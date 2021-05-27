SB Financial Group, Inc. Completes Private Placement of $20 Million of Subordinated Notes

DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today announced the completion of its issuance and sale of $20 million aggregated principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes bear a fixed rate of 3.65% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to the then current three-month SOFR rate plus 296 basis points.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, providing capital to support organic growth or through strategic acquisitions, financial investments, capital expenditures, repurchasing its common shares and for investments in the Company's bank subsidiary, The State Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory purposes, and the portion of the proceeds that the Company contributes to the Bank will qualify as Tier 1 capital for the Bank.

"We are encouraged by the reception of our investors to our subordinated debt issuance," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "The opportunity for us to grow our Company, seek out strategic partners, and to increase shareholder value, are critical elements of this capital strategy."

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC served as the sole placement agent for the offering. Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation reform Act of 1995.

