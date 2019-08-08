SB360 and Hilco to Conduct Going Out of Business Sales at All 54 A'GACI Stores

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A'GACI, an innovator in the fast fashion apparel industry since 1971, is closing all 54 stores in the US and Puerto Rico. A'GACI filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection this morning and retained a joint venture of SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com) and Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) to liquidate the stores. "Going Out of Business" Sales begin today in all A'GACI locations.

San Antonio-based A'GACI developed a loyal customer base by offering affordable, trendy styles that reflect the feminine, confident style of today's young women.

A'GACI shoppers will find significant savings storewide with discounts of up to 50% off the original price on more than $21,000,000 of merchandise. Everything in A'GACI's entire collection is on sale including dresses, tops, bottoms, jeans, shoes, and accessories. Customers shopping the first few days of the sale will find full selections of merchandise in complete size ranges. The stores will also receive all the merchandise originally designated to support the A'GACI ecommerce store which has already closed.

Commenting on the value customers will realize from shopping the Sale, a spokesperson for the joint venture said, "A'GACI shoppers will be surprised at the selection of highly desirable product in all 54 stores. All their favorite items are on sale, and with discounts up to 50% off original prices, we anticipate crowds seldom seen outside of the holiday shopping season. The timing of this Sale coincides with the Back-to-School season, and we expect the Sale to wrap up quickly."

A complete A'GACI store list is attached and you can also find a store at https://www.agacistore.com/stores.html

About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC

SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

About Hilco Merchant Resources

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com), as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About A'GACI

Founded in 1971 in San Antonio, Texas, A'GACI is a lifestyle brand catering to young fashion lovers who are sexy, feminine and confident in their style. A'GACI owns and operates 54 stores in the U.S. A'GACI has significant brand recognition within the fashion blogger community and is known as the place for value-priced, trend-right fashions. To find out more about A'GACI, please visit www.agacistore.com.

Mall/Shopping Center Address City State Zip Gran Plaza Outlets 888 W 2nd Street, Building C Suite #100 Calexico California 92231 Sunvalley 250 Sun Valley Mall Concord California 94520 Outlets at the Border 4463 Camino De La Plaza, Suite #200 San Diego California 92173 Del Amo 21540 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 526 Torrance California 90503 Brandon 856 Brandon Town Center Mall Brandon Florida 33511 Coral Square 9505 West Atlantic Blvd. Coral Springs Florida 33071 The Avenues 10300 Southside Boulevard, Suite #1070A Jacksonville Florida 32256 Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th Street, Suite #454 Miami Florida 33172 Miami International Mall 1455 NW 107th Avenue, Suite #350B Miami Florida 33172 Florida Mall 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Suite #110 Orlando Florida 32809 Sawgrass Mills 12801 W Sunrise Boulevard, Suite 827 Sunrise Florida 33323 Westshore Plaza 250 Westshore Plaza, Space # C-10 Tampa Florida 33609 Citrus Park Mall 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Suite #7833 Tampa Florida 33625 Yorktown Shopping Center 203 Yorktown Shopping Center Lombard Illinois 60148 Woodfield Mall 5 Woodfield Mall, Suite #E312 Schaumburg Illinois 60173 Mall of America 60 E Broadway, Suite #E248 Bloomington Minnesota 55425 Galleria at Sunset 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson Nevada 89014 Town Square Las Vegas 6543 Las Vegas Blvd. S Space C-128 Las Vegas Nevada 89119 Plaza Del Norte PR 2 & PR 493, Suite #B126 Hatillo Puerto Rico 00659 Plaza Del Caribe 2050 Ponce Bypass Ponce Puerto Rico 00717 Plaza Las Americas 525 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt San Juan Puerto Rico 00918 CoolSprings Galleria 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Suite #5050 Franklin Tennessee 37067 Stones River Mall 1720 Old Fort Parkway, Suite #L180 Murfreesboro Tennessee 37129 The Parks at Arlington 3811 S Cooper Street, Suite #1042 Arlington Texas 76015 Barton Creek Square 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Suite #N11-B Austin Texas 78746 Sunrise Mall 2370 N Expressway, Suite #1038 Brownsville Texas 78521 Lakeline 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive Cedar Park Texas 78613 Mall De Las Aguilas 455 Farm-To-Market Rd 375, Suite #108 Eagle Pass Texas 78852 Cielo Vista Mall 8401 Gateway Boulevard W, Suite #G-11B El Paso Texas 79925 Sunland Park Mall 750 Sunland Park Drive, Suite #B-12 El Paso Texas 79912 Hulen Mall 4800 S Hulen Street, Suite #2064 Fort Worth Texas 76132 Grapevine Mills 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite #230 Grapevine Texas 76051 Houston Galleria 5085 Westheimer Road, Suite #940 Houston Texas 77056 West Oaks Mall 1000 West Oaks Mall, Suite #204 Houston Texas 77082 Willowbrook Mall 2000 Willowbrook Drive Houston Texas 77070 Deerbrook Mall 20131 Highway 59 N, Suite #2240 Humble Texas 77338 Katy Mills Mall 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Suite #563A Katy Texas 77494 Killeen Mall 2100 S W.S. Young Drive, Suite #1164 Killeen Texas 76543 Mall Del Norte 5300 N San Dario Avenue, Suite #164 Laredo Texas 78041 South Plains Mall 6002 Slide Road, Suite #D-02 Lubbock Texas 79414 La Plaza-A'GACI 2200 S 10th Street, Suite #M08 McAllen Texas 78503 Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets 5009 E Expressway 83, Suite #200 Mercedes Texas 78570 Town East Mall 2004 Town East Mall, Suite#2148 Mesquite Texas 75150 Midland Park Mall 4511 N Midkiff Road, Suite #B01B Midland Texas 79705 Pearland Town Center 11200 Broadway Street, Suite #320 Pearland Texas 77584 The Shops at Willow Bend 6121 W Park Boulevard, Suite #A-206 Plano Texas 75093 Ingram Park Mall 6301 NW Loop 410, Suite #L11 San Antonio Texas 78238 North Star Mall 7400 San Pedro Avenue, Suite #242 San Antonio Texas 78216 Rolling Oaks Mall 6909 N Loop 1604 E, Suite #2081 San Antonio Texas 78247 South Park Mall 2310 SW Military Drive, Suite #112 San Antonio Texas 78224 San Marcos Premium Outlets 3939 S IH 35, Suite #213 San Marcos Texas 78666 Broadway Square 4601 S Broadway Avenue, Suite #F21A Tyler Texas 75703 The Domain 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, Suite #104 Austin Texas 78758 Memorial Mall 303 Memorial City Suite #809 Houston Texas 77024

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners

