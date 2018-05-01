SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative

SB Financial revealed State Bank GIVES (Gathering Individuals to Volunteer, Empower, and Serve), a volunteer program created to connect local non-profit organizations with a pool of State Bank employees seeking to take their passion for service outside the banking centers and into the communities they serve.

"This month we saw the deployment of our volunteer initiative, State Bank GIVES," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "The dedication of our employees to donate their time to philanthropic activities speaks to our culture of care for all stakeholders. These initiatives are just one of the many ways we are giving back to each of our communities while building on our strong community bank brand."

To learn more about the initiative and submit a request to have State Bank GIVES volunteers at local events and projects, please visit www.yourstatebank.com/gives.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 banking centers; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. The Company has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG". SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFGP".

In May 2017, SB Financial was ranked #145 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-deploys-state-bank-gives-volunteer-initiative-300640470.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.