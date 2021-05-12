SB Financial Group, Inc. Named to KBW 2021 Annual Bank Honor Roll

DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today announced it has been named to the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers.

KBW, a full–service, boutique investment bank and broker–dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, found that 16 banking institutions, just 4% of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion on its Bank Honor Roll in 2021. Of note, Honor Roll winners are publicly traded banking institutions with more than $500 million in total assets that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.

"This ranking is a representation of our team's ongoing efforts toward top-quartile performance among our peer group through net income expansion and a committed focus to deliver on all of our key initiatives," said Mark Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "As challenging as the past year has been, we have embraced these disruptions to deliver strong results and are proud of our team's hard work, which enabled us to be one of just 16 institutions recognized by KBW this year out of nearly 400 companies screened. This recognition only amplifies our optimism for continued growth and elite performance in the years to come."

"2020 was an unprecedented year, as the banking industry had to navigate many personal and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW President and CEO. "This unique and difficult environment affords us the opportunity to recognize premier banking institutions that reliably deliver for their investors. Our KBW Bank Honor Roll highlights those institutions that are industry leaders and consistently provide earnings per share growth, which the market in turn has rewarded with outsized returns for their shareholders."

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry–leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

