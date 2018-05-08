SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker's List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

The publication determines the rankings annually by return on average equity (ROE) across a span of three years for publicly traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets. This year, based on the criteria set forth by American Banker, 633 institutions qualified for the ranking.

"We are very pleased to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a Top 200 Community Bank, ranking 72nd, up 73 places from 145th in 2017. As reported by the highly respected American Banker publication, this recognition reflects our most recent, three-year average ROE," said Mark Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "Our record performance this past year also delivered a rank of fifth place among our publicly traded, 65-bank peer group in the U.S., or the 94th percentile."

American Banker published the ranking as part of its May 2018 issue.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 banking centers; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. The Company has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG". SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFGP".

