0%

3.5%

3.9%

3.6%

3.6%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.0%

-2.7%

-1.6%

-1.6%

-2.1%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $1.2 billion, up $173.8 million, or 16.9 percent, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition ($68.1 million) and the PPP activity.  Total equity as of June 30, 2020, was $137.9 million, up 2.9 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.5 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $901.5 million at June 30, 2020, up $87.0 million, or 10.7 percent, from June 30, 2019.  Commercial loans were up $78.3 million, or 54.5 percent, commercial real estate up $15.0 million or 4.1 percent and agricultural loans increasing $4.5 million or 8.3 percent.   The Edon acquisition added $16.3 million in loan balances.  Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $12.0 million from the year ago quarter.

The investment portfolio of $109.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 9.1 percent of assets at June 30, 2020, and was up 21.4 percent from the year-ago period.  Deposit balances of $990.6 million at June 30, 2020, increased by $151.2 million, or 18.0 percent, since June 30, 2019.  Growth from the prior year included $112.2 million in checking and $39.0 million in savings and time deposit balances. The Edon acquisition added $52.3 million in deposit balances and retention of PPP funding in the Bank increased checking deposits significantly.

Mr. Klein continued, "A large percentage of our PPP clients have retained their loan balances in their operating accounts and the successful integration of the Edon acquisition added to our deposit balances in the quarter.  Like all banks we have seen some weakness in certain industries and our nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 64 basis points at quarter end, up 21 basis points from the prior year.  We did set aside much higher reserves in the quarter, totaling $1.3 million."

Loan Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Annual

Growth

Commercial

$       222,108

$       151,538

$       151,018

$       145,147

$       143,798

$         78,310

% of Total

24.6%

18.2%

18.3%

17.6%

17.7%

54.5%

Commercial RE

375,450

378,212

369,962

362,580

360,491

14,959

% of Total

41.6%

45.5%

44.8%

44.0%

44.2%

4.1%

Agriculture

58,817

47,660

50,994

51,946

54,317

4,500

% of Total

6.5%

5.7%

6.2%

6.3%

6.7%

8.3%

Residential RE

184,684

189,738

189,290

199,036

191,642

-6,958

% of Total

20.6%

22.9%

22.9%

24.2%

23.5%

-3.6%

Consumer & Other

60,489

63,616

64,246

64,658

64,261

-3,772

% of Total

6.7%

7.7%

7.8%

7.9%

7.9%

-5.9%

Total Loans

$       901,548

$       830,764

$       825,510

$       823,367

$       814,509

$         87,039

Total Growth Percentage




10.7%














Deposit Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Annual

Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       229,042

$       170,920

$       158,357

$       152,932

$       141,216

$         87,826

% of Total

23.1%

19.8%

18.8%

18.0%

16.8%

62.2%

Interest DDA

154,143

133,722

131,084

131,655

129,710

24,433

% of Total

15.6%

15.5%

15.6%

15.5%

15.5%

18.8%

Savings

161,182

138,863

119,359

121,991

118,931

42,251

% of Total

16.2%

16.0%

14.1%

14.3%

14.1%

35.5%

Money Market

189,380

169,209

173,666

173,237

175,455

13,925

% of Total

19.1%

19.6%

20.7%

20.4%

20.9%

7.9%

Time Deposits

256,840

251,177

257,753

268,139

274,062

(17,222)

% of Total

25.9%

29.1%

30.8%

31.8%

32.7%

-6.3%

Total Deposits

$       990,587

$       863,891

$       840,219

$       847,954

$       839,374

$       151,213

Total Growth Percentage




18.0%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $7.7 million as of June 30, 2020, up $3.3 million from the year-ago quarter.  The Company took $0.2 million in charge-offs in the quarter and expects further pressure on the portfolio due to the COVID-19 impact.  The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 136 percent at June 30, 2020, down from 212 percent at June 30, 2019.  The Company continued to provide payment relief to clients as needed, with total forbearance  as of June 30, 2020 of 510 loans at $195.1 million.  The detail on these deferrals; 200 commercial at $142.7 million, 62 portfolio residential and consumer at $10.6 million and 248 sold residential real estate at $41.8 million.  

Nonperforming Assets




Annual

Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2020

Mar. 2020

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Commercial & Agriculture

$           1,204

$           1,309

$           1,772

$              834

$              674

$              530

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.43%

0.66%

0.88%

0.42%

0.34%

78.6%

Commercial RE 

2,484

1,816

1,826

262

208

2,276

% of Total CRE loans

0.66%

0.48%

0.49%

0.07%

0.06%

1094.2%

Residential RE

2,538

2,330

1,635

1,763

1,768

770

% of Total Res. RE loans

1.37%

1.23%

0.86%

0.89%

0.92%

43.6%

Consumer & Other

308

327

267

416

456

(148)

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.51%

0.51%

0.42%

0.64%

0.71%

-32.5%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

6,534

5,782

5,500

3,275

3,106

3,428

% of Total loans

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.40%

0.38%

110.4%

Accruing Restructured Loans

804

816

874

825

814

(10)

Total Change (%)




-1.2%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

7,338

6,598

6,374

4,100

3,920

3,418

% of Total loans

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.50%

0.48%

87.2%

Foreclosed Assets

382

85

305

489

530

(148)

Total Change (%)




-27.9%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$           7,720

$           6,683

$           6,679

$           4,589

$           4,450

$           3,270

% of Total assets

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.44%

0.43%

73.5%














About SB Financial Group                                                                          

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 21 offices; 20 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)



















June

March

December

September

June



($ in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019














ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$       96,203

$       56,393

$       27,064

$       49,824

$       42,786

Available-for-sale securities

104,289

107,727

100,948

77,029

85,261

Loans held for sale

13,742

11,328

7,258

13,655

9,579

Loans, net of unearned income

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

814,509

Allowance for loan losses

(10,013)

(8,958)

(8,755)

(8,492)

(8,306)

Premises and equipment, net

23,662

23,599

23,385

23,898

23,150

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,837

4,648

4,648

4,648

4,648

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

382

85

305

489

530

Interest receivable

4,272

2,940

3,106

3,176

3,209

Goodwill and other intangibles

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

17,836

Cash value of life insurance

17,375

17,299

17,221

17,137

17,051

Mortgage servicing rights

8,168

8,974

11,017

10,447

10,264

Other assets

15,658

15,684

9,038

9,749

8,606

















Total assets

$   1,202,936

$   1,088,313

$   1,038,577

$   1,042,761

$   1,029,123














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits











Non interest bearing demand

$     229,042

$     170,920

$     158,357

$     152,932

$     141,216


Interest bearing demand

154,143

133,722

131,084

131,655

129,710


Savings

161,182

138,863

119,359

121,991

118,931


Money market

189,380

169,209

173,666

173,237

175,455


Time deposits

256,840

251,177

257,753

268,139

274,062

















Total deposits

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954

839,374















Short-term borrowings

23,826

36,881

12,945

14,659

13,968

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

13,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

929

1,131

1,191

1,391

1,188

Other liabilities

26,403

24,195

21,818

18,201

14,346

















Total liabilities

1,065,055

952,408

902,483

908,515

895,186















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock

-

-

-

13,241

13,978


Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

41,223

40,486


Additional paid-in capital

14,780

14,655

15,023

15,219

15,259


Retained earnings

75,526

72,641

72,704

70,184

67,236


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,320

2,049

659

900

801


Treasury stock

(9,208)

(7,903)

(6,755)

(6,521)

(3,823)

















Total shareholders' equity

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

133,937

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   1,202,936

$   1,088,313

$   1,038,577

$   1,042,761

$   1,029,123

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)


















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended






















June

March

December

September

June

June

June

Interest income


2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Loans















  Taxable 

$        9,945

$        9,795

$      10,313

$      10,607

$      10,182

$      19,740

$      19,609

  Tax exempt

59

79

83

82

73

138

135

Securities















  Taxable 

510

692

737

776

802

1,202

1,713

  Tax exempt

81

78

72

81

94

159

192




















Total interest income

10,595

10,644

11,205

11,546

11,151

21,239

21,649


















Interest expense
















Deposits

1,549

1,880

2,392

2,258

2,092

3,429

4,010

Repurchase agreements & other

20

28

17

22

17

48

43

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

92

100

101

101

100

192

200

Trust preferred securities

62

88

99

107

110

150

224




















Total interest expense

1,723

2,096

2,609

2,488

2,319

3,819

4,477


















Net interest income

8,872

8,548

8,596

9,058

8,832

17,420

17,172



















Provision for loan losses 

1,300

600

300

300

200

1,900

200


















Net interest income after provision














  for loan losses

7,572

7,948

8,296

8,758

8,632

15,520

16,972


















Noninterest income
















Wealth management fees

775

768

801

775

783

1,543

1,517

Customer service fees

667

682

712

729

689

1,349

1,320

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

8,119

1,949

3,048

2,495

1,678

10,068

2,870

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(1,880)

(2,052)

334

8

(459)

(3,932)

(739)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

107

104

250

462

216

211

543

Title insurance revenue

609

265

393

400

308

874

327

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

-

-

206

-

206

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(80)

(46)

1

1

(5)

(126)

(7)

Other

298

491

420

496

275

789

654




















Total noninterest income

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366

3,691

10,776

6,691


















Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits

6,419

5,427

6,142

5,715

5,305

11,846

10,207

Net occupancy expense

675

698

675

656

627

1,373

1,272

Equipment expense

780

700

764

688

665

1,480

1,376

Data processing fees

1,288

548

543

499

488

1,836

931

Professional fees

1,224

757

639

571

649

1,981

1,266

Marketing expense

141

208

171

239

246

349

485

Telephone and communication expense

122

115

121

118

112

237

227

Postage and delivery expense

96

115

86

89

81

211

165

State, local and other taxes

262

254

347

243

247

516

502

Employee expense

93

184

207

199

236

277

389

Other expenses

562

400

481

483

452

962

914




















Total noninterest expense

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500

9,108

21,068

17,734


















Income before income tax expense

4,525

703

4,079

4,624

3,215

5,228

5,929



















Income tax expense

870

22

721

862

588

892

1,076


















Net income 


$        3,655

$          681

$        3,358

$        3,762

$        2,627

$        4,336

$        4,853


















Preferred share dividends 

-

-

230

233

243

-

487


















Net income available to common shareholders

3,655

681

3,128

3,529

2,384

4,336

4,366


















Common share data:















Basic earnings per common share

$         0.47

$         0.09

$         0.48

$         0.55

$         0.37

$         0.56

$         0.68



















Diluted earnings per common share

$         0.47

$         0.09

$         0.42

$         0.48

$         0.33

$         0.56

$         0.61


















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):















Basic:

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397

6,454

7,750

6,469

Diluted: 

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876

7,967

7,750

7,982

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)




















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


















June

March

December

September

June

June

June

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019
















   Net interest income 

$        8,872

$        8,548

$        8,596

$        9,058

$        8,832

$       17,420

$       17,172

         Tax-equivalent adjustment

37

42

41

43

44

79

87

   Tax-equivalent net interest income 

8,909

8,590

8,637

9,101

8,876

17,499

17,259

   Provision for loan loss 

1,300

600

300

300

200

1,900

200

   Noninterest income

8,615

2,161

5,959

5,366

3,691

10,776

6,691

   Total operating revenue

17,487

10,709

14,555

14,424

12,523

28,196

23,863

   Noninterest expense

11,662

9,406

10,176

9,500

9,108

21,068

17,734

   Pre-tax pre-provision income

5,825

1,303

4,379

4,924

3,415

7,128

6,129

   Pretax income

4,525

703

4,079

4,624

3,215

5,228

5,929

   Net income 

3,655

681

3,358

3,762

2,627

4,336

4,853

   Net income available to common shareholders 

3,655

681

3,128

3,529

2,384

4,336

4,366
















PER SHARE INFORMATION:














   Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.47

0.09

0.48

0.55

0.37

0.56

0.68

   Diluted earnings per share

0.47

0.09

0.42

0.48

0.33

0.56

0.61

   Common dividends

0.100

0.095

0.095

0.090

0.090

0.195

0.175

   Book value per common share

17.97

17.64

17.53

17.28

16.89

17.97

16.89

   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

15.00

15.32

15.23

16.23

15.83

15.00

15.83

   Fully converted TBV per common share

-

-

-

14.98

14.64

-

14.64

   Market price per common share

16.62

11.12

19.69

16.72

16.46

16.62

16.46

   Market price per preferred share

-

-

-

16.50

16.10

-

16.10

   Market price to TBV

110.8%

72.6%

129.2%

103.0%

104.0%

110.8%

104.0%

   Market price to fully converted TBV

-

-

-

111.6%

112.4%

-

112.4%

   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

11.4

8.4

13.0

11.5

12.1

11.4

12.1
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:














   Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.25%

0.26%

1.28%

1.44%

1.03%

0.78%

0.96%

   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.99%

0.49%

1.67%

1.89%

1.34%

1.28%

1.22%

   Return on average equity

10.31%

1.99%

9.93%

11.24%

7.92%

6.22%

7.36%

   Return on average tangible equity

11.91%

2.29%

12.83%

14.67%

10.41%

7.17%

9.65%

   Efficiency ratio 

66.68%

87.81%

69.90%

65.85%

72.71%

74.71%

74.30%

   Earning asset yield

3.95%

4.32%

4.80%

4.98%

4.88%

4.13%

4.82%

   Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.89%

1.12%

1.42%

1.33%

1.28%

1.00%

1.24%

   Net interest margin

3.30%

3.47%

3.68%

3.91%

3.86%

3.39%

3.83%

   Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

0.01%

   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 

3.32%

3.48%

3.70%

3.93%

3.88%

3.40%

3.84%

   Non interest income/Average assets

2.95%

0.81%

2.27%

2.06%

1.45%

1.93%

1.33%

   Non interest expense/Average assets

3.99%

3.54%

3.87%

3.64%

3.58%

3.78%

3.52%

   Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.04%

-2.73%

-1.60%

-1.58%

-2.13%

-1.85%

-2.19%
















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:














   Gross charge-offs

254

400

51

128

20

654

80

   Recoveries

10

3

14

15

5

13

18

   Net charge-offs

244

397

37

113

15

641

62

   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.72%

0.70%

0.67%

0.40%

0.38%

0.72%

0.38%

   Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.81%

0.79%

0.77%

0.50%

0.48%

0.81%

0.48%

   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.86%

0.80%

0.81%

0.56%

0.55%

0.86%

0.55%

   Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.64%

0.61%

0.64%

0.44%

0.43%

0.64%

0.43%

   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

136.45%

135.77%

137.35%

207.12%

211.89%

136.45%

211.89%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.11%

1.08%

1.06%

1.03%

1.02%

1.11%

1.02%

   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.11%

0.19%

0.02%

0.05%

0.01%

0.15%

0.02%

   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

532.79%

151.13%

810.81%

265.49%

1333.33%

296.41%

322.58%
















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:














   Loans/ Deposits

91.01%

96.17%

98.25%

97.10%

97.04%

91.01%

97.04%

   Equity/ Assets

11.46%

12.49%

13.10%

12.87%

13.01%

11.46%

13.01%

   Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.75%

11.03%

11.59%

10.07%

10.10%

9.75%

10.10%

   Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

-

-

-

11.36%

11.48%

-

11.48%

   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 6/20 estimate

11.21%

12.17%

12.46%

12.07%

12.53%

11.21%

12.53%
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES














   Total assets

1,202,936

1,088,313

1,038,577

1,042,761

1,029,123

1,202,936

1,029,123

   Total loans 

901,548

830,764

825,510

823,367

814,509

901,548

814,509

   Deposits

990,587

863,891

840,219

847,954

839,374

990,587

839,374

   Stockholders equity

137,881

135,905

136,094

134,246

133,937

137,881

133,937

   Goodwill and intangibles

22,813

17,830

17,832

17,834

17,836

22,813

17,836

   Preferred equity

-

-

-

13,241

13,978

-

13,978

   Tangible equity

115,068

118,075

118,262

103,171

102,123

115,068

102,123

   Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,261,746

1,216,292

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857

1,261,746

1,112,857

   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

495,025

427,129

507,670

484,295

479,442

495,025

479,442

   Total assets under care

2,959,707

2,731,734

2,745,354

2,680,076

2,621,422

2,959,707

2,621,422

   Full-time equivalent employees 

254

253

252

247

250

254

250

   Period end common shares outstanding

7,672

7,705

7,763

6,357

6,451

7,672

6,451

   Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

-

-

-

1,414

1,478

-

1,478

   Market capitalization (all)

127,509

85,680

152,853

129,620

130,324

127,509

130,324
















AVERAGE BALANCES














   Total assets

1,169,030

1,061,365

1,051,071

1,043,791

1,016,493

1,115,527

1,008,559

   Total earning assets 

1,073,490

986,216

934,540

927,360

914,652

1,028,114

897,611

   Total loans 

898,216

832,975

828,108

829,699

804,716

865,595

790,080

   Deposits

946,053

855,272

856,961

849,984

827,615

900,812

819,252

   Stockholders equity

141,821

136,930

135,267

133,891

132,734

139,521

131,861

   Goodwill and intangibles

19,066

17,831

17,833

17,835

17,837

18,537

17,359

   Preferred equity

-

-

12,707

13,459

13,978

-

13,978

   Tangible equity

122,755

119,099

104,727

102,597

100,919

120,984

100,524

   Average basic shares outstanding

7,708

7,756

6,445

6,397

6,454

7,750

6,469

   Average diluted shares outstanding

7,708

7,756

7,799

7,876

7,967

7,750

7,982

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019








($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities/Cash

$           168,373

$                  510

1.21%

$           100,768

$                  802

3.18%

Nontaxable securities

6,901

81

4.69%

9,168

94

4.10%

Loans, net

898,216

10,004

4.46%

804,716

10,255

5.10%












       Total earning assets

1,073,490

10,595

3.95%

914,652

11,151

4.88%












Cash and due from banks

18,937



36,908


Allowance for loan losses

(9,369)



(8,232)


Premises and equipment

23,896



23,555


Other assets

62,076



49,610













      Total assets

$         1,169,030



$         1,016,493












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           473,793

$               1,220

1.03%

$           422,327

$                  740

0.70%

Time deposits

251,482

334

0.53%

261,746

1,352

2.07%

Repurchase agreements & other

19,200

20

0.42%

13,645

17

0.50%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

24,472

92

1.50%

16,000

100

2.50%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

62

2.41%

10,310

110

4.27%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

779,257

1,728

0.89%

724,028

2,319

1.28%












Non interest bearing demand

220,778

-


143,542

-












      Total funding

1,000,035

0.69%

867,570

1.07%












Other liabilities

27,174



16,189













      Total liabilities

1,027,209



883,759













Equity

141,821



132,734













      Total liabilities and equity

$         1,169,030



$         1,016,493













Net interest income

$               8,867



$               8,832












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.30%



3.86%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.32%



3.88%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





















Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020

Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities

$           155,787

$               1,202

1.54%

$             98,203

$               1,713

3.49%

Nontaxable securities

6,732

159

4.72%

9,328

192

4.12%

Loans, net

865,595

19,878

4.59%

790,080

19,744

5.00%












       Total earning assets

1,028,114

21,239

4.13%

897,611

21,649

4.82%












Cash and due from banks

12,693



41,724


Allowance for loan losses

(9,118)



(8,258)


Premises and equipment

23,797



23,536


Other assets

60,041



53,946













      Total assets

$         1,115,527



$         1,008,559












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           458,116

$               2,303

1.01%

$           422,494

$               1,462

0.69%

Time deposits

252,912

1,131

0.89%

255,734

2,548

1.99%

Repurchase agreements & Other

20,868

48

0.46%

15,663

43

0.55%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

20,302

192

1.89%

16,133

200

2.48%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

150

2.91%

10,310

224

4.35%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

762,508

3,824

1.00%

720,334

4,477

1.24%












Non interest bearing demand

189,784

0.80%

141,024

1.04%












      Total funding

952,292



861,358













Other liabilities

23,714



15,340













      Total liabilities

976,006



876,698













Equity

139,521



131,861













      Total liabilities and equity

$         1,115,527



$         1,008,559













Net interest income

$             17,415



$             17,172












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.39%



3.83%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.40%



3.84%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis







Non-GAAP reconciliation

 Three Months Ended 

 Six Months Ended 









($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

 Jun. 30, 2020 

 Jun. 30, 2019 

 Jun. 30, 2020 

 Jun. 30, 2019 









Total Operating Revenue

$          17,487

$          12,523

$          28,196

$          23,863

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

1,088

690

3,300

1,398









Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

18,575

13,213

31,496

25,261









Total Operating Expense

$          11,662

$           9,108

$          21,068

$          17,734

 Adjustment for merger expenses**

(1,241)

-

(1,241)

-









Adjusted Total Operating Expense

10,421

9,108

19,827

17,734









Income before Income Taxes

4,525

3,215

5,228

5,929

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

2,329

690

4,541

1,398









Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

6,854

3,905

9,769

7,327


















Provision for Income Taxes

870

588

892

1,076

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense***

489

145

954

294









Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

1,359

733

1,846

1,371


















Net Income

3,655

2,627

4,336

4,853

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

1,840

545

3,587

1,104









Adjusted Net Income

5,495

3,172

7,923

5,958


















Diluted Earnings per Share

0.47

0.33

0.56

0.61

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.24

0.07

0.46

0.14









Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$             0.71

$             0.40

$             1.02

$             0.75


















Return on Average Assets

1.25%

1.03%

0.78%

0.96%

 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expense

0.63%

0.05%

0.64%

0.11%









Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.88%

1.09%

1.42%

1.07%

*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights


**transactions costs related to the Edon acquisition


***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

