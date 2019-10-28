SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Earnings

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the third-quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third-quarter 2019 highlights over prior-year third quarter include:

Total assets increased to $1.04 billion , up $63.6 million , or 6.5 percent

, up , or 6.5 percent Net income of $3.8 million , up $0.7 million , or 20.7 percent

, up , or 20.7 percent Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 , up $0.09 per share, or 23.1 percent

, up per share, or 23.1 percent Tangible book value (TBV) per share increased 9.1 percent to $16.23 per share

Nine months ended September 30, 2019, highlights over prior-year nine months include:

Net income of $8.6 million , which is flat to the prior year

, which is flat to the prior year Net income, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment of $9.7 million , which is up $1.0 million or 12.1 percent

, which is up or 12.1 percent Adjusted EPS of $1.22 , which is up $0.08 per share, or 7.0 percent

, which is up per share, or 7.0 percent Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.87 percent on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") down 9 basis points

Third quarter 2019, trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loan growth of $51.7 million , or 6.7 percent

, or 6.7 percent Deposit growth of $58.5 million , or 7.4 percent

, or 7.4 percent Mortgage origination volume of $386.6 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.15 billion

Highlights Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2019 Sep. 2018 % Change

Sep. 2019 Sep. 2018 % Change Operating revenue $ 14,424 $ 12,731 13.3%

$ 38,287 $ 37,348 2.5% Interest income 11,546 10,258 12.6%

33,195 28,840 15.1% Interest expense 2,488 1,729 43.9%

6,965 4,187 66.3% Net interest income 9,058 8,529 6.2%

26,230 24,653 6.4% Provision for loan losses 300 - N/M

500 600 -16.7% Noninterest income 5,366 4,202 27.7%

12,057 12,695 -5.0% Noninterest expense 9,500 8,789 8.1%

27,234 25,995 4.8% Net income 3,762 3,118 20.7%

8,615 8,679 -0.7% Earnings per diluted share 0.48 0.39 23.1%

1.08 1.14 -5.3% Return on average assets 1.44% 1.30% 10.8%

1.13% 1.24% -8.9% Return on average equity 11.24% 9.89% 13.7%

Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $ 3,762 $ 3,167 18.8%

$ 9,719 $ 8,672 12.1% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.48 0.40 20.0%

1.22 1.14 7.0% Adjusted return on average assets 1.44% 1.31% 9.9%

1.23% 1.24% -0.8% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.93% 3.96% -0.8%

3.87% 3.96% -2.3%

"This quarter, we delivered record core quarterly earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, which is up 23 percent from the prior year," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "We originated $158 million in residential mortgage loans, also a quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio nearly $9 million."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 13.3 percent from the third quarter of 2018, and up 15.2 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up 6.2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 2.6 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin (FTE) was down 3 basis points from the year-ago quarter, but up 5 basis points from the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was up 27.7 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 45.4 percent from the linked quarter.

Funding costs, primarily from retail deposits have increased from the prior year and from the linked quarter. Deposit cost of funds for the most recent quarter of 1.06 percent are up from 0.77 percent in the prior-year quarter. From the linked quarter, deposit cost of funds are up five basis points from 1.01 percent.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2019 were $157.9 million, up $62.6 million, or 65.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $125.4 million, up $44.8 million, or 55.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2019 was zero, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2018. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.6 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at September 30, 2019, was $1.15 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 8.1 percent, from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2018.

Mr. Klein noted, "Our origination and processing teams achieved record numbers in the quarter as we originated $158 million in volume from nearly 700 clients. The number of closings in the quarter was higher by 44 percent from the linked quarter and 27 percent higher compared to the prior year third quarter. We did not book any temporary impairment this quarter, as compared to the $1.4 million we incurred in the first half of 2019. We are encouraged by current trends and expect the strong volume in the residential business to continue for the remainder of this year."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Mortgage originations $ 157,947 $ 98,447 $ 51,417 $ 78,829 $ 95,289 Mortgage sales 125,386 70,993 43,472 60,345 80,555 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,153,020 1,112,857 1,094,060 1,084,678 1,066,402 Mortgage servicing rights 10,447 10,264 10,838 11,365 11,129























Mortgage servicing revenue:









Loan servicing fees 709 691 682 673 653 OMSR amortization (701) (460) (254) (300) (318) Net administrative fees 8 231 428 373 335 OMSR valuation adjustment - (690) (708) (68) (62) Net loan servicing fees 8 (459) (280) 305 273 Gain on sale of mortgages 2,495 1,678 1,192 1,646 2,066 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 2,503 $ 1,219 $ 912 $ 1,951 $ 2,339

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.8 million generating gains of $0.3 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $484.3 million as of September 30, 2019, and the title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million. For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 37.2 percent, with the YTD percentage at 33.9 percent when adjusted for the impairment.

For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense (NIE) of $9.5 million was up $0.7 million, or 8.1 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.4 million. Expense growth was the result of higher mortgage commissions and the addition of our title agency. We continue to add resources of both technology and personnel in order to meet the expanded needs of our operations, information technology and risk management functions.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 5,366 $ 3,691 $ 3,000 $ 3,930 $ 4,202 NII / Total Revenue 37.2% 29.5% 26.5% 31.3% 33.0% NII / Average Assets 2.1% 1.5% 1.2% 1.6% 1.8%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 9,500 $ 9,108 $ 8,626 $ 8,852 $ 8,789 Efficiency Ratio 65.9% 72.7% 76.1% 70.6% 69.0% NIE / Average Assets 3.6% 3.6% 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.6% -2.1% -2.3% -2.0% -1.9%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of September 30, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $63.6 million, or 6.5 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of September 30, 2019, was $134.2 million, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, and comprised 12.9 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $823.4 million at September 30, 2019, up $51.7 million, or 6.7 percent, from September 30, 2018, and up $8.9 million for the quarter. From the prior year, commercial loans were up $25.3 million, or 21.1 percent, with residential real estate rising $21.0 million, or 11.8 percent.

The investment portfolio of $81.7 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 7.8 percent of assets at September 30, 2019. Deposit balances of $848.0 million at September 30, 2019, increased by $58.5 million, or 7.4 percent, since September 30, 2018. Growth from the prior year included $18.9 million in checking and $39.6 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein stated, "We took payoffs in our commercial real estate portfolio due to competitive pressure on loan pricing. We expect to see additional challenges in matching pricing over the coming quarters and continue to experience peer- leading metrics in asset quality, despite a small number of SBA credits that weakened in the quarter."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Annual Growth Commercial $ 145,147 $ 143,798 $ 136,201 $ 127,640 $ 119,810 $ 25,337 % of Total 17.6% 17.7% 17.4% 16.5% 15.5% 21.1% Commercial RE 362,580 360,491 343,900 340,791 356,563 6,017 % of Total 44.0% 44.2% 43.9% 44.2% 46.2% 1.7% Agriculture 51,946 54,317 50,620 52,012 52,814 (868) % of Total 6.3% 6.7% 6.5% 6.7% 6.8% -1.6% Residential RE 199,036 191,642 187,548 187,104 178,033 21,003 % of Total 24.2% 23.5% 24.0% 24.2% 23.1% 11.8% Consumer & Other 64,658 64,261 64,254 64,336 64,478 180 % of Total 7.9% 7.9% 8.2% 8.3% 8.4% 0.3% Total Loans $ 823,367 $ 814,509 $ 782,523 $ 771,883 $ 771,698 $ 51,669 Total Growth Percentage









Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 152,932 $ 141,216 $ 146,327 $ 144,592 $ 134,747 $ 18,185 % of Total 18.0% 16.8% 17.7% 18.0% 17.1% 13.5% Interest DDA 131,655 129,710 132,101 130,628 130,897 758 % of Total 15.5% 15.5% 16.0% 16.3% 16.6% 0.6% Savings 121,991 118,931 115,272 104,444 114,213 7,778 % of Total 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 12.9% 14.4% 6.8% Money Market 173,237 175,455 175,334 181,426 170,190 3,047 % of Total 20.4% 20.9% 21.2% 22.6% 21.6% 1.8% Time Deposits 268,139 274,062 258,624 241,462 239,379 28,760 % of Total 31.6% 32.7% 31.2% 30.1% 30.3% 12.0% Total Deposits $ 847,954 $ 839,374 $ 827,658 $ 802,552 $ 789,426 $ 58,528 Total Growth Percentage









7.4%

Asset Quality

SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.44 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of non performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at September 30, 2019, down from 256 percent at September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Commercial & Agriculture $ 834 $ 674 $ 998 $ 731 $ 360 $ 474 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.42% 0.34% 0.53% 0.41% 0.21% 131.7% Commercial RE 262 208 212 218 228 34 % of Total CRE loans 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 14.9% Residential RE 1,763 1,768 1,612 1,738 1,541 222 % of Total Res. RE loans 0.89% 0.92% 0.86% 0.93% 0.87% 14.4% Consumer & Other 416 456 325 219 252 164 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.64% 0.71% 0.51% 0.34% 0.39% 65.1% Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,275 3,106 3,147 2,906 2,381 894 % of Total loans 0.40% 0.38% 0.40% 0.38% 0.31% 37.5% Accruing Restructured Loans 825 814 827 928 940 (115) Total Change (%)









-12.2% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,100 3,920 3,974 3,834 3,321 779 % of Total loans 0.50% 0.48% 0.51% 0.50% 0.43% 23.5% Foreclosed Assets 489 530 313 131 105 384 Total Change (%)









365.7% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,589 $ 4,450 $ 4,287 $ 3,965 $ 3,426 $ 1,163 % of Total assets 0.44% 0.43% 0.42% 0.40% 0.35% 33.9%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on October 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG". SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFGP".

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



September

June

March

December

September





($ in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 49,824

$ 42,786

$ 62,962

$ 48,363

$ 45,515

Available-for-sale securities

77,029

85,261

95,802

90,969

84,114

Loans held for sale

13,655

9,579

4,346

4,445

6,888

Loans, net of unearned income

823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883

771,698

Allowance for loan losses

(8,492)

(8,306)

(8,121)

(8,167)

(8,489)

Premises and equipment, net

23,898

23,150

23,270

22,084

21,900

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,648

4,648

4,123

4,123

4,123

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

489

530

313

131

105

Interest receivable

3,176

3,209

3,123

2,822

2,433

Goodwill and other intangibles

17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401

16,404

Cash value of life insurance

17,137

17,051

16,966

16,834

16,745

Mortgage servicing rights

10,447

10,264

10,838

11,365

11,129

Other assets

9,749

8,606

7,288

5,575

6,615

































Total assets

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828

$ 979,180



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities























Non interest bearing demand

$ 152,932

$ 141,216

$ 146,327

$ 144,592

$ 134,747



Interest bearing demand

131,655

129,710

132,101

130,628

130,897



Savings

121,991

118,931

115,272

104,444

114,213



Money market

173,237

175,455

175,334

181,426

170,190



Time deposits

268,139

274,062

258,624

241,462

239,379

































Total deposits

847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552

789,426





























Repurchase agreements

14,659

13,968

12,255

15,184

15,539

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

16,000

24,000

16,000

24,500

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

1,391

1,188

1,123

909

891

Other liabilities

18,201

14,346

14,419

11,438

11,405

































Total liabilities

908,515

895,186

889,765

856,393

852,071





























Shareholders' Equity























Preferred stock

13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979

13,979



Common stock

41,223

40,486

40,486

40,485

40,485



Additional paid-in capital

15,219

15,259

15,143

15,226

15,160



Retained earnings

70,184

67,236

65,438

64,012

61,854



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 900

801

124

(552)

(1,654)



Treasury stock

(6,521)

(3,823)

(3,663)

(2,715)

(2,715)

































Total equity

134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435

127,109

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828

$ 979,180