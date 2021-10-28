SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year third quarter include:

Net income of $4.1 million ; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.58 or a 15.9 percent decrease

; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of or a 15.9 percent decrease Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") impairment of $250,000 was $3.9 million , with EPS of $0.56

was , with EPS of Mortgage origination volume of $152.6 million , reflects a decrease of $47.5 million , or 23.8 percent

Third quarter 2021 highlights over the linked quarter include:

Net income up $342,000 with EPS increasing $0.06 or 11.5 percent

with EPS increasing or 11.5 percent Loan growth excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was up $20.6 million or 10 percent annualized

Nine months ended September 30, 2021, highlights over prior-year nine months include:

Net income of $14.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.08 , compared to $9.6 million , or $1.25 per share or a 66.4 percent increase

and diluted EPS of , compared to , or per share or a 66.4 percent increase Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR activity and merger costs, was $12.7 million , down $227,000 or 1.8 percent with EPS of $1.76 , up $0.09 or 5.4 percent

Third quarter 2021 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loans, excluding the impact of PPP loan balances from both years of $10.2 and $82.1 million , respectively, increased $32.6 million , or 4.1 percent from the prior year

and , respectively, increased , or 4.1 percent from the prior year Deposits grew by $97.7 million , or 9.6 percent to $1.11 billion at quarter end

, or 9.6 percent to at quarter end Mortgage origination volume of $642.3 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.34 billion , which is up $48.4 million , or 3.7 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2021 Sep. 2020 % Change



Sep. 2021 Sep. 2020 % Change Operating revenue $ 16,673 $ 19,677 -15.3%



$ 52,914 $ 47,873 10.5% Interest income 11,033 10,807 2.1%



31,901 32,046 -0.5% Interest expense 1,009 1,548 -34.8%



3,095 5,367 -42.3% Net interest income 10,024 9,259 8.3%



28,806 26,679 8.0% Provision for loan losses 300 1,800 -83.3%



1,050 3,700 -71.6% Noninterest income 6,649 10,418 -36.2%



24,108 21,194 13.7% Noninterest expense 11,256 11,335 -0.7%



33,241 32,403 2.6% Net income 4,103 5,250 -21.8%



14,945 9,586 55.9% Earnings per diluted share 0.58 0.69 -15.9%



2.08 1.25 66.4% Return on average assets 1.23% 1.73% -28.9%



1.51% 1.12% 34.8% Return on average equity 11.35% 15.01% -24.4%



13.84% 9.74% 42.1%

















Non-GAAP Measures















Adjusted net income $ 3,907 $ 4,992 -21.7%



$ 12,690 $ 12,917 -1.8% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.56 0.65 -13.8%



1.76 1.67 5.4% Adjusted return on average assets 1.17% 1.64% -28.7%



1.34% 1.41% -5.0% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 5,169 8,016 -35.5%



17,569 18,444 -4.7%

"The third quarter saw significant PPP forgiveness, which drove our EPS up nearly 12 percent from the linked quarter" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Loan growth net of PPP was up compared to the prior year quarter and we have now had positive loan growth, excluding PPP, in each of the last two quarters."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 15.3 percent from the third quarter of 2020, but up 6.2 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up from the year-ago quarter by 8.3 percent, and up 9.5 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago quarter by 20 basis points and flat to the linked quarter, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, which was offset by higher PPP forgiveness.

Noninterest income was down 36 percent from the year ago quarter as mortgage volume and gain on sale yields trended lower. This compares to a two percent increase from the linked quarter.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2021 were $152.6 million, down $47.5 million, or 23.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $123.1 million, down $43.1 million, or 25.9 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the first nine months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $473.8 million, of which $236.2 million (50 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $118.5 million was external refinance (25 percent), and the remaining $119.1 million (25 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $7.9 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2021 was a positive $248,000, compared to a positive adjustment of $326,000 for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $2.9 million compared to impairment of $3.0 million for the prior year nine months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.0 million. The servicing portfolio at September 30, 2021, was $1.34 billion, up $48.4 million, or 3.7 percent, from $1.29 billion at September 30, 2020.

Mr. Klein noted, "This quarter had relatively strong mortgage origination of $153 million, which while down 24 percent from the prior year, was down just seven percent from the linked quarter. We continue to be positive about our mortgage pipeline as construction and private client activity remain strong. We now have a total of 24 Mortgage Originators that represents an increase of four from the prior year which includes the addition of two originators in our Ft. Wayne growth market."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Mortgage originations $ 152,623 $ 164,883 $ 155,836 $ 168,997 $ 200,158 Mortgage sales 123,083 119,064 136,708 143,151 166,201 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,341,439 1,323,804 1,304,097 1,299,698 1,293,037 Mortgage servicing rights 11,194 10,678 10,490 7,759 8,535























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 850 830 859 857 813 OMSR amortization (943) (948) (1,187) (1,283) (1,308) Net administrative fees (93) (118) (328) (426) (495) OMSR valuation adjustment 248 (99) 2,706 (611) 326 Net loan servicing fees 155 (217) 2,378 (1,037) (169) Gain on sale of mortgages 3,947 4,255 5,859 7,197 8,085 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 4,102 $ 4,038 $ 8,237 $ 6,160 $ 7,916

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 36 percent from the prior year but up compared to the linked quarter by approximately two percent. The gain on sale mortgage loan yields were down 165 basis points from the prior year with the total dollars of sales down $43.1 million. Wealth management revenue was up over 14 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $508,000.

For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.3 million was flat to the prior year and up slightly to the linked quarter. For the first nine months, noninterest expense of $33.2 million was up $838,000 or 2.6 percent compared to the prior year first nine months. Operating leverage for the nine months of 2021 compared to the prior year was positive with revenue growth of 10.5 percent exceeding expense growth of 2.6 percent by 4.1 times.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 6,649 $ 6,537 $ 10,922 $ 8,902 $ 10,418 NII / Total Revenue 39.9% 41.7% 53.2% 49.0% 52.9% NII / Average Assets 2.0% 2.0% 3.4% 2.9% 3.4% Total Revenue Growth -15.3% -10.3% 91.9% 24.7% 36.4%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,256 $ 11,076 $ 10,909 $ 10,684 $ 11,335 Efficiency Ratio 67.4% 70.5% 53.0% 58.8% 57.5% NIE / Average Assets 3.4% 3.3% 3.4% 3.5% 3.7% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.4% -1.4% 0.0% -0.6% -0.3% Total Expense Growth -0.7% -5.0% 16.0% 5.0% 19.3% Operating Leverage -21.5 -2.1 5.7 4.9 1.9

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of September 30, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $111.5 million, or 9.2 percent, from the year ago quarter due to higher liquidity levels and PPP activity. Total shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2021, was $144.3 million, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, and comprised 10.9 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $846.5 million at September 30, 2021, down $39.3 million, or 4.4 percent, from September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $32.6 million, or 4.1 percent.

The investment portfolio of $254.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 19.1 percent of assets at September 30, 2021, and was up 87.4 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at September 30, 2021, increased by $97.6 million, or 9.6 percent, since September 30, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $58.7 million in checking and $38.9 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Our lending teams were very busy in the quarter as we had solid loan growth for the second consecutive quarter and we assisted a number of clients in submitting PPP forgiveness applications. We also had two non-performing credits that paid off in the quarter, resulting in lower NPA balances and recapture of prior non-accrual interest. Our coverage of non-performing loans is now above 350 percent and we continue to have no loans on COVID deferral."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 138,085 $ 149,998 $ 179,157 $ 203,256 $ 216,667 $ (78,582) % of Total 16.3% 17.6% 21.1% 23.3% 24.5% -36.3% Commercial RE 387,858 389,287 385,403 370,984 371,947 15,911 % of Total 45.8% 45.8% 45.4% 42.5% 42.0% 4.3% Agriculture 57,374 50,895 48,405 55,251 57,420 (46) % of Total 6.8% 6.0% 5.7% 6.3% 6.5% -0.1% Residential RE 207,571 203,294 176,998 182,076 178,393 29,178 % of Total 24.5% 23.9% 20.9% 20.9% 20.1% 16.4% Consumer & Other 55,660 57,039 58,213 61,156 61,423 (5,763) % of Total 6.6% 6.7% 6.9% 7.0% 6.9% -9.4% Total Loans $ 846,548 $ 850,513 $ 848,176 $ 872,723 $ 885,850 $ (39,302) Total Growth Percentage









-4.4%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 258,857 $ 240,572 $ 273,026 $ 251,649 $ 225,003 $ 33,854 % of Total 23.3% 22.0% 24.4% 24.0% 22.2% 15.0% Interest DDA 189,130 187,023 191,593 176,785 164,248 24,882 % of Total 17.0% 17.1% 17.1% 16.9% 16.2% 15.1% Savings 246,414 235,231 218,260 174,864 169,474 76,940 % of Total 22.2% 21.6% 19.5% 16.7% 16.7% 45.4% Money Market 258,741 255,512 249,088 216,164 204,862 53,879 % of Total 23.3% 23.4% 22.2% 20.6% 20.2% 26.3% Time Deposits 158,518 172,696 188,229 229,549 250,428 (91,910) % of Total 14.3% 15.8% 16.8% 21.9% 24.7% -36.7% Total Deposits $ 1,111,660 $ 1,091,034 $ 1,120,196 $ 1,049,011 $ 1,014,015 $ 97,645 Total Growth Percentage









9.6%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.6 million as of September 30, 2021, down $1.7 million or 23.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company took $206,000 in net recoveries in the quarter. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 351 percent at September 30, 2021, up from 164 percent at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Sep. 2020 Commercial & Agriculture $ 144 $ 375 $ 615 $ 902 $ 1,140 $ (996) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.07% 0.19% 0.27% 0.35% 0.42% -87.4% Commercial RE 566 1,026 2,402 2,412 2,475 (1,909) % of Total CRE loans 0.15% 0.26% 0.62% 0.65% 0.67% -77.1% Residential RE 2,056 1,751 2,138 2,704 2,481 (425) % of Total Res. RE loans 0.99% 0.86% 1.21% 1.49% 1.39% -17.1% Consumer & Other 422 463 480 408 313 109 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.76% 0.81% 0.82% 0.67% 0.51% 34.8% Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,188 3,615 5,635 6,426 6,409 (3,221) % of Total loans 0.38% 0.43% 0.66% 0.74% 0.72% -50.3% Accruing Restructured Loans 805 758 794 810 789 16 Total Change (%)









2.0% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 3,993 4,373 6,429 7,236 7,198 (3,205) % of Total loans 0.47% 0.51% 0.76% 0.83% 0.81% -44.5% Foreclosed Assets 1,601 1,603 43 23 76 1,525 Total Change (%)









2006.6% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,594 $ 5,976 $ 6,472 $ 7,259 $ 7,274 $ (1,680) % of Total assets 0.42% 0.46% 0.49% 0.58% 0.60% -23.1%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2021, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers as revealed in EPS increases for 10 consecutive years. The honor roll review determined that just 16 banks, including SB Financial, or 4% of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































September

June

March

December

September





($ in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 138,015

$ 154,993

$ 206,036

$ 140,690

$ 94,641

Interest bearing time deposits

2,651

2,906

3,562

5,823

8,956

Available-for-sale securities

248,815

211,756

177,918

149,406

130,315

Loans held for sale

10,335

8,731

8,689

7,234

13,943

Loans, net of unearned income

846,548

850,513

848,176

872,723

885,850

Allowance for loan losses

(13,812)

(13,306)

(13,326)

(12,574)

(11,793)

Premises and equipment, net

23,874

24,343

23,233

23,557

23,785

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

1,601

1,603

43

23

76

Interest receivable

2,954

3,000

3,371

3,799

4,159

Goodwill

22,091

22,091

22,091

22,091

22,091

Cash value of life insurance

17,795

17,721

17,651

17,530

17,453

Mortgage servicing rights

11,194

10,678

10,490

7,759

8,535

Other assets

12,361

12,175

12,630

14,475

14,927

































Total assets

$ 1,329,725

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits























Non interest bearing demand

$ 258,857

$ 240,572

$ 273,026

$ 251,649

$ 225,003



Interest bearing demand

189,130

187,023

191,593

176,785

164,248



Savings

246,414

235,231

218,260

174,864

169,474



Money market

258,741

255,512

249,088

216,164

204,862



Time deposits

158,518

172,696

188,229

229,549

250,428

































Total deposits

1,111,660

1,091,034

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,014,015





























Short-term borrowings

20,771

25,096

24,321

20,189

20,710

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,500

5,500

8,000

8,000

8,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Subordinated debt net of issuance costs

19,534

19,522

-

-

-

Interest payable

576

417

489

616

946

Other liabilities

17,082

16,611

18,585

26,790

22,913

































Total liabilities

1,185,433

1,168,490

1,181,901

1,114,916

1,076,894





























Shareholders' Equity























Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463



Additional paid-in capital

14,875

14,906

14,755

14,845

14,782



Retained earnings

97,183

93,851

90,883

84,578

80,012



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (699)

499

(457)

2,210

2,221



Treasury stock

(21,530)

(19,702)

(15,678)

(13,173)

(10,131)

































Total shareholders' equity

144,292

144,017

143,966

142,923

141,347

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,329,725

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

$ 1,218,241

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









































September

June

March

December

September

September

September Interest income



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Loans





























Taxable

$ 9,948

$ 9,196

$ 9,926

$ 9,816

$ 10,179

$ 29,070

$ 29,919

Tax exempt

52

47

48

54

47

147

185

Securities





























Taxable

939

835

643

632

494

2,417

1,696

Tax exempt

94

85

88

87

87

267

246





































Total interest income

11,033

10,163

10,705

10,589

10,807

31,901

32,046

































Interest expense































Deposits

709

818

962

1,218

1,423

2,489

4,852

Repurchase agreements & other

12

12

11

10

12

35

60

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40

51

56

58

59

147

251

Trust preferred securities

49

50

51

52

54

150

204

Subordinated debt

199

75

-

-

-

274

-





































Total interest expense

1,009

1,006

1,080

1,338

1,548

3,095

5,367



































































Net interest income

10,024

9,157

9,625

9,251

9,259

28,806

26,679



































Provision for loan losses

300

-

750

800

1,800

1,050

3,700

































Net interest income after provision



























for loan losses



9,724

9,157

8,875

8,451

7,459

27,756

22,979

































Noninterest income































Wealth management fees

959

955

912

863

839

2,826

2,382

Customer service fees

812

820

758

728

730

2,390

2,079

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

3,947

4,255

5,859

7,197

8,085

14,061

18,153

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

155

(217)

2,378

(1,037)

(169)

2,316

(4,101)

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

52

45

17

123

119

114

330

Title insurance revenue

508

532

521

522

517

1,561

1,391

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

1

2

(2)

181

(52)

1

(178)

Other

215

145

479

325

349

839

1,138





































Total noninterest income

6,649

6,537

10,922

8,902

10,418

24,108

21,194

































Noninterest expense





























Salaries and employee benefits

6,689

6,881

6,620

6,556

6,995

20,190

18,841

Net occupancy expense

714

748

740

782

736

2,202

2,109

Equipment expense

872

778

732

818

888

2,382

2,368

Data processing fees

671

653

534

633

586

1,858

2,422

Professional fees

817

574

764

631

695

2,155

2,676

Marketing expense

201

220

135

172

137

556

486

Telephone and communication expense 140

139

154

156

142

433

379

Postage and delivery expense

100

97

111

108

96

308

307

State, local and other taxes

286

278

323

299

331

887

847

Employee expense

186

161

153

103

155

500

432

Other expenses

580

547

643

426

574

1,770

1,536





































Total noninterest expense

11,256

11,076

10,909

10,684

11,335

33,241

32,403



































































Income before income tax expense

5,117

4,618

8,888

6,669

6,542

18,623

11,770



































Income tax expense

1,014

857

1,807

1,311

1,292

3,678

2,184

































Net income





$ 4,103

$ 3,761

$ 7,081

$ 5,358

$ 5,250

$ 14,945

$ 9,586

































Common share data:





























Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 2.09

$ 1.25



































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 2.08

$ 1.25

































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):





























Basic:

6,966

7,148

7,317

7,487

7,607

7,142

7,700

Diluted:

7,017

7,200

7,335

7,487

7,607

7,167

7,700

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)





























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

































September

June

March

December

September

September

September SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020





























Net interest income

$ 10,024

$ 9,157

$ 9,625

$ 9,251

$ 9,259

$ 28,806

$ 26,679 Tax-equivalent adjustment

39

35

36

37

36

110

115 Tax-equivalent net interest income

10,063

9,192

9,661

9,288

9,295

28,916

26,794 Provision for loan loss

300

-

750

800

1,800

1,050

3,700 Noninterest income

6,649

6,537

10,922

8,902

10,418

24,108

21,194 Total operating revenue

16,673

15,694

20,547

18,153

19,677

52,914

47,873 Noninterest expense

11,256

11,076

10,909

10,684

11,335

33,241

32,403 Pre-tax pre-provision income

5,417

4,618

9,638

7,469

8,342

19,673

15,470 Pretax income

5,117

4,618

8,888

6,669

6,542

18,623

11,770 Net income

4,103

3,761

7,081

5,358

5,250

14,945

9,586





























PER SHARE INFORMATION:



























Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.59

0.53

0.97

0.71

0.69

2.09

1.25 Diluted earnings per share

0.58

0.52

0.97

0.71

0.69

2.08

1.25 Common dividends

0.110

0.110

0.105

0.105

0.100

0.325

0.295 Book value per common share

20.83

20.50

19.88

19.39

18.73

20.83

18.73 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

17.55

17.27

16.74

16.30

15.72

17.55

15.72 Market price per common share

18.18

18.50

18.26

18.28

13.49

18.18

13.49 Market price to TBV

103.6%

107.2%

109.1%

112.1%

85.8%

103.6%

85.8% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

6.5

6.4

6.4

9.3

8.0

6.5

8.0





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS:



























Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.23%

1.13%

2.21%

1.73%

1.73%

1.51%

1.12% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.63%

1.39%

3.01%

2.41%

2.74%

2.12%

1.81% Return on average equity

11.35%

10.42%

19.78%

15.05%

15.01%

13.84%

9.74% Return on average tangible equity

13.47%

12.37%

23.52%

17.91%

17.93%

16.43%

11.48% Efficiency ratio

67.40%

70.46%

53.01%

58.76%

57.48%

62.72%

67.63% Earning asset yield

3.52%

3.25%

3.56%

3.66%

3.96%

3.44%

4.08% Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.44%

0.44%

0.50%

0.64%

0.75%

0.46%

0.91% Net interest margin

3.20%

2.93%

3.20%

3.20%

3.39%

3.11%

3.39% Tax equivalent effect

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02% Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.21%

2.94%

3.21%

3.21%

3.41%

3.12%

3.41% Non interest income/Average assets

1.99%

1.97%

3.41%

2.87%

3.42%

2.44%

2.48% Non interest expense/Average assets

3.38%

3.33%

3.40%

3.45%

3.73%

3.37%

3.79% Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.38%

-1.37%

0.00%

-0.58%

-0.31%

-0.93%

-1.31%





























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:



























Gross charge-offs

24

26

52

57

32

102

686 Recoveries

230

6

54

39

11

290

24 Net charge-offs

(206)

20

(2)

18

21

(188)

662 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.38%

0.43%

0.66%

0.74%

0.72%

0.38%

0.72% Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.47%

0.51%

0.76%

0.83%

0.81%

0.47%

0.81% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.66%

0.70%

0.76%

0.83%

0.82%

0.66%

0.82% Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.42%

0.46%

0.49%

0.58%

0.60%

0.42%

0.60% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

345.91%

304.28%

207.28%

173.77%

163.84%

345.91%

163.84% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.63%

1.56%

1.57%

1.44%

1.33%

1.63%

1.33% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

(0.10%)

0.01%

(0.00%)

0.01%

0.01%

(0.03%)

0.10% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

(145.63%)

0.00%

(37500.00%)

4444.44%

8571.43%

(558.51%)

558.91%





























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:



























Loans/ Deposits

76.15%

77.95%

75.72%

83.19%

87.36%

76.15%

87.36% Equity/ Assets

10.85%

10.97%

10.86%

11.36%

11.60%

10.85%

11.60% Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.30%

9.41%

9.30%

9.73%

9.92%

9.30%

9.92% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.23%

13.11%

13.08%

12.91%

12.71%

13.51%

12.71%





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Total assets

1,329,725

1,312,507

1,325,867

1,257,839

1,218,241

1,329,725

1,218,241 Total loans

846,548

850,513

848,176

872,723

885,850

846,548

885,850 Deposits

1,111,660

1,091,034

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,014,015

1,111,660

1,014,015 Stockholders equity

144,292

144,017

143,966

142,923

141,347

144,292

141,347 Goodwill and intangibles

22,692

22,710

22,728

22,745

22,813

22,692

22,813 Tangible equity

121,600

121,307

121,238

120,178

118,534

121,600

118,534 Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,341,439

1,323,804

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,293,037

1,341,439

1,293,037 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

588,319

600,904

576,503

558,409

522,360

588,319

522,360 Total assets under care

3,259,483

3,237,215

3,206,467

3,115,946

3,033,638

3,259,483

3,033,638 Full-time equivalent employees

264

256

246

244

251

264

251 Period end common shares outstanding

6,927

7,026

7,242

7,372

7,545

6,927

7,545 Market capitalization (all)

125,935

129,984

132,239

134,760

101,782

125,935

101,782





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Total assets

1,333,369

1,329,348

1,281,635

1,238,790

1,216,843

1,315,521

1,141,008 Total earning assets

1,253,722

1,251,213

1,203,284

1,156,718

1,090,386

1,236,227

1,047,846 Total loans

856,486

853,794

862,898

893,244

907,483

857,703

879,536 Deposits

1,109,491

1,115,186

1,073,641

1,031,649

1,007,679

1,099,892

936,805 Stockholders equity

144,565

144,315

143,167

142,418

139,908

144,020

131,156 Goodwill and intangibles

22,701

22,718

22,736

22,754

22,787

22,718

19,813 Tangible equity

121,864

121,597

120,431

119,664

117,121

121,302

111,343 Average basic shares outstanding

6,966

7,148

7,317

7,487

7,607

7,142

7,700 Average diluted shares outstanding

7,017

7,200

7,335

7,487

7,607

7,167

7,700

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021



Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/cash

$ 388,800 $ 939 0.97%



$ 176,821 $ 494 1.12%

Nontaxable securities

8,436 94 4.46%



6,082 87 5.72%

Loans, net

856,486 10,000 4.67%



907,483 10,226 4.51%























Total earning assets

1,253,722 11,033 3.52%



1,090,386 10,807 3.96%























Cash and due from banks

6,975







53,532





Allowance for loan losses

(13,475)







(10,448)





Premises and equipment

25,820







23,968





Other assets

60,327







59,405



























Total assets

$ 1,333,369







$ 1,216,843

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 695,801 $ 441 0.25%



$ 531,913 $ 690 0.52%

Time deposits

164,432 268 0.65%



254,381 733 1.15%

Repurchase agreements & other

24,672 12 0.19%



23,811 12 0.20%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

5,500 40 2.91%



8,272 59 2.85%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 49 1.90%



10,310 54 2.10%

Subordinated debt

19,528 199 4.08%



- - 0.00%























Total interest bearing liabilities

920,243 1,009 0.44%



828,687 1,548 0.75%























Non interest bearing demand

249,258 -





221,385 -

























Total funding

1,169,501

0.35%



1,050,072

0.59%























Other liabilities

19,303







26,863



























Total liabilities

1,188,804







1,076,935



























Equity

144,565







139,908



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,333,369







$ 1,216,843



























Net interest income



$ 10,024







$ 9,259

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.20%







3.40%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.21%







3.41%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis











































Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/cash

$ 370,743 $ 2,417 0.87%



$ 161,947 $ 1,696 1.40%

Nontaxable securities

7,781 267 4.58%



6,363 246 5.15%

Loans, net

857,703 29,217 4.54%



879,536 30,104 4.56%























Total earning assets

1,236,227 31,901 3.44%



1,047,846 32,046 4.08%























Cash and due from banks

7,554







28,040





Allowance for loan losses

(13,297)







(9,560)





Premises and equipment

24,442







23,855





Other assets

60,595







50,827



























Total assets

$ 1,315,521







$ 1,141,008

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 661,433 $ 1,413 0.28%



$ 483,156 $ 2,550 0.70%

Time deposits

184,668 1,076 0.78%



253,398 2,302 1.21%

Repurchase agreements & Other

24,139 35 0.19%



21,856 60 0.37%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

6,846 147 2.86%



16,263 251 2.06%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 150 1.94%



10,310 204 2.64%

Subordinated debt

9,811 274 3.72%



- - 0.00%























Total interest bearing liabilities

897,207 3,095 0.46%



784,983 5,367 0.91%























Non interest bearing demand

253,791

0.36%



200,251

0.73%























Total funding

1,150,998







985,234



























Other liabilities

20,503







24,618



























Total liabilities

1,171,501







1,009,852



























Equity

144,020







131,156



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,315,521







$ 1,141,008



























Net interest income



$ 28,806







$ 26,679

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.11%







3.39%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.12%







3.41%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis















Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Sep. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2020

Sep. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2020

















Total Operating Revenue

$ 16,673

$ 19,677

$ 52,914

$ 47,873 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*

(248)

(326)

(2,854)

2,974

















Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

16,425

19,351

50,060

50,847



































Total Operating Expense

$ 11,256

$ 11,335

$ 33,241

$ 32,403 Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

-

-

(1,241)

















Adjusted Total Operating Expense

11,256

11,335

33,241

31,162



































Income before Income Taxes

5,117

6,542

18,623

11,770 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(248)

(326)

(2,854)

4,215

















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

4,869

6,216

15,769

15,985



































Provision for Income Taxes

1,014

1,292

3,678

2,184 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***

(52)

(68)

(599)

885

















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

962

1,224

3,079

3,070



































Net Income

4,103

5,250

14,945

9,586 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(196)

(258)

(2,255)

3,330

















Adjusted Net Income

3,907

4,992

12,690

12,917



































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.58

0.69

2.08

1.25 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.31)

0.42

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.56

$ 0.65

$ 1.77

$ 1.67



































Return on Average Assets

1.23%

1.73%

1.51%

1.12% Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

-0.06%

-0.08%

-0.17%

0.29%

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.17%

1.64%

1.34%

1.41%

















*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights





























**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition

































***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate











