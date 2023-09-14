SB22 Introduces Industry First Lucky22™, Dramatically Simplifying the Sports Betting Experience

News provided by

SB22 Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 16:21 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22 is proud to announce Lucky22™, a first-of-its-kind wager placement streamlining system that is fully integrated into its proprietary K22 self-service gaming kiosk. The patent-pending Lucky22™ button provides the player with a set of simple, tailored wagering offers, which can adjust the bet and amount wagered based on how much the player wants to win. Lucky22™ represents the industry's first step towards "casino-fying" the retail and online sports betting experience, which up to this point remains overly complex and accessible to only the most seasoned of bettors.

Continue Reading
SB22's Revolutionary Lucky22™ Button
SB22's Revolutionary Lucky22™ Button

"Sports wagering has today evolved to the point where a player has dozens of sports, hundreds of games and thousands of markets under their fingertips. We recognized navigating this sea of options to make a selection may not be everyone's cup of tea," said Pavle Milosevic, PhD, formerly of Intel Corporation and SB22's VP of Technology . "For the first time, we are offering a system which can be used by every type of sport bettors: from novice players learning how to place their first bets, to experienced veterans of the game looking for new offers and wagers." 

"Finally, placing a sports bet is as simple as sitting down at a slot machine and pressing a button," added Milosevic. "Until the sports betting experience is made fun and accessible to all players, it will continue to be a marginalized part of the larger gaming industry."

As an integral part of SB22's K22 ecosystem, the Lucky22™ button will be showcased at the upcoming G2E Global Gaming Expo. Visit SB22's booth to experience it first-hand. Stop by and Dial A Win!

For more information on Product: 
www.sb22.com

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

Also from this source

SB22 Announces Partnership with PICO to Revolutionize VR Sports Entertainment Experiences

SB22 Launches Another Industry First With Its Retail Wagering Platform and Kiosk

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.