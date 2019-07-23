SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Earnings

News provided by

SB Financial Group, Inc.

Jul 23, 2019, 16:30 ET

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking and wealth management, today reported earnings for the second-quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second-quarter 2019 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:

  • Total assets increased to $1.03 billion, up $84.3 million, or 8.9 percent
  • Net income of $2.6 million; adjusted net income due to servicing rights impairment of $3.2 million
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33; adjusted EPS of $0.40
  • Tangible book value (TBV) per share increased 8.6 percent to $15.83 per share

Six months ended June 30, 2019, highlights over prior-year six months include:

  • Net income of $4.9 million; adjusted net income of $6.0 million, which is up $0.5 million or 8.0 percent
  • Diluted EPS of $0.61; adjusted EPS of $0.75
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 0.96 percent; adjusted 1.07 percent
  • Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.84 percent down 5 basis points

Second-quarter 2019, trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loan growth of $61.2 million, or 8.1 percent
  • Deposit growth of $86.5 million, or 11.5 percent
  • Mortgage origination volume of $324.0 million; servicing portfolio of $1.11 billion

Highlights

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Jun. 2019

Jun. 2018

% Change

Jun. 2019

Jun. 2018

% Change

Operating revenue 

$12,523

$12,673

-1.2%

$23,863

$24,616

-3.1%

Interest income 

11,151

9,732

14.6%

21,649

18,583

16.5%

Interest expense

2,319

1,308

77.3%

4,477

2,459

82.1%

Net interest income 

8,832

8,424

4.8%

17,172

16,124

6.5%

Provision for loan losses

200

300

-33.3%

200

600

-66.7%

Noninterest income

3,691

4,249

-13.1%

6,691

8,492

-21.2%

Noninterest expense

9,108

8,579

6.2%

17,734

17,206

3.1%

Net income 

2,627

3,107

-15.4%

4,853

5,560

-12.7%

Earnings per diluted share

0.33

0.40

-17.5%

0.61

0.75

-18.7%

Return on average assets

1.03%

1.35%

-23.7%

0.96%

1.21%

-20.7%

Return on average equity

7.92%

10.02%

-21.0%

7.36%

9.64%

-23.7%








Non-GAAP Measures






Adjusted net income

$3,172

$3,122

1.6%

$5,957

$5,514

8.0%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.40

0.40

0.0%

0.75

0.74

1.4%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.09%

1.35%

-19.3%

1.07%

1.20%

-10.8%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.88%

4.14%

-6.3%

3.84%

3.89%

-1.3%

"We delivered increased second-quarter net income compared to the prior-year quarter, when we adjust for the impairment to our mortgage servicing rights," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial.  Our operating results included a very strong loan growth quarter, as we added over $32 million, and over the last 12 months, $61 million.  Also, this quarter had a strong rebound in our mortgage origination volume of $98 million, increasing originations over the last 12 months to $324 million."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 1.2 percent from the second quarter of 2018, but up 10.4 percent from the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was up 4.8 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 5.9 percent from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) was down 26 basis points from the year-ago quarter, but up 7 basis points from the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest income was down 13.1 percent from the year-ago quarter, but up 23.0 percent from the linked quarter.

Funding costs, primarily from retail deposits have increased from the prior year and from the linked quarter.  Deposit cost of funds for the most recent quarter of 1.01 percent are up from the prior year quarter of 0.59 percent.  From the linked quarter, deposit cost of funds are up only six basis points from 0.95 percent.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2019 were $98.4 million, down $11.0 million, or 10.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $71.0 million, down $8.2 million, or 10.3 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2019 was a negative $0.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.02 million for the second quarter of 2018.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.6 million.  The mortgage-servicing portfolio at June 30, 2019, was $1.11 billion, up $0.08 billion, or 8.0 percent, from $1.03 billion at June 30, 2018.

Mr. Klein noted, "Although our earnings were impacted by the $0.7 million impairment in the quarter and $1.4 million for all of 2019, we are encouraged by the strong mortgage quarter that included purchase volume of $91 million or 93 percent and refinance volume of $7 million or 7 percent.  Our current pipeline exceeds $50 million and we continue to attract targeted clients."

Mortgage Banking




($ in thousands)

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Mortgage originations

$98,447

$51,417

$78,829

$95,289

$109,466

Mortgage sales

70,993

43,472

60,345

80,555

79,162

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,112,857

1,094,060

1,084,678

1,066,402

1,030,780

Mortgage servicing rights

10,264

10,838

11,347

11,129

10,634












Mortgage servicing revenue:




Loan servicing fees

691

682

673

653

636

OMSR amortization

(460)

(254)

(300)

(318)

(367)

Net administrative fees

231

428

373

335

269

OMSR valuation adjustment

(690)

(708)

(68)

(62)

(22)

Net loan servicing fees

(459)

(280)

305

273

247

Gain on sale of mortgages

1,678

1,192

1,646

2,066

2,058

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$1,219

$912

$1,951

$2,339

$2,305

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title agency revenue and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.  SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan volume of $4.1 million and gains of $0.1 million.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $479.4 million as of June 30, 2019.  In the first full quarter of operation, the title agency business delivered revenue of $0.3 million.  For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 29.5 percent, with the YTD percentage at 33.9 percent when adjusted for the impairment. 

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense (NIE) of $9.1 million was up $0.5 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to the same quarter last year.  Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.5 million.  Expense growth was the result of higher mortgage commissions, merit increases and the addition of a title agency.  We continue to add resources of both technology and personnel in order to meet the expanded needs of our operations, information technology and risk management functions.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 




($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Noninterest Income (NII)

$3,691

$3,000

$3,930

$4,202

$4,249

NII / Total Revenue

29.5%

26.5%

31.3%

33.0%

33.5%

NII / Average Assets

1.5%

1.2%

1.6%

1.8%

1.8%






Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$9,108

$8,626

$8,852

$8,789

$8,579

Efficiency Ratio

72.7%

76.1%

70.6%

69.0%

67.7%

NIE / Average Assets

3.6%

3.5%

3.6%

3.7%

3.7%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-2.1%

-2.3%

-2.0%

-1.9%

-1.9%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2019, were $1.03 billion, up $84.3 million, or 8.9 percent, from a year ago.  Total equity as of June 30, 2019, was $133.9 million, up 7.1 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.0 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $814.5 million at June 30, 2019, up $61.2 million, or 8.1 percent, from June 30, 2018 and up $32.0 million or 16.4 percent annualized for the quarter.  From the prior year, commercial loans were up $28.7 million, or 24.9 percent, with residential real estate rising $18.9 million, or 10.9 percent.

The investment portfolio of $89.9 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 8.7 percent of assets at June 30, 2019.  Deposit balances of $839.4 million at June 30, 2019, increased by $86.5 million, or 11.5 percent, since June 30, 2018.  Growth from the prior year included $10.3 million in checking and $76.2 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein stated, "Our balance sheet metrics improved this quarter with 16.4 percent annualized loan growth and $12 million in deposit growth.  Compared to the prior year, deposit growth of 11.5 percent fully funded our 8.1 percent loan growth.  Our asset quality metrics and coverage ratio remain in the top quartile of our peer group."

Loan Balance





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$143,798

$136,201

$127,640

$119,810

$115,140

$28,658

     % of Total

17.7%

17.4%

16.5%

15.5%

15.3%

24.9%

Commercial RE

360,491

343,900

340,791

356,563

350,266

10,225

     % of Total

44.2%

43.9%

44.2%

46.2%

46.5%

2.9%

Agriculture

54,317

50,620

52,012

52,814

52,466

1,851

     % of Total

6.7%

6.5%

6.7%

6.8%

7.0%

3.5%

Residential RE

191,642

187,548

187,104

178,033

172,773

18,869

     % of Total

23.5%

24.0%

24.2%

23.1%

22.9%

10.9%

Consumer & Other

64,261

64,254

64,336

64,478

62,640

1,621

     % of Total

7.9%

8.2%

8.3%

8.4%

8.3%

2.6%

Total Loans

$814,509

$782,523

$771,883

$771,698

$753,285

$61,224

Total Growth Percentage




8.1%














Deposit Balance





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$141,216

$146,327

$144,592

$134,747

$131,125

$10,091

     % of Total

16.8%

17.7%

18.0%

17.1%

17.4%

7.7%

Interest DDA

129,710

132,101

130,628

130,897

129,486

224

     % of Total

15.5%

16.0%

16.3%

16.6%

17.2%

0.2%

Savings

118,931

115,272

104,444

114,213

118,108

823

     % of Total

14.1%

13.8%

12.9%

14.4%

15.7%

0.7%

Money Market

175,455

175,334

181,426

170,190

151,228

24,227

     % of Total

20.9%

21.2%

22.6%

21.6%

20.1%

16.0%

Certificates

274,062

258,624

241,462

239,379

222,932

51,130

     % of Total

32.7%

31.2%

30.1%

30.3%

29.6%

22.9%

Total Deposits

$839,374

$827,658

$802,552

$789,426

$752,879

$86,495

Total Growth Percentage




11.5%

Asset Quality

SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.43 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group.  The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 212 percent at June 30, 2019, down from 264 percent at June 30, 2018. 

Summary of Nonperforming Assets




Annual
Growth

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Commercial & Agriculture

$674

$998

$731

$360

$33

$641

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.34%

0.53%

0.41%

0.21%

0.02%

1942.4%

Commercial RE 

208

212

218

228

234

(26)

% of Total CRE loans

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

0.07%

-11.1%

Residential RE

1,768

1,612

1,738

1,541

1,634

134

% of Total Res. RE loans

0.92%

0.86%

0.93%

0.87%

0.95%

8.2%

Consumer & Other

456

325

219

252

221

235

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.71%

0.51%

0.34%

0.39%

0.35%

106.3%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

3,106

3,147

2,906

2,381

2,122

984

% of Total loans

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.31%

0.28%

46.4%

Accruing Restructured Loans

814

827

928

940

1,101

(287)

Total Growth (%)




-26.1%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

3,920

3,974

3,834

3,321

3,223

697

% of Total loans

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%

0.43%

0.43%

21.6%

Foreclosed Assets

530

313

131

105

16

514

Total Growth (%)




3212.5%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$4,450

$4,287

$3,965

$3,426

$3,239

$1,211

% of Total assets

0.43%

0.42%

0.40%

0.35%

0.34%

37.4%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on July 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group    

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs.  State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".  SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFGP". 

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

Investor Contact Information:
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and 
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)




















June

March

December

September

June



($ in thousands)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018















ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$       42,786

$       62,962

$       48,363

$       45,515

$       24,413

Available-for-sale securities

85,261

95,802

90,969

84,114

89,911

Loans held for sale

9,579

4,346

4,445

6,888

7,551

Loans, net of unearned income

814,509

782,523

771,883

771,698

753,285

Allowance for loan losses

(8,306)

(8,121)

(8,167)

(8,489)

(8,494)

Premises and equipment, net

23,150

23,270

22,084

21,900

21,683

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,648

4,123

4,123

4,123

3,748

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

530

313

131

105

16

Interest receivable

3,209

3,123

2,822

2,433

2,000

Goodwill and other intangibles

17,836

17,838

16,401

16,404

16,406

Cash value of life insurance

17,051

16,966

16,834

16,745

16,656

Mortgage servicing rights

10,264

10,838

11,365

11,129

10,633

Other assets

8,606

7,288

5,575

6,615

6,977


















Total assets

$  1,029,123

$  1,021,271

$     986,828

$     979,180

$     944,785













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits












Non interest bearing demand

$     141,216

$     146,327

$     144,592

$     134,747

$     131,125


Interest bearing demand

129,710

132,101

130,628

130,897

129,486


Savings

118,931

115,272

104,444

114,213

118,108


Money market

175,455

175,334

181,426

170,190

151,228


Time deposits

274,062

258,624

241,462

239,379

222,932


















Total deposits

839,374

827,658

802,552

789,426

752,879
















Repurchase agreements

13,968

12,255

15,184

15,539

18,191

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

24,000

16,000

24,500

26,500

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

1,188

1,123

909

891

685

Other liabilities

14,346

14,419

11,438

11,405

11,116


















Total liabilities

895,186

889,765

856,393

852,071

819,681
















Shareholders' Equity












Preferred stock

13,978

13,978

13,979

13,979

13,983


Common stock

40,486

40,486

40,485

40,485

40,481


Additional paid-in capital

15,259

15,143

15,226

15,160

15,098


Retained earnings

67,236

65,438

64,012

61,854

59,503


Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

801

124

(552)

(1,654)

(1,240)


Treasury stock

(3,823)

(3,663)

(2,715)

(2,715)

(2,721)


















Total equity

133,937

131,506

130,435

127,109

125,104


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,029,123

$  1,021,271

$     986,828

$     979,180

$     944,785

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)





















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended






















June

March

December

September

June

June

June

Interest income

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018

Loans















  Taxable 

$     10,182

$        9,427

$        9,661

$        9,499

$        8,968

$        19,609

$        17,108

  Tax exempt

73

62

55

42

36

135

57

Securities















  Taxable 

802

911

822

610

613

1,713

1,186

  Tax exempt

94

98

100

107

115

192

232




















Total interest income

11,151

10,498

10,638

10,258

9,732

21,649

18,583


















Interest expense
















Deposits

2,092

1,918

1,776

1,472

1,091

4,010

2,066

Repurchase agreements & other

17

26

10

11

6

43

16

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100

100

131

140

110

200

189

Trust preferred securities

110

114

107

106

101

224

188




















Total interest expense

2,319

2,158

2,024

1,729

1,308

4,477

2,459




































Net interest income

8,832

8,340

8,614

8,529

8,424

17,172

16,124



















Provision for loan losses 

200

-

-

-

300

200

600


















Net interest income after provision














  for loan losses

8,632

8,340

8,614

8,529

8,124

16,972

15,524


















Noninterest income
















Wealth Management Fees

783

734

717

705

710

1,517

1,449

Customer service fees

689

631

679

672

675

1,320

1,319

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

1,678

1,192

1,646

2,066

2,058

2,870

3,158

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

(459)

(280)

305

273

247

(739)

718

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

216

327

295

125

150

543

810

Title insurance income

308

19

-

-

-

327

-

Net gain on sales of securities

206

-

-

70

-

206

-

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

(5)

(2)

14

-

60

(7)

21

Other

275

379

274

291

349

654

1,017




















Total noninterest income

3,691

3,000

3,930

4,202

4,249

6,691

8,492


















Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits

5,305

4,902

5,108

5,372

5,201

10,207

10,140

Net occupancy expense

627

645

600