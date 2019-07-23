SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Earnings

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking and wealth management, today reported earnings for the second-quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second-quarter 2019 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

Total assets increased to $1.03 billion , up $84.3 million , or 8.9 percent

, up , or 8.9 percent Net income of $2.6 million ; adjusted net income due to servicing rights impairment of $3.2 million

; adjusted net income due to servicing rights impairment of Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 ; adjusted EPS of $0.40

; adjusted EPS of Tangible book value (TBV) per share increased 8.6 percent to $15.83 per share

Six months ended June 30, 2019, highlights over prior-year six months include:

Net income of $4.9 million ; adjusted net income of $6.0 million , which is up $0.5 million or 8.0 percent

; adjusted net income of , which is up or 8.0 percent Diluted EPS of $0.61 ; adjusted EPS of $0.75

; adjusted EPS of Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 0.96 percent; adjusted 1.07 percent

Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.84 percent down 5 basis points

Second-quarter 2019, trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loan growth of $61.2 million , or 8.1 percent

, or 8.1 percent Deposit growth of $86.5 million , or 11.5 percent

, or 11.5 percent Mortgage origination volume of $324.0 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.11 billion

Highlights Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2019 Jun. 2018 % Change

Jun. 2019 Jun. 2018 % Change Operating revenue $12,523 $12,673 -1.2%

$23,863 $24,616 -3.1% Interest income 11,151 9,732 14.6%

21,649 18,583 16.5% Interest expense 2,319 1,308 77.3%

4,477 2,459 82.1% Net interest income 8,832 8,424 4.8%

17,172 16,124 6.5% Provision for loan losses 200 300 -33.3%

200 600 -66.7% Noninterest income 3,691 4,249 -13.1%

6,691 8,492 -21.2% Noninterest expense 9,108 8,579 6.2%

17,734 17,206 3.1% Net income 2,627 3,107 -15.4%

4,853 5,560 -12.7% Earnings per diluted share 0.33 0.40 -17.5%

0.61 0.75 -18.7% Return on average assets 1.03% 1.35% -23.7%

0.96% 1.21% -20.7% Return on average equity 7.92% 10.02% -21.0%

7.36% 9.64% -23.7%















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $3,172 $3,122 1.6%

$5,957 $5,514 8.0% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.40 0.40 0.0%

0.75 0.74 1.4% Adjusted return on average assets 1.09% 1.35% -19.3%

1.07% 1.20% -10.8% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.88% 4.14% -6.3%

3.84% 3.89% -1.3%

"We delivered increased second-quarter net income compared to the prior-year quarter, when we adjust for the impairment to our mortgage servicing rights," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. Our operating results included a very strong loan growth quarter, as we added over $32 million, and over the last 12 months, $61 million. Also, this quarter had a strong rebound in our mortgage origination volume of $98 million, increasing originations over the last 12 months to $324 million."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 1.2 percent from the second quarter of 2018, but up 10.4 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up 4.8 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 5.9 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin (FTE) was down 26 basis points from the year-ago quarter, but up 7 basis points from the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was down 13.1 percent from the year-ago quarter, but up 23.0 percent from the linked quarter.

Funding costs, primarily from retail deposits have increased from the prior year and from the linked quarter. Deposit cost of funds for the most recent quarter of 1.01 percent are up from the prior year quarter of 0.59 percent. From the linked quarter, deposit cost of funds are up only six basis points from 0.95 percent.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2019 were $98.4 million, down $11.0 million, or 10.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $71.0 million, down $8.2 million, or 10.3 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2019 was a negative $0.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.02 million for the second quarter of 2018. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.6 million. The mortgage-servicing portfolio at June 30, 2019, was $1.11 billion, up $0.08 billion, or 8.0 percent, from $1.03 billion at June 30, 2018.

Mr. Klein noted, "Although our earnings were impacted by the $0.7 million impairment in the quarter and $1.4 million for all of 2019, we are encouraged by the strong mortgage quarter that included purchase volume of $91 million or 93 percent and refinance volume of $7 million or 7 percent. Our current pipeline exceeds $50 million and we continue to attract targeted clients."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Mortgage originations $98,447 $51,417 $78,829 $95,289 $109,466 Mortgage sales 70,993 43,472 60,345 80,555 79,162 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,112,857 1,094,060 1,084,678 1,066,402 1,030,780 Mortgage servicing rights 10,264 10,838 11,347 11,129 10,634























Mortgage servicing revenue:









Loan servicing fees 691 682 673 653 636 OMSR amortization (460) (254) (300) (318) (367) Net administrative fees 231 428 373 335 269 OMSR valuation adjustment (690) (708) (68) (62) (22) Net loan servicing fees (459) (280) 305 273 247 Gain on sale of mortgages 1,678 1,192 1,646 2,066 2,058 Mortgage banking revenue, net $1,219 $912 $1,951 $2,339 $2,305

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title agency revenue and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan volume of $4.1 million and gains of $0.1 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $479.4 million as of June 30, 2019. In the first full quarter of operation, the title agency business delivered revenue of $0.3 million. For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 29.5 percent, with the YTD percentage at 33.9 percent when adjusted for the impairment.

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense (NIE) of $9.1 million was up $0.5 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.5 million. Expense growth was the result of higher mortgage commissions, merit increases and the addition of a title agency. We continue to add resources of both technology and personnel in order to meet the expanded needs of our operations, information technology and risk management functions.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense









($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Noninterest Income (NII) $3,691 $3,000 $3,930 $4,202 $4,249 NII / Total Revenue 29.5% 26.5% 31.3% 33.0% 33.5% NII / Average Assets 1.5% 1.2% 1.6% 1.8% 1.8%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $9,108 $8,626 $8,852 $8,789 $8,579 Efficiency Ratio 72.7% 76.1% 70.6% 69.0% 67.7% NIE / Average Assets 3.6% 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -2.1% -2.3% -2.0% -1.9% -1.9%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2019, were $1.03 billion, up $84.3 million, or 8.9 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of June 30, 2019, was $133.9 million, up 7.1 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.0 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $814.5 million at June 30, 2019, up $61.2 million, or 8.1 percent, from June 30, 2018 and up $32.0 million or 16.4 percent annualized for the quarter. From the prior year, commercial loans were up $28.7 million, or 24.9 percent, with residential real estate rising $18.9 million, or 10.9 percent.

The investment portfolio of $89.9 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 8.7 percent of assets at June 30, 2019. Deposit balances of $839.4 million at June 30, 2019, increased by $86.5 million, or 11.5 percent, since June 30, 2018. Growth from the prior year included $10.3 million in checking and $76.2 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein stated, "Our balance sheet metrics improved this quarter with 16.4 percent annualized loan growth and $12 million in deposit growth. Compared to the prior year, deposit growth of 11.5 percent fully funded our 8.1 percent loan growth. Our asset quality metrics and coverage ratio remain in the top quartile of our peer group."

Loan Balance











($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Annual

Growth Commercial $143,798 $136,201 $127,640 $119,810 $115,140 $28,658 % of Total 17.7% 17.4% 16.5% 15.5% 15.3% 24.9% Commercial RE 360,491 343,900 340,791 356,563 350,266 10,225 % of Total 44.2% 43.9% 44.2% 46.2% 46.5% 2.9% Agriculture 54,317 50,620 52,012 52,814 52,466 1,851 % of Total 6.7% 6.5% 6.7% 6.8% 7.0% 3.5% Residential RE 191,642 187,548 187,104 178,033 172,773 18,869 % of Total 23.5% 24.0% 24.2% 23.1% 22.9% 10.9% Consumer & Other 64,261 64,254 64,336 64,478 62,640 1,621 % of Total 7.9% 8.2% 8.3% 8.4% 8.3% 2.6% Total Loans $814,509 $782,523 $771,883 $771,698 $753,285 $61,224 Total Growth Percentage









8.1%



























Deposit Balance











($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $141,216 $146,327 $144,592 $134,747 $131,125 $10,091 % of Total 16.8% 17.7% 18.0% 17.1% 17.4% 7.7% Interest DDA 129,710 132,101 130,628 130,897 129,486 224 % of Total 15.5% 16.0% 16.3% 16.6% 17.2% 0.2% Savings 118,931 115,272 104,444 114,213 118,108 823 % of Total 14.1% 13.8% 12.9% 14.4% 15.7% 0.7% Money Market 175,455 175,334 181,426 170,190 151,228 24,227 % of Total 20.9% 21.2% 22.6% 21.6% 20.1% 16.0% Certificates 274,062 258,624 241,462 239,379 222,932 51,130 % of Total 32.7% 31.2% 30.1% 30.3% 29.6% 22.9% Total Deposits $839,374 $827,658 $802,552 $789,426 $752,879 $86,495 Total Growth Percentage









11.5%

Asset Quality

SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.43 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 212 percent at June 30, 2019, down from 264 percent at June 30, 2018.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Growth ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Commercial & Agriculture $674 $998 $731 $360 $33 $641 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.34% 0.53% 0.41% 0.21% 0.02% 1942.4% Commercial RE 208 212 218 228 234 (26) % of Total CRE loans 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% -11.1% Residential RE 1,768 1,612 1,738 1,541 1,634 134 % of Total Res. RE loans 0.92% 0.86% 0.93% 0.87% 0.95% 8.2% Consumer & Other 456 325 219 252 221 235 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.71% 0.51% 0.34% 0.39% 0.35% 106.3% Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,106 3,147 2,906 2,381 2,122 984 % of Total loans 0.38% 0.40% 0.38% 0.31% 0.28% 46.4% Accruing Restructured Loans 814 827 928 940 1,101 (287) Total Growth (%)









-26.1% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 3,920 3,974 3,834 3,321 3,223 697 % of Total loans 0.48% 0.51% 0.50% 0.43% 0.43% 21.6% Foreclosed Assets 530 313 131 105 16 514 Total Growth (%)









3212.5% Total Nonperforming Assets $4,450 $4,287 $3,965 $3,426 $3,239 $1,211 % of Total assets 0.43% 0.42% 0.40% 0.35% 0.34% 37.4%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on July 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG". SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFGP".

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)







































June

March

December

September

June







($ in thousands)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018































ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 42,786

$ 62,962

$ 48,363

$ 45,515

$ 24,413



Available-for-sale securities

85,261

95,802

90,969

84,114

89,911



Loans held for sale

9,579

4,346

4,445

6,888

7,551



Loans, net of unearned income

814,509

782,523

771,883

771,698

753,285



Allowance for loan losses

(8,306)

(8,121)

(8,167)

(8,489)

(8,494)



Premises and equipment, net

23,150

23,270

22,084

21,900

21,683



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,648

4,123

4,123

4,123

3,748



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

530

313

131

105

16



Interest receivable

3,209

3,123

2,822

2,433

2,000



Goodwill and other intangibles

17,836

17,838

16,401

16,404

16,406



Cash value of life insurance

17,051

16,966

16,834

16,745

16,656



Mortgage servicing rights

10,264

10,838

11,365

11,129

10,633



Other assets

8,606

7,288

5,575

6,615

6,977





































Total assets

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828

$ 979,180

$ 944,785



























































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Deposits

























Non interest bearing demand

$ 141,216

$ 146,327

$ 144,592

$ 134,747

$ 131,125





Interest bearing demand

129,710

132,101

130,628

130,897

129,486





Savings

118,931

115,272

104,444

114,213

118,108





Money market

175,455

175,334

181,426

170,190

151,228





Time deposits

274,062

258,624

241,462

239,379

222,932





































Total deposits

839,374

827,658

802,552

789,426

752,879

































Repurchase agreements

13,968

12,255

15,184

15,539

18,191



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

24,000

16,000

24,500

26,500



Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310



Interest payable

1,188

1,123

909

891

685



Other liabilities

14,346

14,419

11,438

11,405

11,116





































Total liabilities

895,186

889,765

856,393

852,071

819,681

































Shareholders' Equity

























Preferred stock

13,978

13,978

13,979

13,979

13,983





Common stock

40,486

40,486

40,485

40,485

40,481





Additional paid-in capital

15,259

15,143

15,226

15,160

15,098





Retained earnings

67,236

65,438

64,012

61,854

59,503





Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 801

124

(552)

(1,654)

(1,240)





Treasury stock

(3,823)

(3,663)

(2,715)

(2,715)

(2,721)





































Total equity

133,937

131,506

130,435

127,109

125,104





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828

$ 979,180

$ 944,785

