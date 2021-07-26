SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

Net income of $3.8 million ; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.52 or a 10.6 percent increase

; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of or a 10.6 percent increase Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") impairment of $0.1 million was $3.84 million , with EPS of $0.53

was , with EPS of Mortgage origination volume of $164.9 million , reflects a decrease of $58.8 million , or 26.3 percent

Six months ended June 30, 2021, highlights over prior-year six months include:

Net income of $10.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.49 , compared to $4.3 million , or $0.56 per share or a 166.1 percent increase

and diluted EPS of , compared to , or per share or a 166.1 percent increase Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR activity and merger costs of $8.8 million , up $0.9 million or 10.9 percent

, up or 10.9 percent Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21 , up $0.18 per share or 17.5 percent

Second quarter 2021 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances of $34.8 million , decreased $3.0 million , or 0.4 percent from the prior year

, decreased , or 0.4 percent from the prior year Deposits grew by $100.4 million , or 10.1 percent to $1.09 billion at quarter end

, or 10.1 percent to at quarter end Mortgage origination volume of $689.9 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.32 billion , which is up $1.2 million , or 4.9 percent



















Highlights Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2021 Jun. 2020 % Change



Jun. 2021 Jun. 2020 % Change Operating revenue $ 15,694 $ 17,487 -10.3%



$ 36,241 $ 28,196 28.5% Interest income 10,163 10,595 -4.1%



20,868 21,239 -1.7% Interest expense 1,006 1,723 -41.6%



2,086 3,819 -45.4% Net interest income 9,157 8,872 3.2%



18,782 17,420 7.8% Provision for loan losses - 1,300 -100.0%



750 1,900 -60.5% Noninterest income 6,537 8,615 -24.1%



17,459 10,776 62.0% Noninterest expense 11,076 11,662 -5.0%



21,985 21,068 4.4% Net income 3,761 3,655 2.9%



10,842 4,336 150.0% Earnings per diluted share 0.52 0.47 10.6%



1.49 0.56 166.1% Return on average assets 1.13% 1.25% -9.6%



1.66% 0.78% 112.8% Return on average equity 10.42% 10.31% 1.1%



15.09% 6.22% 142.6%

















Non-GAAP Measures















Adjusted net income $ 3,840 $ 5,495 -30.1%



$ 8,783 $ 7,923 10.9% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.53 0.71 -25.4%



1.21 1.03 17.5% Adjusted return on average assets 1.16% 1.88% -38.3%



1.50% 1.42% 6.3% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 4,717 8,154 -42.1%



10,900 11,669 -6.6%

"We began to see some return to normalcy in our second quarter results" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "We achieved month over month loan growth in May and June and despite market headwinds, our mortgage team originated nearly $165 million in volume this quarter. We also successfully completed a debt raise in the quarter, which will serve us well as we look to grow our Company in the coming years."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 10.3 percent from the second quarter of 2020, and down 23.6 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up from the year-ago quarter by 3.2 percent, but down 4.9 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from both year-ago and linked quarters by 38 and 27 basis points, respectively, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal and PPP forgiveness slowed.

Noninterest income was down 24 and 40 percent from the year ago and linked quarters, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and no OMSR recapture.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2021 were $164.9 million, down $58.8 million, or 26.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $119.1 million, down $85.6 million, or 41.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the first six months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $320.7 million, of which $143.1 million (44 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $92.3 million was external refinance (29 percent), and the remaining $85.3 million (27 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2021 was a negative $0.1 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $2.6 million compared to impairment of $3.3 million for the prior year six months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.3 million. The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2021, was $1.32 billion, up $0.06 billion, or 4.9 percent, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2020.

Mr. Klein noted, "The slowdown in refinance transactions and the lower levels of housing inventory were headwinds in the quarter, but we are pleased with the relationships we have built that allow us to continue to increase the number of households serviced. We continue to expand and add resources to this business line and it continues to provide great revenue diversity."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Mortgage originations $ 164,883 $ 155,836 $ 168,997 $ 200,158 $ 223,671 Mortgage sales 119,064 136,708 143,151 166,201 204,628 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,323,804 1,304,097 1,299,698 1,293,037 1,261,746 Mortgage servicing rights 10,678 10,490 7,759 8,535 8,168























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 830 859 857 813 782 OMSR amortization (948) (1,187) (1,283) (1,308) (1,574) Net administrative fees (118) (328) (426) (495) (792) OMSR valuation adjustment (99) 2,706 (611) 326 (1,088) Net loan servicing fees (217) 2,378 (1,037) (169) (1,880) Gain on sale of mortgages 4,255 5,859 7,197 8,085 8,119 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 4,038 $ 8,237 $ 6,160 $ 7,916 $ 6,239

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down from the prior year and the linked quarter by 24 and 40 percent, respectively. Gain on sale yields on mortgage loan sales were down 40 basis points from the prior year and the total dollars of sales were down nearly $86 million. Wealth management revenue was up over 23 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. Reflective of the continued strength in the mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million.

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.1 million was down $0.6 million compared to the prior year or 5.0 percent. Lower mortgage volume and timing of technology initiatives have resulted in lower operating expenses.

Mr. Klein stated, "The wealth management business line has grown nicely year over year and it demonstrates the full slate of products we can provide to both our retail and business clients. The Peak Title partnership is growing each quarter and will continue to provide additional points of entry to new markets."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 6,537 $ 10,922 $ 8,902 $ 10,418 $ 8,615 NII / Total Revenue 41.7% 53.2% 49.0% 52.9% 49.3% NII / Average Assets 2.0% 3.4% 2.9% 3.4% 3.0% Total Revenue Growth -10.3% 91.9% 24.7% 36.4% 39.6%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,076 $ 10,909 $ 10,684 $ 11,335 $ 11,662 Efficiency Ratio 70.5% 53.0% 58.8% 57.5% 66.7% NIE / Average Assets 3.3% 3.4% 3.5% 3.7% 4.0% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.4% 0.0% -0.6% -0.3% -1.0% Total Expense Growth -5.0% 16.0% 5.0% 19.3% 28.0% Operating Leverage -2.1 5.7 4.9 1.9 1.4

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion, or 9.1 percent, from the year ago quarter due to higher liquidity levels and PPP activity. Total shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 4.4 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.0 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $850.5 million at June 30, 2021, down $51.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were down just $3.0 million, or 0.4 percent.

The investment portfolio of $217.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 16.5 percent of assets at June 30, 2021, and was up 99.0 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at June 30, 2021, increased by $0.1 billion, or 10.1 percent, since June 30, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $44.4 million in checking and $56.0 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Positive loan growth from the linked quarter was welcomed and we feel good about the loan pipelines in all of our markets. Our focus on Private Client residential real estate has provided a good lift in not only balances but has allowed us to expand our relationships with high end clients that have high potential to utilize multiple services. Asset quality metrics have continued to improve and we are pleased that all COVID deferrals are now back to full paying status."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Annual Growth Commercial $ 149,998 $ 179,157 $ 203,256 $ 216,667 $ 222,108 $ (72,110) % of Total 17.6% 21.1% 23.3% 24.5% 24.6% -32.5% Commercial RE 389,287 385,403 370,984 371,947 375,450 13,837 % of Total 45.8% 45.4% 42.5% 42.0% 41.6% 3.7% Agriculture 50,895 48,405 55,251 57,420 58,817 (7,922) % of Total 6.0% 5.7% 6.3% 6.5% 6.5% -13.5% Residential RE 203,294 176,998 182,076 178,393 184,684 18,610 % of Total 23.9% 20.9% 20.9% 20.1% 20.6% 10.1% Consumer & Other 57,039 58,213 61,156 61,423 60,489 (3,450) % of Total 6.7% 6.9% 7.0% 6.9% 6.7% -5.7% Total Loans $ 850,513 $ 848,176 $ 872,723 $ 885,850 $ 901,548 $ (51,035) Total Growth Percentage









-5.7%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 240,572 $ 273,026 $ 251,649 $ 225,003 $ 229,042 $ 11,530 % of Total 22.0% 24.4% 24.0% 22.2% 23.1% 5.0% Interest DDA 187,023 191,593 176,785 164,248 154,143 32,880 % of Total 17.1% 17.1% 16.9% 16.2% 15.6% 21.3% Savings 235,231 218,260 174,864 169,474 161,182 74,049 % of Total 21.6% 19.5% 16.7% 16.7% 16.2% 45.9% Money Market 255,512 249,088 216,164 204,862 189,380 66,132 % of Total 23.4% 22.2% 20.6% 20.2% 19.1% 34.9% Time Deposits 172,696 188,229 229,549 250,428 256,840 (84,144) % of Total 15.8% 16.8% 21.9% 24.7% 25.9% -32.8% Total Deposits $ 1,091,034 $ 1,120,196 $ 1,049,011 $ 1,014,015 $ 990,587 $ 100,447 Total Growth Percentage









10.1%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, down $1.7 million or 22.6 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company took $0.02 million in charge-offs in the quarter and believes that further pressure on the portfolio due to the COVID-19 impact is unknown, but impact is currently minimal. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 304 percent at June 30, 2021, up from 136 percent at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no remaining COVID related forbearances in place.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual Change

($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Jun. 2020

Commercial & Agriculture $ 375 $ 615 $ 902 $ 1,140 $ 1,204 $ (829)

% of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.19% 0.27% 0.35% 0.42% 0.43% -68.9%

Commercial RE 1,026 2,402 2,412 2,475 2,484 (1,458)

% of Total CRE loans 0.26% 0.62% 0.65% 0.67% 0.66% -58.7%

Residential RE 1,751 2,138 2,704 2,481 2,538 (787)

% of Total Res. RE loans 0.86% 1.21% 1.49% 1.39% 1.37% -31.0%

Consumer & Other 463 480 408 313 308 155

% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.81% 0.82% 0.67% 0.51% 0.51% 50.3%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,615 5,635 6,426 6,409 6,534 (2,919)

% of Total loans 0.43% 0.66% 0.74% 0.72% 0.72% -44.7%

Accruing Restructured Loans 758 794 810 789 804 (46)

Total Change (%)









-5.7%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,373 6,429 7,236 7,198 7,338 (2,965)

% of Total loans 0.51% 0.76% 0.83% 0.81% 0.81% -40.4%

Foreclosed Assets 1,603 43 23 76 382 1,221

Total Change (%)









319.6%

Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,976 $ 6,472 $ 7,259 $ 7,274 $ 7,720 $ (1,744)

% of Total assets 0.46% 0.49% 0.58% 0.60% 0.64% -22.6%



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































June

March

December

September

June





($ in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 154,993

$ 206,036

$ 140,690

$ 94,641

$ 85,661

Interest bearing time deposits

2,906

3,562

5,823

8,956

10,542

Available-for-sale securities

211,756

177,918

149,406

130,315

104,289

Loans held for sale

8,731

8,689

7,234

13,943

13,742

Loans, net of unearned income

850,513

848,176

872,723

885,850

901,548

Allowance for loan losses

(13,306)

(13,326)

(12,574)

(11,793)

(10,013)

Premises and equipment, net

24,343

23,233

23,557

23,785

23,662

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303

4,837

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

1,603

43

23

76

382

Interest receivable

3,000

3,371

3,799

4,159

4,272

Goodwill

22,091

22,091

22,091

22,091

22,117

Cash value of life insurance

17,721

17,651

17,530

17,453

17,375

Mortgage servicing rights

10,678

10,490

7,759

8,535

8,168

Other assets

12,175

12,630

14,475

14,927

16,354

































Total assets

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits























Non interest bearing demand

$ 240,572

$ 273,026

$ 251,649

$ 225,003

$ 229,042



Interest bearing demand

187,023

191,593

176,785

164,248

154,143



Savings

235,231

218,260

174,864

169,474

161,182



Money market

255,512

249,088

216,164

204,862

189,380



Time deposits

172,696

188,229

229,549

250,428

256,840

































Total deposits

1,091,034

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587





























Short-term borrowings

25,096

24,321

20,189

20,710

23,826

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,500

8,000

8,000

8,000

13,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Subordinated debt net of issuance costs

19,522

-

-

-

-

Interest payable

417

489

616

946

929

Other liabilities

16,611

18,585

26,790

22,913

26,403

































Total liabilities

1,168,490

1,181,901

1,114,916

1,076,894

1,065,055





























Shareholders' Equity























Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463



Additional paid-in capital

14,906

14,755

14,845

14,782

14,780



Retained earnings

93,851

90,883

84,578

80,012

75,526



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 499

(457)

2,210

2,221

2,320



Treasury stock

(19,702)

(15,678)

(13,173)

(10,131)

(9,208)

































Total shareholders' equity

144,017

143,966

142,923

141,347

137,881

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

$ 1,202,936

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended











































June

March

December

September

June



June

June Interest income



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



2021

2020

Loans































Taxable

$ 9,196

$ 9,926

$ 9,816

$ 10,179

$ 9,945



$ 19,122

$ 19,740

Tax exempt

47

48

54

47

59



95

138

Securities































Taxable

835

643

632

494

510



1,478

1,202

Tax exempt

85

88

87

87

81



173

159







































Total interest income

10,163

10,705

10,589

10,807

10,595



20,868

21,239



































Interest expense

































Deposits

818

962

1,218

1,423

1,549



1,780

3,429

Repurchase agreements & other

12

11

10

12

20



23

48

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

51

56

58

59

92



107

192

Trust preferred securities

50

51

52

54

62



101

150

Subordinated debt

75

-

-

-

-



75

-







































Total interest expense

1,006

1,080

1,338

1,548

1,723



2,086

3,819







































































Net interest income

9,157

9,625

9,251

9,259

8,872



18,782

17,420





































Provision for loan losses

-

750

800

1,800

1,300



750

1,900



































Net interest income after provision





























for loan losses



9,157

8,875

8,451

7,459

7,572



18,032

15,520



































Noninterest income

































Wealth management fees

955

912

863

839

775



1,867

1,543

Customer service fees

820

758

728

730

667



1,578

1,349

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

4,255

5,859

7,197

8,085

8,119



10,114

10,068

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(217)

2,378

(1,037)

(169)

(1,880)



2,161

(3,932)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

45

17

123

119

107



62

211

Title insurance revenue

532

521

522

517

609



1,053

874

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

2

(2)

181

(52)

(80)



-

(126)

Other

145

479

325

349

298



624

789







































Total noninterest income

6,537

10,922

8,902

10,418

8,615



17,459

10,776



































Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,881

6,620

6,556

6,995

6,419



13,501

11,846

Net occupancy expense

748

740

782

736

675



1,488

1,373

Equipment expense

778

732

818

888

780



1,510

1,480

Data processing fees

653

534

633

586

1,288



1,187

1,836

Professional fees

574

764

631

695

1,224



1,338

1,981

Marketing expense

220

135

172

137

141



355

349

Telephone and communication expense 139

154

156

142

122



293

237

Postage and delivery expense

97

111

108

96

96



208

211

State, local and other taxes

278

323

299

331

262



601

516

Employee expense

161

153

103

155

93



314

277

Other expenses

547

643

426

574

562



1,190

962







































Total noninterest expense

11,076

10,909

10,684

11,335

11,662



21,985

21,068







































































Income before income tax expense

4,618

8,888

6,669

6,542

4,525



13,506

5,228





































Income tax expense

857

1,807

1,311

1,292

870



2,664

892



































Net income available to common shareholders

$ 3,761

$ 7,081

$ 5,358

$ 5,250

$ 3,655



$ 10,842

$ 4,336



































Common share data:































Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.53

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.47



$ 1.50

$ 0.56





































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.52

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.47



$ 1.49

$ 0.56



































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic:

7,148

7,317

7,487

7,607

7,708



7,232

7,750

Diluted:

7,200

7,335

7,487

7,607

7,708



7,256

7,750

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)





























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

































June

March

December

September

June

June

June SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020





























Net interest income

$ 9,157

$ 9,625

$ 9,251

$ 9,259

$ 8,872

$ 18,782

$ 17,420 Tax-equivalent adjustment

35

36

37

36

37

71

79 Tax-equivalent net interest income

9,192

9,661

9,288

9,295

8,909

18,853

17,499 Provision for loan loss

-

750

800

1,800

1,300

750

1,900 Noninterest income

6,537

10,922

8,902

10,418

8,615

17,459

10,776 Total operating revenue

15,694

20,547

18,153

19,677

17,487

36,241

28,196 Noninterest expense

11,076

10,909

10,684

11,335

11,662

21,985

21,068 Pre-tax pre-provision income

4,618

9,638

7,469

8,342

5,825

14,256

7,128 Pretax income

4,618

8,888

6,669

6,542

4,525

13,506

5,228 Net income

3,761

7,081

5,358

5,250

3,655

10,842

4,336





























PER SHARE INFORMATION:



























Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.53

0.97

0.71

0.69

0.47

1.50

0.56 Diluted earnings per share

0.52

0.97

0.71

0.69

0.47

1.49

0.56 Common dividends

0.110

0.105

0.105

0.100

0.100

0.215

0.195 Book value per common share

20.50

19.88

19.39

18.73

17.98

20.50

17.98 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

17.26

16.74

16.30

15.72

15.01

17.26

15.01 Market price per common share

18.50

18.26

18.28

13.49

16.62

18.50

16.62 Market price to TBV

107.2%

109.1%

112.1%

85.8%

110.8%

107.2%

110.8% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

6.4

6.4

9.3

8.0

11.4

6.4

11.4





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS:



























Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.13%

2.21%

1.73%

1.73%

1.25%

1.66%

0.78% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.39%

3.01%

2.41%

2.74%

1.99%

2.32%

1.28% Return on average equity

10.42%

19.78%

15.05%

15.01%

10.31%

15.09%

6.22% Return on average tangible equity

12.37%

23.52%

17.91%

17.93%

11.91%

17.92%

7.17% Efficiency ratio

70.46%

53.01%

58.76%

57.48%

66.68%

60.56%

74.70% Earning asset yield

3.25%

3.56%

3.66%

3.96%

3.95%

3.40%

4.13% Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.44%

0.50%

0.64%

0.75%

0.89%

0.47%

1.00% Net interest margin

2.93%

3.20%

3.20%

3.39%

3.31%

3.06%

3.39% Tax equivalent effect

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01% Net interest margin, tax equivalent

2.94%

3.21%

3.21%

3.41%

3.32%

3.07%

3.40% Non interest income/Average assets

1.97%

3.41%

2.87%

3.42%

2.95%

2.67%

1.93% Non interest expense/Average assets

3.33%

3.40%

3.45%

3.73%

3.99%

3.37%

3.78% Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.37%

0.00%

-0.58%

-0.30%

-1.04%

-0.69%

-1.85%





























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:



























Gross charge-offs

26

52

57

32

254

78

654 Recoveries

6

54

39

11

10

60

13 Net charge-offs

20

(2)

18

21

244

18

641 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.43%

0.66%

0.74%

0.72%

0.72%

0.43%

0.72% Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.51%

0.76%

0.83%

0.81%

0.81%

0.51%

0.81% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.70%

0.76%

0.83%

0.82%

0.86%

0.70%

0.86% Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.46%

0.49%

0.58%

0.60%

0.64%

0.46%

0.64% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

304.28%

207.28%

173.77%

163.84%

136.45%

304.28%

136.45% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.56%

1.57%

1.44%

1.33%

1.11%

1.56%

1.11% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.01%

(0.00%)

0.01%

0.01%

0.11%

0.00%

0.15% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

0.00%

(37500.00%)

4444.44%

8571.43%

532.79%

4166.67%

296.41%





























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:



























Loans/ Deposits

77.95%

75.72%

83.19%

87.36%

91.01%

77.95%

91.01% Equity/ Assets

10.97%

10.86%

11.36%

11.60%

11.46%

10.97%

11.46% Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.41%

9.30%

9.73%

9.92%

9.75%

9.41%

9.75% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.45%

13.08%

12.91%

12.71%

11.97%

13.08%

11.97%





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Total assets

1,312,507

1,325,867

1,257,839

1,218,241

1,202,936

1,312,507

1,202,936 Total loans

850,513

848,176

872,723

885,850

901,548

850,513

901,548 Deposits

1,091,034

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,014,015

990,587

1,091,034

990,587 Stockholders equity

144,017

143,966

142,923

141,347

137,881

144,017

137,881 Goodwill and intangibles

22,710

22,728

22,745

22,763

22,813

22,710

22,813 Tangible equity

121,307

121,238

120,178

118,584

115,068

121,307

115,068 Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,323,804

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,261,746

1,323,804

1,261,746 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

600,904

576,503

558,409

522,360

495,025

600,904

495,025 Total assets under care

3,237,215

3,206,467

3,115,946

3,033,638

2,959,707

3,237,215

2,959,707 Full-time equivalent employees

256

246

244

251

254

256

254 Period end common shares outstanding

7,027

7,242

7,372

7,545

7,668

7,027

7,668 Market capitalization (all)

129,998

132,239

134,760

101,782

127,442

129,998

127,442





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Total assets

1,329,348

1,281,635

1,238,790

1,216,843

1,169,030

1,306,355

1,115,527 Total earning assets

1,251,213

1,203,284

1,156,718

1,090,386

1,073,490

1,227,359

1,028,114 Total loans

853,794

862,898

893,244

907,483

898,216

858,321

865,595 Deposits

1,115,186

1,073,641

1,031,649

1,007,679

946,053

1,094,269

900,812 Stockholders equity

144,315

143,167

142,418

139,908

141,821

143,709

139,521 Goodwill and intangibles

22,718

22,736

22,754

22,787

19,066

22,727

18,537 Tangible equity

121,597

120,431

119,664

117,121

122,755

120,982

120,984 Average basic shares outstanding

7,148

7,317

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,232

7,750 Average diluted shares outstanding

7,200

7,335

7,487

7,607

7,708

7,256

7,750

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021



Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/cash

$ 390,036 $ 835 0.86%



$ 168,373 $ 510 1.21%

Nontaxable securities

7,383 85 4.61%



6,901 81 4.69%

Loans, net

853,794 9,243 4.33%



898,216 10,004 4.46%























Total earning assets

1,251,213 10,163 3.25%



1,073,490 10,595 3.95%























Cash and due from banks

6,992







18,937





Allowance for loan losses

(13,565)







(9,369)





Premises and equipment

23,988







23,896





Other assets

60,720







62,076



























Total assets

$ 1,329,348







$ 1,169,030

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 672,803 $ 464 0.28%



$ 473,793 $ 1,215 1.03%

Time deposits

183,138 354 0.77%



251,482 334 0.53%

Repurchase agreements & other

23,607 12 0.20%



19,200 20 0.42%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

7,066 51 2.89%



24,472 92 1.50%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 50 1.94%



10,310 62 2.41%

Subordinated debt

9,880 75 3.04%



- - 0.00%























Total interest bearing liabilities

906,804 1,006 0.44%



779,257 1,723 0.88%























Non interest bearing demand

259,245 -





220,778 -

























Total funding

1,166,049

0.35%



1,000,035

0.69%























Other liabilities

18,984







27,174



























Total liabilities

1,185,033







1,027,209



























Equity

144,315







141,821



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,329,348







$ 1,169,030



























Net interest income



$ 9,157







$ 8,872

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 2.93%







3.31%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 2.94%







3.32%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis











































Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021



Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/cash

$ 361,566 $ 1,478 0.82%



$ 155,787 $ 1,202 1.54%

Nontaxable securities

7,472 173 4.63%



6,732 159 4.72%

Loans, net

858,321 19,217 4.48%



865,595 19,878 4.59%























Total earning assets

1,227,359 20,868 3.40%



1,028,114 21,239 4.13%























Cash and due from banks

7,769







12,693





Allowance for loan losses

(13,206)







(9,118)





Premises and equipment

23,743







23,797





Other assets

60,690







60,041



























Total assets

$ 1,306,355







$ 1,115,527

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 643,962 $ 972 0.30%



$ 458,116 $ 2,298 1.00%

Time deposits

194,955 808 0.83%



252,912 1,131 0.89%

Repurchase agreements & Other

23,869 23 0.19%



20,868 48 0.46%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

7,530 107 2.84%



20,302 192 1.89%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 101 1.96%



10,310 150 2.91%

Subordinated debt

5,646 75 2.66%



- - 0.00%























Total interest bearing liabilities

886,272 2,086 0.47%



762,508 3,819 1.00%























Non interest bearing demand

255,352

0.37%



189,784

0.80%























Total funding

1,141,624







952,292



























Other liabilities

21,022







23,714



























Total liabilities

1,162,646







976,006



























Equity

143,709







139,521



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,306,355







$ 1,115,527



























Net interest income



$ 18,782







$ 17,420

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.06%







3.39%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.07%







3.40%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis



















Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020





















Total Operating Revenue

$ 15,694

$ 17,487

$ 36,241

$ 28,196

Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

99

1,088

(2,606)

3,300





















Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

15,793

18,575

33,635

31,496









































Total Operating Expense

$ 11,076

$ 11,662

$ 21,985

$ 21,068

Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

(1,241)

-

(1,241)





















Adjusted Total Operating Expense

11,076

10,421

21,985

19,827









































Income before Income Taxes

4,618

4,525

13,506

5,228

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

99

2,329

(2,606)

4,541





















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

4,717

6,854

10,900

9,769









































Provision for Income Taxes

857

870

2,664

892

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***

21

489

(547)

954





















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

878

1,359

2,117

1,847









































Net Income

3,761

3,655

10,842

4,336

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

79

1,840

(2,059)

3,587





















Adjusted Net Income

3,840

5,495

8,783

7,924









































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.52

0.47

1.49

0.56

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

0.01

0.24

(0.28)

0.46





















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.53

$ 0.71

$ 1.21

$ 1.03









































Return on Average Assets

1.13%

1.25%

1.66%

0.78%

Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

0.02%

0.63%

-0.16%

0.64%





















Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.16%

1.88%

1.50%

1.42%





















*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights

































**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition





































***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate











